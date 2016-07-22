Aerobics 101 with Rob Gronkowski

Though the class was quick, Gronk managed to motivate the aerobics students and get their hearts pumping. Gronk said getting to meet fans is always a good time, but dancing around and laughing with them makes it even better.

"It was a super fun time … The best part is just seeing the smiles on people's face and doing some dancing and interacting with each other and the excitement it brings coming out here, doing some dancing and them doing some dancing, working up a sweat, getting the blood flowing and having some good music out there," Gronk said. "It's always fun interacting with fans and feeling what it's like to be a part and get some inside scoop on some workouts that I can possibly do. It's super cool."