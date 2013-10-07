After Further Review: Patriots-Bengals

](http://www.pjtra.com/t/R0BKSkdIREBKSElGRUBISEtERw) …In base, Hightower got juked badly by tight end Jermaine Gresham in the open field. This is where Hightower is supposed to excel, but he's been deficient so far in 2013. Then rookie tight end Tyler Eifert, who picked up a large gain on the opening play of the series, came back again with another big grab down the left seam. This time, Eifert ran past linebacker Jerod Mayo far too easily.

…Spikes came to the rescue again in the red zone when he intercepted an ill-advised pass by Dalton, throwing across his body to the left. Spikes simply held his ground on his responsibility and was in the right place at the right time, as a result. New England was in their base again on this play, the most we've seen of it so far in 2013 coming in this opening quarter at Cincinnati.

…Easily the MVPs of the first quarter were Spikes for the Patriots and Atkins for Cincinnati.

2nd Quarter – Offense

…Amendola caught his first pass on the first play of the second quarter. His next target was a downfield throw on 3rd-and-7. Brady overshot the mark, resulting in a punt.

…During that first drive of the quarter, New England tried running the ball a few times with Blount. The o-line, however, wasn't getting a great push off the line of scrimmage. Cincy's d-line was holding firm, limiting Blount's gains.

…On the next drive, Brady was again off-target, this time to Hooman on what would have been a nice long gain. The tight end had found an opening in the middle of the defense, but Brady just threw the ball badly behind him.

…Blount was on his way to making something happen as the Patriots were pushing deep into Bengals territory when he was stripped from behind of the football. I thought so watching the play live, and the film review confirmed it: Blount was carrying the ball properly with his right arm, but had no idea the defender was behind him, so, he wasn't aware that he needed to protect it with two hands at that moment. Tough to assign blame to the ball carrier on that one. Just one of those plays that's virtually unavoidable.

…In recent games, drops have plagued the Patriots' receivers, but most of Brady's incompletions in the second quarter at Cincinnati were a result of bad throws by him. No getting around it. The film clearly shows this. He put his receivers in difficult positions catch the ball when they appeared to be open enough that a better throw would have likely resulted in completed passes. The reason New England was able to get three points on the board at the end of the first half was a great catch by Amendola on a slightly high pass that he managed to haul in with a defender climbing up his back. That was a great individual effort by the receiver.