Film Review: What Will Ezekiel Elliott Bring to the Patriots Offense?

Historically, the Patriots have rotated running backs in three buckets under head coach Bill Belichick in recent years.

Then, there are the early-down ball carriers who tout the rock on first and second down out of heavier run-game personnel, such as two-back or two tight-end groupings. These backs play the majority of their snaps in the running game. But by using heavy personnel, formations, and mimicking run-blocking schemes, the Pats sequence in play-action to hunt explosive passing plays.

Now that we've established the roles, it brings us to the Patriots signing Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott's arrival in Foxborough gives the Patriots an experienced veteran backup to lead-back Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson was a rare all-purpose back for New England, accumulating a higher snap rate than any Pats running back in over a decade in 2022 (66.6%). Although Stevenson was highly productive, New England's RB1 openly spoke about wearing down late in the year.

Based on recent history, Elliott's role with the Patriots will likely take the load off Stevenson in the early-down mold. Elliott's elite pass-protecting skills, which we'll get to, leaves the door open for some passing game work. However, his between-the-tackles and short-yardage prowess could help the team manage Stevenson, a role they needed to fill after Damien Harris's departure in free agency this past offseason.

Harris, who was limited by injuries in the 2022 season, saw over 85 percent of his snaps come on first and second down. In 11 games, Harris carried the football a shade under ten times per game for a 17-game pace of 163 attempts for 714 yards (actual numbers: 106 attempts, 462 yards). After signing with the Bills in free agency, New England tried replacing Harris with veteran James Robinson, but Robinson was released in the spring, leaving a void behind Stevenson for an experienced ball carrier in the Harris mold.

By using Rhamondre more sparingly on early downs, Stevenson can continue working in passing situations, where he caught 69 passes last season and continues to build great chemistry with quarterback Mac Jones. For instance, Stevenson got loose in the open field during a two-minute period for a roughly 40-yard touchdown in Monday's practice. With the Pats wideouts crisscrossing with Stevenson on a mesh-style concept, Stevenson got lost in the traffic and was gone.

Along with good play design out of the backfield, Stevenson's rapport with Jones creates a valuable safety blanket and chain-mover when the Pats back gets favorable matchups. For those reasons, Stevenson projects as the top pass-catching back again this season.

Getting back to Zeke, he can free up Stevenson to continue a large role in obvious passing with his high IQ play and angry, downhill running style. As a seven-year veteran, Elliott's ability to read blocks between the tackles and finish short-yardage runs for first downs and touchdowns makes him a valuable addition. Elliott isn't the home run hitter he once was at this stage, but he moves the chains, gets what's blocked, and is one of the NFL's best pass-blocking backs.

Last season, Elliott ranked eighth among 42 qualified running backs in converting third-down carries into first-downs with a 72% success rate. The Pats new running back also ranked tenth in goal-line rushing success, which measures runs inside the five-yard line and had eight goal-line touchdowns, the third-most in the NFL.

BETWEEN THE TACKLES