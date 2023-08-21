After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill O'Brien's Offense in Preseason Game vs. Packers

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien had three primary objectives when he returned to New England to direct an offense that needed to put the train back on the tracks.

First, O'Brien had to help the Patriots evolve offensively by creating a system that ideally burrows from his most recent stint at the University of Alabama, where Mac Jones thrived in a modernized smash mouth-spread scheme as the quarterback for the 2020 national champs. Then, O'Brien had to take one of the league's most predictable offenses a year ago, make its core plays less identifiable, and put the game back in the players' hands to adjust on the fly.

O'Brien's roots, and his experience working under Nick Saban over the last two seasons, made those first two boxes relatively easy to check. O'Brien was always going to bring New England's offensive system up to date by installing a far more advanced playbook and sequencing together plays in a more complementary way to put opposing defenses in binds.

From the outset of training camp, even through early-summer struggles as the players learned a new playbook, it was obvious that O'Brien's system would be challenging to defend.

However, the taller task for the Patriots offensive architect was helping quarterback Mac Jones recover from a bumpy second season and then thrive to live up to his first-round draft status. Although the overall operation was messy, Jones also developed some bad habits in 2022. Mainly, Jones's statistical output against pressure plummeted.

As a rookie, Jones had a respectable passer rating of 74.2 while under pressure, ranking 13th among 31 qualified quarterbacks, per Pro Football Focus. Due to several factors, Mac's passer rating while under pressure dropped to 35.1 in the 2022 season (38th out of 40). Building in answers to pressure and executing blocks relates to coaching. But either way, the numbers weren't good for Mac, who was also 30th in turnover-worthy plays while under duress (11).