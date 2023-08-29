Analysis: Instant Reaction to the Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster

Wide Receivers (6): JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Tyquan Thornton, Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte

Cuts: Thyrick Pitts, Raleigh Webb

For the first time since the 2019 season, the Patriots will carry six wide receivers on the initial roster. With Douglas playing himself into lock territory, the only questions were whether the team would create an extra spot for Boutte and continue holding out hope on Thornton. Boutte's strong finish to camp, which included a great week in Green Bay where he flashed in joint practices and caught a 42-yard touchdown in the second preseason game, was enough intrigue to carry the high-upside rookie on the 53. Boutte might not be a field-stretching burner. But he's a solid possession receiver with strong hands and an explosive gear after the catch. Certainly, enough to get excited about his future.

As for Thornton, he continues to sit out practice with an injury he suffered in joint practices with the Packers. Although it didn't cost him an initial roster spot, which isn't surprising as the 50th overall pick in 2022, Thornton, who had isolated flashes again in camp but is looking to find consistent production, is a candidate to land on injured reserve after cutdown day, making him eligible to return when healthy this season.

From the outside looking in, the Patriots don't have a top "wide receiver one" in the room. However, their depth is as good as it's been in recent years.

Tight Ends (2): Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki

Cuts: Matt Sokol, Anthony Firkser, Scotty Washington, Johnny Lumpkin

The Patriots opt to go exclusively with the two roster locks at tight end. Henry and Gesicki will gobble up most of the snaps and passing targets in the room. However, questions remain about New England's depth and run-blocking ability at tight end. The Pats figure to base out of 12-personnel, or two tight end sets, with Henry as a traditional "Y" and Gesicki as the chess piece. Still, neither is an impact blocker in the running game, which presents a potential issue for the Pats to lean heavily on a two-tight end grouping on early downs where they'll want to feature Stevenson and Elliott in the rushing attack.

Due to their desire to play two tight ends on the field and lean on the running game, my final roster projection had three tight ends. Obviously, the team had other plans, which makes me think they'll aim to use practice squad spots on Firkser and Sokol, who, understandably, the team felt didn't earn protection on the 53. There are also rumors that the Patriots could look externally for another tight end in the trade market or on waivers over the next 24 hours. I wouldn't rule out an external addition for the team to add a stouter run-blocker or using six offensive lineman packages instead, maybe with newcomer Tyrone Wheatley Jr. as the eligible tackle, a former tight end himself in college.

Offensive Line (11): Trent Brown, Mike Onwenu, Cole Strange, David Andrews, Riley Reiff, Calvin Anderson, Jake Andrews, Sidy Sow, Atonio Mafi, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Vederian Lowe

Injured Reserve: Conor McDermott, Cuts: James Ferentz, Bill Murray, Andrew Stueber, Kody Rusey

After only carrying eight offensive linemen initially last season, the Patriots are going extremely heavy on the O-Line. Trade acquisitions Vederian Lowe and Tyrone Wheatley, plus the activation of Calvin Anderson off the non-football illness list, created a logjam of depth at offensive tackle. We'll see if that's starting-caliber depth or even quality backup depth, but the Patriots needed to keep their options open. Furthermore, all three rookie offensive linemen were near-locks as early day-three picks in April's draft, while veteran Riley Reiff can play multiple spots. That's how you get to having so many offensive linemen on the initial roster.

As for who will start in the regular-season opener in the fifth spot, with the first four names locked into starting roles, it could be a rotation between multiple players. Until they've gotten their endurance up with consecutive practices and now regular-season games, it's unlikely that the returning options will go wire-to-wire in Week 1. The best guess here is that you could see both Anderson and Reiff get into the action, while rookie guard Atonio Mafi might also get playing time to spell Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange, who haven't practiced much this summer.

Defensive Line (7): Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore, Daniel Ekuale, Keion White, Sam Roberts

Cuts: Jeremiah Pharms, Justus Tavai, Carl Davis, PUP: Trey Flowers

Besides maybe Davis's release earlier this week, the Patriots went with the expected allotment of defensive linemen on cutdown day. Roberts made the team in his second season following a strong summer where his high motor and playing strength brought good energy to the defense. Roberts projects as an explosive interior option at 3-4 defensive end, racking up 14 tackles, a sack, and two TFLs in the preseason. He's an aggressive run-down player with a knack for the press-and-shed technique that the Patriots covet. Roberts earned his spot.