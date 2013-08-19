Amendola among the missing; Aug. 19 notes

…New England's 90-man preseason roster now stands at 84. However, with first cuts approaching next Tuesday, it's conceivable that the Patriots won't rush to fill those six vacancies. Head coach Bill Belichick ruled nothing out, though, in pre-practice remarks to the media. "If we find a player we want to fill them with, we could. We don't have like six guys flying in here tonight to be out there tomorrow. But if something comes up that we feel like there's a player we want to take a look at or we feel like can help us, we can just put them on the roster without having to do anything. If not, then we're prepared to go with what we've got."