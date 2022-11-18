Analysis: Patriots Place DT Christian Barmore (Knee) on IR, P Jake Bailey (Back) Doubtful For Sunday's Game vs. Jets

Without Andrews, the Pats offensive efficiency plummeted from -0.03 expected points added per play to -0.25 EPA per play. Furthermore, quarterback Mac Jones was under pressure on 39.3% of his drop-backs, while the opposing teams' pressure rate was only 28.2% with the longtime Pats center. On the ground, the Pats averaged 4.7 yards per rush with Andrews, while that number fell dramatically to a 3.6 average in Weeks 8 and 9.

The team benefits across the board offensively with Andrews back in the lineup, including at left guard, where first-rounder Cole Strange's play is solid as long as Andrews is next to him on the interior. However, the Pats offensive tackle situation is still a bit of an unknown. Third-year OT Yodny Cajuste started at right tackle against the Colts, allowing a team-high five QB pressures. Cajuste did settle in as the game wore on and was better as a run and screen blocker.

The Patriots are also searching for a home for 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn, who is falling out of favor after struggling to transition to right tackle. Wynn has taken snaps at left guard over the last two games and was seen at left tackle, his spot for his first four seasons, in Wednesday's practice.

New England's offensive line configuration coming off the bye week remains a mystery until game time, but our best guess would be: LT Trent Brown, LG Cole Strange, C David Andrews, RG Mike Onwenu, and RT Yodny Cajuste. Wynn to the bench unless Strange struggles again.

Along with Andrews, wide receiver DeVante Parker could return this week with a questionable designation after suffering a knee injury in Week 8. With Parker back in the lineup, it gives the Pats a traditional X receiver who can win contested battles against man coverage on the outside. Parker allows the rest of the receivers to line up in their natural spots in the formation rather than forcing someone into the X role.

For example, Parker's presence could free up rookie speedster Tyquan Thornton to run more routes out of the slot or be more involved in schemed touches (jet motion, screens, etc.). Without Parker, Thornton has played more on the backside of the formation, where he's seeing press coverage, and he's been largely ineffective.