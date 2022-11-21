After Further Review: Patriots Offense Needs an Identity For the Stretch Run, and Might've Found it vs. Jets

If you think we are cherry-picking plays, an almost identical drive occurred earlier where the Patriots got down the field with under-center schemes and bailed on it in scoring territory. The next two plays: a seven-yard loss on a shotgun sack and an offensive holding penalty on a run from the gun. Just like that, a promising drive is second-and-27.

Until the Patriots pick a direction and stick with it, this Patricia-led offense operates like its training camp. Working on different styles of plays one by one to get practice reps in, but it's not building up to anything in particular. It's simply not good enough to score points in an NFL game.

Now that it worked against a good defense, the identity the Patriots rediscovered after the bye was that they're best suited to run the ball from under center and build play-action off those runs, as they did with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe. It's not the path we'd like them to go down long term, but it's what they're built best to do at this juncture.

Here are three more takeaways and quick-hit film notes from Patriots-Jets After Further Review:

1. Evaluating All Six of the Jets Sacks to Provide Context Into Each Play

There's absolutely some truth to the sentiment that sacks and pressures are a quarterback stat. Quarterbacks who hold the ball for too long, miss open outlets before the pressure arrives, or run into pressure as mobile quarterbacks tend to do more than others, are part of the problem.

For many, Mac Jones taking six sacks in Sunday's win is partially on the QB. Does he need to get rid of the ball quicker? Should he throw it away and live to play another down? For those that want Mac to fling it into the front row when he's pressured in the pocket, here's a link to the NFL's explanation of intentional grounding.

By most standards, any sack that happens in under three seconds is a major problem. The QB might have a built-in "hot" against a blitz. But that kind of quick pressure gives him no time to work with; it's an immediate open receiver at the top of the drop or a sack.

Before we break down each sack, let's provide some context. First, Jones's average time to throw in this game was a relatively quick 2.53 seconds on his 27 attempts. His average time to sack was 2.93 seconds, while half of those six sacks happened in three seconds or less.