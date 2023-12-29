After launching foundation, Adrian Phillips reflects on fulfilling holiday wishlists for kids at first event

His wife, Camille, and two-year-old son, Dylan Lake, joined Phillips at the Boys and Girls Club for a holiday party complete with presents, dinner, dessert, and of course, photo opportunities.

Phillips invited 21 children, in honor of his jersey number, identified by the club as kids who would benefit the most from gifts and activities during an evening with the Phillips family.

"It just felt right because I wanted to do something small and intimate for my first event and really be able to connect with every kid," Phillips said.

"The kids had wish lists for Christmas, so we picked out a gift on their wish list and were able to give it to them. We handed out stockings with candies and little toys and brought in some pizzas. We all took pictures and just had a good time."

Phillips has worked with the Boys and Girls Clubs of MetroWest before, specifically, the Marlborough club, and prioritizes growing that relationship to give back to youth of New England.

Still, nothing could have prepared him for the joy he felt himself when the hope was to spread cheer to others.