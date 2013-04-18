Analysis: Patriots face tough stretches before, after bye week

It's back to the division foes for two weeks, with a trip to the Jets and a visit from the Dolphins in back-to-back 1 p.m. affairs. Pittsburgh comes to Foxborough on November 3 for the second 4:25 contest, the final game for New England before the bye.

The Patriots have the maximum time to prepare for their next opponent, as they travel to Charlotte to face the Carolina Panthers in their lone Monday Night appearance of 2013. They follow that up with a Sunday night affair at home against Denver (the return of Wes Welker to Gillette) and a visit to Houston the following week for the final 4:25 game of the year (assuming they aren't flexed into another in the latter half of the year).

At this point, three of New England's final four games are scheduled for 1 o'clock kickoffs, which could change if the league's flexible scheduling decision-makers so choose. Cleveland comes into Gillette, then it's on the road for two straight weeks, first to Miami, followed by a Sunday night in Baltimore. The Bills close things out at Gillette on December 29.

So, the schedule seems to break up into five mini-sections. The first two weeks are basically one really busy week with the pair of games in five days. Then there are three out of four against the NFC South. Three straight against AFC opponents bring us to the bye week on November 10.