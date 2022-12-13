After Further Review: The Patriots Offense Might've Found a Formula vs. the Cardinals on Monday Night

New England's longest play from scrimmage was a four verticals concept on first down, where the defensive line has to respect the threat of a run or another screen and can't just pin its ears back. Plus, the Cardinals play the down out of a single-high structure, so the four vertical routes flood the deep part of the zone. Mac looks off the deep safety in his drop by looking left, then comes back to a wide-open Hunter Henry for a 39-yard completion that was effectively the final nail in the Cardinals coffin.

For those who have read and listened all season long, you know New England's motion and RPO-heavy game plan brought a smile to my face. We've been clamoring for it all season to mask a struggling offensive line, create early-down opportunities in space for their playmakers, and allow Mac to thrive in an offense that resembles his Alabama days.

The Patriots generated 0.07 expected points added per play on first and second down against Arizona with this style of play, which is a big improvement from losing 0.04 EPA per play on early downs in their first 12 games of the season (28th in the NFL).

As they continue to expand on this, more early-down success will hopefully lead to fewer third downs and easier down and distances in the future. The offense can execute this stuff more consistently, thus avoiding negative plays and unwanted late-down situations.

The onus is now on Patricia and the rest of the staff to get the most out of this style of play. Patricia did a good job building plays off of Jones's motions. But they need to have a variety of combinations out of these looks and try to bait defenses to come downhill and hit deeper routes with receivers on the move (please, a bluff screen).

With the pieces that the Patriots have offensively, from the coaching staff to personnel, this is how the 2022 offense will hit its ceiling. Now, go buck wild with it, Matty P.

Here are three more takeaways and quick-hit film notes from the Patriots win over the Cardinals After Further Review:

1. Why Aren't the Patriots Calling More Play-Action? Here's the Answer and an Adjustment They'll Hopefully Stick With Moving Forward

Heading into the matchup, the Patriots statistical advantage over the Cardinals defense was the top-ranked play-action offense vs. the 30th-ranked play-action defense.

Although the Zappe games skew those play-action numbers, it was a potential weakness they could've exploited in Arizona's defense. However, New England only called four play-action passes, and a few were fakes on screens rather than downfield designs.