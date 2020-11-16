After Further Review: Pats took the fight to Baltimore

Defense gets the red zone stop

The two teams traded punts in the first quarter, then touchdowns in the second quarter and it was just the kind of start that the Patriots needed. But when the Ravens started driving right down the field for a second-straight drive, it looked like the Pats might be in danger of having to chase again.

On the drive, the Ravens saw an early third-and-two, then didn't see another third down until they arrived at the Patriots nine-yard line, going 69 yards. A clear trend in the game was the Patriots success when they put the Ravens in third-and-long and this was a big example.

It was a third-and-goal from the six-yard line after the Pats defense showed good reaction, pursuit and reaction to Baltimore's passing attempts on first and second down.

Josh Uche, showing the kind of edge rush he was known for in college, got around the edge, getting quick pressure on Jackson. Any attempt by the lightning-fast quarterback to run for the end zone was effectively spied by Jonathan Jones, forcing an on-the-run throw that short-hopped intended receiver Mark Andrews, covered by Kyle Dugger.

Dugger had multiple moments in this game, some very good and some not quite so much, but overall he looked like he was back to his early season form. Combined with Adrian Phillips, the Pats employed a good gameplan, focusing on putting speed on the second level, especially in the wide flats.

Often the wide gap between the three down linemen and the linebackers and safeties behind them was noticeable.

"We knew they were an offense that loves to run the ball and they love to get to the edge of the defense" said Phillips after the game. "That was pretty much our whole game plan, do not let them get to the edge. They ended up getting to the edge a couple of times. Mainly just keep those guys contained and make them play behind the sticks and that is what we did. We did that with a variety of different looks and it ended up working out well for us because they could not pick up on it."

Out of the gate, the Patriots won the line of scrimmage. Lawrence Guy made his return felt and, with Carl Davis in the mix, and Byron Cowart progressing, it feels like the defensive front is coming together, with Adam Butler and Deatrich Wise enabled to do what they do best.

Chase Winovich played his most extensive role of the season, playing nearly every snap off the ball as the Patriots moved to get the athletic and non-stop motor of Winovich out in space. He was a pass rush pest, recapturing some of his early-season disruption.