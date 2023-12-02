Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Nov 30 - 02:00 PM | Sun Dec 03 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Chargers at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Chargers

Analysis: Coach Belichick on Bailey Zappe's Progress, Patriots Rule Two Players Out in Final Injury Report vs. Chargers

Game Preview: Chargers at Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

Patriots vs. Chargers: 10 Deciding Factors to Watch

PRO Predictions: Week 13 picks for Patriots vs. Chargers

Patriots All Access: Chargers Preview, David Andrews 1-on-1, Jabrill Peppers' journey to the NFL

One-on-One with David Andrews

My Cause My Cleats: Your Patriots Chosen Charities

The Journey: Jabrill Peppers

Patriots This Week 12/1: Giants Recap, Previewing the Chargers

In aftermath of Maui wildfires, Patriots' Jahlani Tavai won't 'let Hawaii be forgotten'

Patriots vs. Chargers: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Bailey Zappe 11/30: "I try to prepare every week like I'm the starter"

Bailey Zappe is 'Preparing Like I Do Every Other Week' for Sunday's Matchup vs. the Chargers

Patriots Sign Kicker Matthew Wright to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mathew Sexton

NFL Week 15 Flex Scheduling Update: Patriots vs. Chiefs Moved to Sunday, Dec. 17 at 1 PM

Week 13 Injury Report: Chargers at Patriots

MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium to be Streamed Live on Patriots.com on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

Analysis: Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Chargers

The Patriots quarterback depth chart could look much different in Sunday's game against the Chargers at Gillette Stadium.

Dec 02, 2023 at 04:31 PM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham (16).
AP Photo by Steven Senne
Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham (16).

The Patriots could have significant changes at the quarterback position for Sunday's game vs. the Chargers at Gillette Stadium, with kick-off shortly after 1 p.m. ET in Foxborough.

With reports indicating that second-year quarterback Bailey Zappe will start for the Patriots on Sunday, New England also elevated QB/WR Malik Cunningham from the practice squad on Saturday. After signing to the 53-man roster to make his NFL debut in Week 6, this is Cunningham's first standard elevation out of three this season.

It's worth noting that the Patriots cannot use the emergency quarterback rule by only elevating Cunningham to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. All three quarterbacks must be on the 53-man roster to designate an emergency quarterback. Since the Patriots only have two quarterbacks on the active roster, Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones, they cannot use Jones as the emergency quarterback, ruling out the following quarterback depth chart on Sunday: Zappe (QB1), Cunningham (QB2), Jones (QB3/emergency QB).

In other words, all three quarterbacks need to be on the game-day active roster to be eligible to play in the game. The question is, will the Patriots dress Cunningham as Zappe's only backup or have three quarterbacks active for the game? My guess is they'll dress all three.

Along with reports about Zappe's getting the start, there are signs that the Patriots have prepped a package of plays for Cunningham. The undrafted rookie's first audition didn't go particularly well for the former Louisville quarterback. Cunningham played six snaps in the loss to the Raiders, with zero targets in four snaps at receiver and -4 yards in two snaps at QB.

At a time when the Patriots were hoping for an added wrinkle to an already struggling offense, Cunningham produced a one-yard handoff to Rhamondre Stevenson and was sacked for a five-yard loss on two option plays at quarterback in Vegas. Cunningham spent most of the spring and summer trying to make the team as a converted wide receiver, so it wasn't a surprise that he looked unprepared to take snaps at quarterback.

In practice this week, Cunningham has been working primarily with the quarterbacks. Although the first crack at integrating Cunningham was a flop, his mobility and arm talent were on display on a fourth-quarter touchdown drive in the preseason opener against the Texans. Granted, it was late in the first preseason game against backups. But there was a plan at the time to install a package of plays for Cunningham in case the team needed to go in that direction.

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien called RPO and read-option designs for Cunningham, a dynamic ball carrier. For example, on Cunningham's nine-yard touchdown run against the Texans, the Pats used the same empty call four times with Cunningham at QB. With a stick concept and slant/go-flat as the pass routes, Cunningham can give an initial scan of the coverage on a quick-game concept. Due to his mobility, he always has the option to take off running, which he did here, juking out the middle linebacker on his way to the end zone.

With tons of hype surrounding his NFL debut, Cunningham's performance in Las Vegas was a dud. For those reasons, we'd urge Patriots fans to manage their expectations about round two for the Pats rookie. Still, it's enticing to see if Cunningham can bring a different flavor to the offense as a dual-threat quarterback, even if it's just something fun to watch for fans clamoring for an entertaining product from a 2-9 football team.

Heavy rain is in the forecast for Sunday's game against a Chargers team used to sunny Southern California, which majors in two-high safety schemes and is 26th in DVOA against the run. The likelihood that the Patriots will try to lean on an improving rushing attack that ranks second in expected points added since Week 6, maybe with Cunningham as the point man on read-option plays, is high, given the circumstances.

With rookie wide receivers Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness) ruled out for Sunday, Cunningham could also serve as an extra wide receiver behind projected regulars DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Tyquan Thornton. The Pats view TE Mike Gesicki as a pseudo-wide receiver, so Cunningham would essentially be the fifth wideout on the depth chart. Still, he has game-day value as a wide receiver in an emergency. 

The Patriots roster is set to host the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Related Links

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

With the possibility that the second-year quarterback could get the start, here are some theories on offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's possible game plan.
news

Analysis: Coach Belichick on Bailey Zappe's Progress, Patriots Rule Two Players Out in Final Injury Report vs. Chargers

The Patriots ruled out rookie wide receivers Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder/illness) for Sunday's game vs. the Chargers, with second-year QB Bailey Zappe reportedly in line to start. 
news

Bailey Zappe is 'Preparing Like I Do Every Other Week' for Sunday's Matchup vs. the Chargers

The second-year quarterback spoke to reporters inside the Patriots locker with all signs pointing to Zappe getting the start against the Chargers. 
news

4 Former Patriots named Black College Football Hall of Fame Finalists

A collection of former Patriots are finalists for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.
news

Harrison, Wilfork among 25 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

Two Patriots greats are among the 25 semifinalists for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
news

NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

After watching the offense struggle for 11 weeks, it's time for Bill Belichick to go with Bailey Zappe.
news

Patriots Mailbag: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Top Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft

With the Patriots currently holding the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, here's an initial look at the upcoming draft class.
news

After Further Review: Patriots Uncertainty at Quarterback Leads to Struggles on Offense, Highlighting Positives on Defense

Although the Patriots offense needs a clear leader to get everyone on the same page, the defense continues to keep New England in games. 
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

The Patriots had an opportunity late in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime, but fell to a disappointing 2-9 with a loss on Sunday. 
news

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Here's our instant analysis following the Patriots loss to the Giants.
news

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

The Patriots will get a boost with three key veterans returning to the lineup for Sunday's road tilt against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Analysis: Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Chargers

Patriots Elevate QB Malik Cunningham to the Active Roster

Pharaoh Brown gets his therapy horseback riding, highlighting this modality and Windrush Farm for My Cause My Cleats

Game Preview: Chargers at Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: What Will the Pats Offense Look Like if Bailey Zappe Starts at Quarterback vs. the Chargers?

Patriots vs. Chargers: 10 Deciding Factors to Watch

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Players Favorite Classic Arcade Game?

We polled Patriots players on what classic arcade game was their favorite. Some of the answers may surprise you.

My Cause My Cleats: Pharaoh Brown on Supporting Windrush Farm

Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown discusses his support of Windrush Farm on My Cause My Cleats.

The Journey: Jabrill Peppers

On this edition of "The Journey", follow Jabrill Peppers as he started playing flag football, then to his high school varsity team, and now all the way to playing as a defensive back in the NFL for the New England Patriots.

Patriots This Week 12/1: Giants Recap, Previewing the Chargers

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the New York Giants and preview the Patriots week thirteen matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Patriots All Access: Chargers Preview, David Andrews 1-on-1, Jabrill Peppers' journey to the NFL

On this edition of Patriots All Access, we hear from a candid and reflective captain David Andrews.  We follow the path of one of the most impressive Patriots this season, Jabrill Peppers, and his journey to the NFL. Plus, Bill Belichick spotlights an explosive Chargers offense on the Belestrator, and re-live the most memorable Patriots-Chargers game of all time, the 2006 AFC divisional playoff game! All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-One with David Andrews

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots center David Andrews to ask how the team is making improvements. Andrews also speaks to how his teammates look up to him.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising