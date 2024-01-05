Analysis: How the Patriots Continue Evolving on Defense in Another Productive Season

The Patriots have one game remaining in a season that has left more questions than answers about the futures of key figures at 1 Patriot Place.

As the season winds down, there's growing speculation that head coach Bill Belichick's unprecedented 24-year tenure could end with a 4-12 record heading into Week 18. New England's offense, which ranks 32nd in scoring at 14.6 points per game, is the main reason they're currently holding the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While other teams surround their young quarterbacks with star receivers and fortify their offensive lines, Belichick selected three defensive players with the Pats top-100 draft selections last spring, brought in journeymen Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff to fill a need at offensive tackle, and his big skill player additions were JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki, who have combined for 499 receiving yards and three touchdowns in their first seasons in Foxborough.

Belichick's handling of the quarterback position and personnel decisions have many wondering if the Patriots team-building philosophy on offense is outdated. With offense hard to come by in New England, we are having conversations about Belichick's future with the team, and it wasn't a one-year dropoff. Really, it's four seasons in the making, including losing seasons in three of the last four years and zero playoff wins since their last Super Bowl run in 2018.

Although the Patriots are falling behind offensively, another element of the Belichick discussion comes to mind: what happens to the defense? The Pats might be struggling on offense, but they rank ninth in DVOA on defense through 17 weeks, despite losing blue-chippers Matthew Judon and first-round pick Christian Gonzalez for the season in Week 4.

New England's defense has weathered injuries well because they have stockpiled talent. The Pats have four players ranked in the top ten at their respective positions in Pro Football Focus grading: Jabrill Peppers (fifth among safeties), Jahlani Tavai (fifth among LBs), Christian Barmore (seventh among IDLs), and Mack Wilson (10th among LBs).

They also have above-average starters in CB Jonathan Jones, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley, S Kyle Dugger, EDGE Anfernee Jennings, NT Davon Godchaux, and DE Deatrich Wise, while adding high-end role players such as pass-rusher Josh Uche (11.5 sacks in 2022) and run-stuffer Lawrence Guy. Plus, Gonzalez looked like a home-run pick before suffering a torn labrum in early October, while day-two picks Keion White and Marte Mapu are coming on of late.

Although it doesn't absolve him of all wrongdoing and isn't some Sunshine.com spin, Belichick has quietly built a very good defense with an eye for defensive talent. Schematically, they're also a defense that's far from outdated. In fact, Belichick is an innovative defensive architect. In recent weeks, many prominent defensive players have begun crediting the Patriots assistant coaches as well, mainly linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and defensive play-caller Steve Belichick.

Following last Sunday's loss in Buffalo, where the defense did all it could following four first-half turnovers by the offense, several core contributors said that the assistant coaches deserve credit for the defense being so well prepared to face Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, who was just 15-of-30 for 169 yards and an interception in the game.

"That's a big testament to [Jerod] Mayo. He gets us ready every day," captain Deatrich Wise told Patriots.com. "We knew what he [Josh Allen] was going to do. We knew the formations that they were going to run during the game. A lot of counter plays. Our goal is to make him more one-dimensional. Some things didn't happen the way we planned it, but for the most part, I feel like we held him pretty good."

As much fair criticism the offense is getting for its shortcomings, the feeling is the opposite on the defensive side of the ball, where the Patriots have evolved. New England is still a man coverage-heavy defense, but they've made tweaks to get faster at the first two levels and are leading trends in drawing up exotic schemes to spin the dial on opposing quarterbacks.

By using hybrid safeties who can play at all three levels, the Patriots can play dime defense at the third-highest rate in the NFL (22.8%). The Pats get away with lighter personnel, thus adding speed and coverage ability because hybrids like Peppers, Dugger, Mapu, Bryant, and Jalen Mills have the strength to hold up at the point of attack and are good blitzers. Dugger ranks fourth among all defensive backs with 15 quarterback pressures, while Peppers is tied for fourth with 17 run stops.

New England is also highly exotic in how they rush the passer, using schemes such as "creepers" at the fifth-highest rate and are third in cover zero usage (8%). With all the dialed-up pressure, the Patriots have the second-highest rate of unblocked pressures in the NFL this season (10.9%). Belichick is still a wizard at flummoxing quarterbacks and scheming up pressure.

Whether it's Belichick, Jerod Mayo, or whoever from the Belichick tree, the Patriots should keep their defensive system in place beyond this season.

Run Defense

Starting up front, the Patriots are still a multiple-front scheme that typically leans on Belichick's roots as a 3-4 base defense.

With multiple run-stuffers excelling this season, the Pats have the NFL's best run defense in nearly a decade, allowing 3.2 yards per rush. They're also the top-ranked run defense in DVOA and rank second in rush EPA.

Last week, New England held a red-hot Bills rushing attack to 97 yards on 28 non-scramble runs while allowing a rushing long of eight yards. Players credit a physical mentality, sound fundamentals, and good coaching that simplifies their roles for having the league's top-ranked run defense, which is also allowing the fewest yards per carry of the Belichick era.