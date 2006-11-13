America's Game website launches on NFL.com

(Nov. 13, 2006) -- In advance of the landmark series America's Game, NFL Network announced the launch of the show's official website (www.nfl.com/americasgame), available on the NFL.com home page.

America's Game: The Super Bowl Champions will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 24, on NFL Network counting down the top 20 Super Bowl-winning teams in NFL history.

The website, exclusively sponsored by IBM, provides fans unlimited access to information about each championship team including statistics, biographies and videos as well as photo galleries, recap stories and cover photos from Sports Illustrated.

In addition, the countdown's next team will be unveiled exclusively on the website every Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET, following each original airing.

NFL Network allows fans to cast their votes for the top 20 Super Bowl champions on the website. As the votes come in, the fan ranking of each champion is displayed on the team's page. The results of the fan ranking top 20 airs in order on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Each team page offers access to NFL Shop, where merchandise can be purchased, including America's Game DVDs and various team-related items.

The site was designed for NFL Network by Hirshorn Zuckerman Design Group (www.hzdg.com) and Phase2 Technology (www.phase2technology.com ).

Each episode of America's Game is a 60-minute documentary (available in high definition) taking NFL fans inside the locker rooms of each Super Bowl winner, featuring never-before-told, behind-the-scenes stories from the participants. Additional information on the series and an episode guide is available on the website by clicking the "About the Show" link.

NFL Network organized a blue ribbon panel of NFL experts to determine the top 20 Super Bowl teams consisting of Hall of Fame players, coaches and general managers. Individual pictures and biographies for all 53 panelists are available for viewing on the website.

A one-hour special, America's Game: A Countdown to History will air at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 17, and features interviews with members of the blue ribbon voting panel, discussing selections, previewing the series and unveiling the top 20 teams (in no order).