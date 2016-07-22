 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Unfiltered, 12 - 2 PM Tue Apr 02 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

NFL Notes: Despite changes, AFC East Remains a Challenge

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Drake Maye's Showcase and More Patriots Tidbits From North Carolina's Pro Day

Patriots Catch-22: Breaking Down Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels's Pro Days

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Photos: Patriots honor Vietnam Veterans with pinning ceremony 

Patriots Unfiltered: College Pro Days, New Rules for 2024, Rebuilding Through the Draft

Photos: Patriots & Revolution host girls & women's sports clinic

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Jayden Daniels's Workout and Other Notable Patriots Takeaways From LSU's Pro Day

Patriots Playbook: Reviewing the Offseason so Far, NFL Rule Changes & Draft Preview

Day 2 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Patriots Unfiltered: NFL Owners Meetings Takeaways, J.J. McCarthy Stock Rising in Upcoming Draft, New NFL Rules

Robert Kraft 3/26: "We're starting new chapters in our development"

Robert Kraft Discusses Patriots Offseason, Draft Approach and Finding the Next QB

NFL Notes: Drafting a Quarterback Should Not Be About the Roster

Patriots Mailbag: Crafting a Perfect Patriots Draft, Free Agency Reactions

Day 1 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Aerobics 101 with Rob Gronkowski

You haven't seen an aerobics class until you've seen a Gronk aerobics class.

Jul 22, 2016 at 05:47 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Photo by Angelique Fiske
Photo by Angelique Fiske

Rob Gronkowski shuffled, stretched and began to sweat as the sun beat down Friday morning, but it wasn't a typical offseason workout for the tight end. Instead of football pads, Gronk was doing his best to channel fitness gurus of the 80s as he led an aerobics class at Tony C's Bar and Grill in Boston and unveiled his "Jerky Jam Touchdown Dance."

The neon clad Gronk led the class of about 50 fans in stretches and his signature dances, though he said he didn't utilize the best move in his dancing wheelhouse.

"My number one go-to dance, I would say it's my booty shaking," Gronk said. "I didn't really do that actually today, but my booty shaking is my go to."

Even without his favorite dance move, Gronk still brought the heat on the dance floor. There was the Macarena, Gangnam Style, the YMCA and, of course, the Oberto's Jerky Jam, which included spiking the jerky to the bits.

Photo by Angelique Fiske

Though the class was quick, Gronk managed to motivate the aerobics students and get their hearts pumping. Gronk said getting to meet fans is always a good time, but dancing around and laughing with them makes it even better.

"It was a super fun time … The best part is just seeing the smiles on people's face and doing some dancing and interacting with each other and the excitement it brings coming out here, doing some dancing and them doing some dancing, working up a sweat, getting the blood flowing and having some good music out there," Gronk said. "It's always fun interacting with fans and feeling what it's like to be a part and get some inside scoop on some workouts that I can possibly do. It's super cool."

With any luck, Gronk-aerobics will be the next craze taking over the fitness world.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jonathan Jones, new wife Andressa share stunning photos from island wedding

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones and his new wife Andressa were married on a private island in Florida last weekend. A handful of current and former teammates were present.
news

After re-signing with Patriots, tight end Hunter Henry excited to help lead team to new era

Facing free agency, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry opened up about his decision to sign on for three more years in New England.
news

Rob Gronkowski to serve as Grand Marshall for 2024 Boston Marathon

The Boston Athletic Association has named New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski as its 2024 Patriots' Award recipient, and the four-time Super Bowl champion will serve as Grand Marshall of this year's Boston Marathon.
news

Patriots employees celebrate International Women's Day by sharing experiences working in sports

In honor of International Women's Day, Patriots.com highlighted five women across various levels and departments of Kraft Sports + Entertainment to share their unique journeys and celebrate women in football.
news

Christian Barmore bought his mom new home, shares video of her reaction

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore appears to have purchased a new home for his mother based on a video he shared to Instagram on Sunday.
news

Patriots celebrate Read Across America Day at local elementary schools 

The New England Patriots Foundation visited Chandler Elementary School in Worcester and the Lafayette School in Everett on Friday to spread excitement about Read Across America Day.
news

Davon Godchaux marries model Chanel Iman while sailing the Caribbean Sea on a yacht 

New England Patriots defensive lineman and American supermodel Chanel Iman tied more than nautical knots over the weekend, getting married on a 158-foot yacht in the Caribbean Sea.
news

Patriots coaches and teammates, past and present, react to Matthew Slater's retirement

Longtime New England Patriots captain Matthew Slater announced his retirement Tuesday,  sparking an outpouring of gratitude and support from those who coached him or suited up with him over the years.
news

Patriots fans who sat through snow for Matthew Slater's final game express gratitude for legendary special teamer who 'set gold standard'

New England Patriots fans knew how much snow was forecasted for Foxborough in Week 18, but attended anyway to show support for longtime captain Matthew Slater.
news

International Women in Sports Day: Maya Ann Callender's journey to Patriots scouting staff

Maya Ann Callender didn't love having to help out at her younger brother's football practices growing up, but it set the foundation for the Patriots scouting assistant's career trajectory.
news

Tom Brady tees off with Keegan Bradley at 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am revealing golf handicap

The legendary New England Patriots quarterback is paired with Vermont native Keegan Bradley at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is also among their foursome as they tee off Thursday.
news

Legacy & Brotherhood: Jabrill Peppers, Deatrich Wise Jr. reflect on impact of 'Divine Nine' during Black History Month

"At Michigan, I had the bond of brotherhood from my football team, but also from my fraternity. It was the best of both worlds."
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

NFL Notes: Despite changes, AFC East Remains a Challenge

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Offseason Workout Program Dates Announced

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Drake Maye's Showcase and More Patriots Tidbits From North Carolina's Pro Day

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we focus on the defensive backs that could fit with the patriots. Evan Lazar breaks down JJ McCarthy's film while Mike Dussault speaks with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. We'll also catch you up on all the latest Patriots draft related news.

Day 2 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown recap the second day of the 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings which saw Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft speaking to the media about New England's offseason.

Robert Kraft 3/26: "We're starting new chapters in our development"

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft addresses the media during the 2024 NFL Annual  League Meetings on March 26, 2024 .

Day 1 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown recap the first day of the 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings.

Head Coach Jerod Mayo 3/25: "We're trying to build this the right way"

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media from the AFC coaches breakfast at the NFL's annual league meetings in Orlando, Florida on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Austin Hooper 3/21: "Excited about the next opportunity"

Patriots tight end Austin Hooper addresses the media on March 21, 2024.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising