Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Second Preseason Game Against the Packers

O'Brien's two-receiver stack routes also gave the Packers trouble in joint practices and Saturday night's preseason game. Above, rookie receiver Demario Douglas motions into the stack and then bluffs like he will release outside behind tight end Hunter Henry. When the defense back takes the cheese, Douglas breaks back inside for an easy third-down conversion.

The word of the day when it comes to the breadcrumbs that O'Brien dropped is conflict. New England's schemes were putting Packer defenders in binds, making them process quickly on the fly and presenting defenders with lose-lose situations, which is not easy to defend.

4. Patriots O-Line Struggles Follow Them From Practice Field to Saturday Night's Game

For those in attendance for two joint practices with the Packers earlier this week, the Patriots banged-up offensive line combinations struggled to block Green Bay's front. New England is down five offensive linemen already, two projected starters (Onwenu, Strange) and an offensive tackle competing for the starting right tackle job (McDermott). Following a bumpy effort for the second-stringers in the preseason opener, the Patriots reshuffled the deck heading into their two-week road trip, leading to notable changes at right tackle and guard.

Over the last four practices and in Saturday night's game, the Pats top offensive line has been, from left to right: Trent Brown, Atonio Mafi, David Andrews, Riley Reiff, and Sidy Sow. Although it's still not their projected core group, the results have been mixed. On Saturday night, Sow was bull-rushed on a third-down sack, Mafi allowed two quarterback pressures, Reiff was responsible for one quarterback hit, and starting left tackle Trent Brown got called for a false start on the first offensive play from scrimmage for New England. Then, backup tackle Andrew Stueber was immediately beaten for another Kingsley Enagbare sack, this time a strip sack.

As offensive line coach Adrian Klemm told Patriots.com earlier this week, building continuity with so many injuries has been difficult for the group. Although the pass protection, in particular, has been shaky, it's important to remember this is not the starting five that the Patriots hope to have when they face the Eagles in the regular-season opener. Still, injuries will come in a 17-game season, and the two auditions for New England's backups haven't been great.

5. Patriots Mostly Audition Starting Defense With a Few Notable Tweaks

The Patriots began the contest by playing their starting defense against Jordan Love and the Packers first-stringers, forcing a turnover and punt before Love led a touchdown drive against a mix of one's and two's for head coach Bill Belichick's defense. Although there was plenty to decipher from O'Brien's play-calling, the Pats defense went with a vanilla approach, mostly man-to-man coverage out of a traditional 3-4 and a tilted base front. Schematically, there wasn't much to take away from this game, at least on an initial viewing. Frankly, they did more with the second-stringer last week against Houston.

DL: Barmore, Wise, Godchaux

OLB: Judon

ILB: Wilson, Tavai

CB: Gonzalez, Jack Jones

S: Dugger, Peppers, Phillips

Nevertheless, above is the starting defense that the Patriots rolled out, opening in three-safety nickel before replacing Adrian Phillips with Myles Bryant to get to a more traditional three-corner nickel package. Most notably, the Pats played without top MIKE linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley with Wilson in his spot, and the run defense missed Bentley's presence. New England also had third-year defensive lineman Christian Barmore in over veteran Lawrence Guy. Guy eventually did get in for six snaps in his usual base defensive end spot, but he will get pushed for playing time by Barmore and second-rounder Keion White, who are more playmaking ends. Can those younger, more explosive players stop the run like Guy? Based on how it looked, Bentley and Guy's stoutness was missed.

6. A Rhamondre Stevenson Welcome Back to Football Moment With 23-Yard Run