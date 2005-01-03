Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Wed Nov 24 - 04:00 PM | Sun Nov 28 - 10:40 AM

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Rapid Fire with Mac Jones

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Seymour, Wilfork named Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists

Notebook: Henry, Patriots offense will keep chipping away

Three Patriots lead early Pro Bowl voting

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

Bill Belichick 11/24: "They are a physical team in all three phases of the game"

WBZ's Game Day Forecast for Patriots vs. Titans

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

How to Watch/Listen: Titans at Patriots

Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad

Red sleeves, red hot take: Matthew Judon hates macaroni and cheese

Notebook: Pats defense hopes for post-Thanksgiving peak

Pats-Colts primed for Saturday night slot

Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced

NFL Notes: Pats possibilities on the rise

AFC East Champions Enjoy First-Round Playoff Bye

Jan 03, 2005 at 04:00 PM

The Patriots have won the 2004 AFC East title and secured a first-round bye. New England will host the highest-seeded winner from the wild card round at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16. The Patriots will host one of the following teams: Indianapolis (12-4), San Diego (12-4) or the New York Jets (10-6).

BY THE BYE
Including this season, the Patriots have earned a first-round playoff bye in three of the last four years, tying them with the NFC's Philadelphia Eagles for the most byes in the NFL over that span. Since the first-round bye was instituted in its current format in 1990, the Patriots have earned a bye four times (1996, 2001, 2003 and 2004), and have advanced to play in the Super Bowl each of the previous three times they have earned playoff byes. The Patriots' four byes rank second in AFC history, trailing only the Pittsburgh Steelers' record of six byes since the current format was adopted 15 seasons ago.

HOME SWEET HOME
The Patriots have recorded a 23-3 (.885) all-time record at Gillette Stadium, including regular-season and postseason games. New England has won 19 consecutive regular-season and postseason contests at home, compiling the longest current home winning streak in the NFL. New England has not lost at home since a 30-17 defeat to the New York Jets on Dec. 22, 2002. The Patriots' .885 winning percentage at Gillette Stadium is the highest of any NFL team at its current home.

TITLE DEFENSE
The Patriots finished the 2004 regular season with a 14-2 record, equaling the best regular-season record in NFL history by a defending Super Bowl champion. New England finished at 14-2 for the second consecutive season and tied five other teams for the most victories by a defending champion in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966). The 1998 Denver Broncos were the last defending champs to finish with a 14-win campaign, joining San Francisco (1989 and 1990), Chicago (1986) and Washington (1983) as the only teams to defend their titles with 14 wins in the regular season. Out of the five teams that have previously accomplished the feat, two have repeated as champions - the 1998 Broncos and the 1989 49ers.

FOURTEEN WINS
The Patriots have compiled consecutive 14-win seasons, becoming the third team to win at least 14 games in back-to-back seasons since the NFL adopted the 16-game schedule in 1978. The last team to pull the feat was the San Francisco 49ers, who posted identical 14-2 marks in 1989 and 1990. In an interesting contrast, the Patriots were a combined 6-26 over those same two seasons. The other team to accomplish back-to-back seasons of at least 14 wins was the Chicago Bears, who went 15-1 in 1985 and followed that up with a 14-2 performance in 1986.

HOME SWEET HOME
New England will host a divisional playoff game at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16. The Patriots are 6-1 at home in the playoffs in their history and own a 6-game home winning streak in postseason play. New England has not lost at home in the playoffs in more than 25 years, dating back to Dec. 31, 1978. Six of the franchise's seven home playoff games have taken place since Robert Kraft purchased the team 11 years ago.

PATRIOTS IN THE PLAYOFFS
New England has qualified for the playoffs 13 times in its 45-year history. The Patriots have earned seven playoff berths in the 11 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994, a dramatic contrast to the six total playoff berths that the team earned in its first 34 years of existence. New England has won eight division crowns and has qualified as a Wild Card team on four occasions (1998, 1994, 1985 and 1976). The Patriots also qualified for the playoffs in 1982 as part of a 16-team tournament following a players' strike.

WRAPPING IT UP
The Patriots clinched their eighth division title with their 35-28 win over the Bengals on Dec. 12, coupled with the New York Jets' loss to Pittsburgh on the same day. It is New England's fifth division title in the 11 seasons since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994. The Patriots clinched the division title with games remaining on the schedule for the third time in team history and for the second consecutive season. New England wrapped up the AFC East on Dec. 10, 1978, with one game left in the season and clinched last year's crown on Dec. 7 against Miami with three games left on the slate. Four of the Patriots' division titles were clinched on the final day of the season, with a fifth being clinched in a tie-breaking playoff game in 1963.

ALL-TIME PLAYOFF RESULTS
The Patriots have compiled a 13-10 record in their 23 playoff games. New England has qualified for four Super Bowls (XX, XXXI, XXXVI, XXXVIII) and also played in the 1963 AFL Championship Game. THE KRAFT ERA

83-34

The Patriots record at home since 1994, including preseason, regular-season and postseason games.

23-3

The Patriots' record at Gillette Stadium, including regular-season and postseason games (.885 win pct).

122-67

The Patriots' record in preseason, regular-season and postseason games since 1996 (.646 win pct).

91-53

The Patriots' regular-season record since 1996 (.632 win pct).

9-3

The Patriots' postseason record since 1996 (.750 win pct).

WHAT A RUSH

4.07

The number of yards per rush the Patriots averaged in 2004.

1985

The last season in which the Patriots averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry as a team, dating back 19 years to the 1985 team's average of 4.13 yards per carry.

GOOD POINTS

437

The number of points the Patriots scored this season, a total that ranks second in franchise history, just four points behind the team mark set in 1980.

260

The number of points the Patriots allowed this season, the second fewest in franchise history for a 16-game season.

177

The Patriots' total points differential in 2004, a mark that led the NFL and setting a new franchise record, besting the 140 mark set in 1976.

16.25

The average number of points per game the Patriots allowed in 2004, a number that ranked third in franchise history and tied for second in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

17

The number of times in the 20 seasons since Bill Belichick was first named a defensive coordinator (NYG, 1985) that his teams have allowed fewer than 20 points per game.

2

The number of consecutive seasons the Patriots have ranked among the league's top two teams in scoring defense. Last season, the Patriots led the NFL by allowing 14.9 points per game.

SOLID RANKINGS

7

The Patriots' NFL ranking in total offense.

7

The Patriots' NFL ranking in rushing offense

19

The number of seasons since the Patriots had such a highly-ranked rushing offense, dating back to 1985.

8

The number of years since the Patriots were last ranked in the top 10 in offense, dating back to when they were ranked seventh in 1996.

9

The Patriots' NFL ranking in total defense.

2

The number of NFL teams ranked in the top 10 in both offense and defense in 2004 (New England and Denver).

DILLON DOMINATES

1,635

The number of yards rushing Corey Dillon gained this season, setting a franchise record and career high and placing him third in the NFL despite having missed a game due to injury.

9

The number of games this season in which Dillon has passed the century mark in rushing yards, tying the Patriots franchise record and establishing a career high.

109.0

The average number of yards Dillon gained in the 15 games he played in this season, giving him the best yards-per-game played average among all NFL rushers.

12

The number of touchdowns Dillon recorded in 2004, a career high.

345

The number of rushing attempts Dillon recorded in 2004, setting a career high and placing him second in Patriots' history.

HOMELAND DEFENSE

13.1

The average number of points the Patriots allowed at Gillette Stadium this season.

45.0

The number of sacks the Patriots registered this season, their highest sack total since also recording 45 sacks in 1997.

12

The number of Patriots defenders who registered at least one sack on the season.

8

The number of games this season in which the Patriots held opponents to fewer than 300 net yards.

THE BELICHICK ERA

59-27

Bill Belichick's overall record as head coach of the Patriots, including the regular season and the playoffs.

30-1

Belichick's record in New England when his team scores 25 points or more.

45-3

Belichick's record in New England when his team scores 21 points or more.

CONSECUTIVE STREAKS

62

Consecutive games in which Tom Brady has started at quarterback.

57

Consecutive games in which Matt Light has started at left tackle.

24

Consecutive victories when producing a positive turnover differential.

18

Consecutive games in which the Patriots have scored in the second quarter.

17

Consecutive victories at Gillette Stadium (19 games including playoffs).

7

Consecutive overtime wins (8 games including playoffs).

236

Consecutive Patriots games televised locally, including preseason, regular-season and postseason games.

114

Consecutive sellouts in Foxborough, including preseason, regular-season and postseason games.

NOTE: All of the above streaks include regular-season games only, unless noted.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Week 12: Patriots - Titans Injury Report

Carrying On: Through good times or bad, family keeps Harris on track

How the Patriots gave back this Thanksgiving

What They're Saying: Tennessee Titans

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/24

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Thanksgiving favorites

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Devin McCourty, Matthew Judon and others address the media about their favorite Thanksgiving foods on November 23, 2021.

One-on-One with Mac Jones

Steve Burton sits down to talk 1-on-1 with quarterback Mac Jones about joining the Patriots organization and looking at what has unfolded so far this season.

Adrian Phillips 11/24: "The great thing about our locker room is that everybody rocks with everybody"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Matthew Slater 11/24: "Seven wins doesn't get you anywhere"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Kyle Van Noy on Tennessee 11/24: "That o-line, they're a good group"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Mac Jones 11/24: "The goal is to go 1-0 each week"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising