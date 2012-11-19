After Further Review: Colts-Patriots

At least two events will come to define this latest Colts-Patriots drama: the debut of Aqib Talib and the injury to Rob Gronkowski.

In today's film study recap, we'll look at the fluke play that led to the All-Pro tight end's unfortunate injury (and one to another Patriots star), plus a couple of Colts scoring plays that were so close to being big plays by the Patriots defense.

Also, one player on the rise, and another apparently on the decline.

THE INJURIES

Gronkowski's bad break came on the final extra point of the game. Lined up in his usual spot on the right side of the line, Gronk blocked down to try to prevent Colts safety Sergio Brown from getting through. But Gronk either didn't fully extend his arms or was trying to use his left shoulder to impede Brown. Whatever the case, Brown's body squirted through the block at such an angle and with such force that it bent Gronk's left arm backward.

Gronk calmly walked to the sideline with his left arm hanging limp and asked for a doctor to escort him immediately to the locker room. He knew right away something was terribly wrong.

Rookie defensive end Chandler Jones, meanwhile, injured his left ankle with five and a half minutes remaining in the first quarter. It happened on a running play in which Jones was engaged with Colts tackle Jeff Linkenbach. It appeared as if, at the snap, Jones planted his right foot awkwardly in an effort to get leverage on Linkenbach. Jones instantly and instinctively lifted his leg up in obvious pain and, being off-balance, was knocked easily to the ground by Linkenbach.

With Jones out for the remainder of the contest, the Patriots moved left defensive end Rob Ninkovich over to Jones' spot on the right and inserted Jermaine Cunningham at left end most of the time.

A GAME OF INCHES

On the Colts' first TD, a 1-yard scamper by Delone Carter, Jones nearly stuffed the Indy running back for a loss. Jones did a nice job of knifing past tight end Weslye Saunders and actually brushed Carter as he was bouncing to the left. Jones' momentum, though, carried him too far out of position to get both arms around Carter, who darted into the end zone untouched. Another inch or so and Jones might've gotten at least one hand on Carter's jersey, which may have slowed him down enough to allow other defenders to join in.