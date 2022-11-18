Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Nov 18 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 20 - 10:40 AM

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 11 vs. Jets

Urgency high as Patriots know what's at stake vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 11 picks for Patriots vs. Jets

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots Offense Trying to Stay on Schedule for the Stretch Run

Patriots host 'Operation Shower' for military moms at Gillette Stadium

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Andrews' anticipated return should boost offensive line

Scouting the Jets: What Have We Learned About Pats-Jets Since Last Matchup?

10 to Watch: Key divisional clash with Jets awaits

Patriots' David Andrews honored by two non-profits for community outreach

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Jets at Patriots

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

Tavai, Patriots prepare for physical rematch vs. Jets

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What Adjustments Will Pats Make for the Stretch Run?

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Analysis: Patriots Place DT Christian Barmore (Knee) on IR, P Jake Bailey (Back) Doubtful For Sunday's Game vs. Jets

The Patriots might need to turn to practice squad punter Michael Palardy on Sunday.

Nov 18, 2022 at 03:58 PM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31).

The Patriots head into a crucial divisional rematch against the New York Jets as a relatively healthy football team coming off the bye week but could have a different punter on Sunday.

According to the team's final injury report, former All-Pro punter Jake Bailey is doubtful with a back injury and did not participate in practice on Friday.

Bailey has struggled this season, ranking last in net punting average (35.3), and the Patriots are 27th in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric on punt coverage. With Bailey slumping and now on the injury report, the Pats will likely turn to practice-squad punter Michael Palardy this week. Palardy is in his sixth season in the NFL after stints with the Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins. The veteran last punted in a regular season game for the Dolphins last season, where his net average was an impressive 40.6.

On top of handling punting responsibilities, Bailey also serves as the Patriots primary kickoff specialist and holder for kicker Nick Folk. Palardy has some experience with holding and kicking off, per head coach Bill Belichick.

"He's been a good punter, a good athlete. High school quarterback, kicked off, punted," Belichick told reporters on Friday. "A high school quarterback. He's done it, and he's kicked. So, this a pretty athletic kid."

The Patriots also placed second-year standout Christian Barmore (knee) on injured reserve on Friday afternoon. Barmore hasn't played since tweaking his injured knee in the Pats win over the Browns in Week 6, and despite practicing in a limited capacity this week, will now need to miss at least four games. The team signed undrafted rookie center Kody Russey to the 53-man roster with an open roster spot.

New England listed three other players as questionable for Sunday, while CB Jonathan Jones (illness), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), and DL DaMarcus Mitchell (illness) were removed from the report. They are good to go. The three questionable players are LB Anfernee Jennings (back), WR DeVante Parker (knee), and LB Josh Uche (hamstring).

Another positive for the Patriots is that starting center and team captain David Andrews will return this week after missing the last two games due to a concussion. The Jets and Colts defensive fronts are two of the best groups in the league, but New England's offensive line struggled without their leader in the middle, turning to backup James Ferentz in Andrews's absence.

Table inside Article
Stat (via SIS)With David AndrewsWithout David Andrews
EPA/Play-0.03-0.25
Pressure Rate28.239.3
Rush Avg.4.73.6

Without Andrews, the Pats offensive efficiency plummeted from -0.03 expected points added per play to -0.25 EPA per play. Furthermore, quarterback Mac Jones was under pressure on 39.3% of his drop-backs, while the opposing teams' pressure rate was only 28.2% with the longtime Pats center. On the ground, the Pats averaged 4.7 yards per rush with Andrews, while that number fell dramatically to a 3.6 average in Weeks 8 and 9.

The team benefits across the board offensively with Andrews back in the lineup, including at left guard, where first-rounder Cole Strange's play is solid as long as Andrews is next to him on the interior. However, the Pats offensive tackle situation is still a bit of an unknown. Third-year OT Yodny Cajuste started at right tackle against the Colts, allowing a team-high five QB pressures. Cajuste did settle in as the game wore on and was better as a run and screen blocker.

The Patriots are also searching for a home for 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn, who is falling out of favor after struggling to transition to right tackle. Wynn has taken snaps at left guard over the last two games and was seen at left tackle, his spot for his first four seasons, in Wednesday's practice.

New England's offensive line configuration coming off the bye week remains a mystery until game time, but our best guess would be: LT Trent Brown, LG Cole Strange, C David Andrews, RG Mike Onwenu, and RT Yodny Cajuste. Wynn to the bench unless Strange struggles again.

Along with Andrews, wide receiver DeVante Parker could return this week with a questionable designation after suffering a knee injury in Week 8. With Parker back in the lineup, it gives the Pats a traditional X receiver who can win contested battles against man coverage on the outside. Parker allows the rest of the receivers to line up in their natural spots in the formation rather than forcing someone into the X role.

For example, Parker's presence could free up rookie speedster Tyquan Thornton to run more routes out of the slot or be more involved in schemed touches (jet motion, screens, etc.). Without Parker, Thornton has played more on the backside of the formation, where he's seeing press coverage, and he's been largely ineffective.

Although they'll likely be without Barmore once again, the Pats pressured Jets quarterback Zach Wilson on 41.9% of his drop-backs to force three interceptions in the first meeting, and the defense needs to replicate that formula to get another win over New York. To get the Jets into traditional drop-backs where the pass rush comes after Wilson, they need to stop the run as they did in the Meadowlands in Week 8.

Related Links

Based on their past performances against rush offenses without the threat of a mobile quarterback, New England should be able to stop the run on early downs to pin their ears back in long down and distance situations where Wilson struggles under pressure (league-worst 6.6 passer rating while under pressure this season).

For the Jets, New York ruled out starting wide receiver Corey Davis (knee) and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins (elbow) for Sunday's game. Both players are considered regular contributors for Gang Green, so the Patriots will catch a little break there.

The Patriots and Jets meet for the second time this season at 1 pm ET at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Patriots Offense Trying to Stay on Schedule for the Stretch Run

The Pats offense wants to cut down on negative plays after the bye week.

news

Scouting the Jets: What Have We Learned About Pats-Jets Since Last Matchup?

The Patriots and Jets each played one game since their Week 8 tilt.

news

NFL Notes: Pats get some help during the bye

New England moved into playoff position thanks to the Chargers loss in San Francisco during the Patriots bye week.

news

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

news

Ten Patriots Thoughts Coming Off the Bye Week

The Patriots will now turn their attention to a rematch with the Jets on Sunday.

news

How do the Patriots get the offense back on track?

The Patriots will do some self-scouting during their bye week.

news

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

12 rookies have contributed for the Patriots through the first nine games as a youth movement picks up steam in New England.

news

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the Patriots' first half of the 2022 season and look forward to what lies ahead in the final eight games.

news

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

The Patriots got in a final pre-bye-week practice session before getting a long weekend off to rest up and reset for the final season push.

news

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

Patriots fans are wondering how to get their team on track during the bye and what lies ahead in the team's final eight games.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Sign OL Kody Russey to 53-Man Roster; Place DL Christian Barmore on Injured Reserve

Analysis: Patriots Place DT Christian Barmore (Knee) on IR, P Jake Bailey (Back) Doubtful For Sunday's Game vs. Jets

Week 11: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Urgency high as Patriots know what's at stake vs. Jets

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/18

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 11 vs. Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

The Journey: Jahlani Tavai

On this edition of "The Journey", follow Jahlani Tavai as his brotherly competition has led to his football career in Hawaii and now, the New England Patriots.

One-On-One with Josh Uche

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche and he talks about his time off during the bye week. Uche also explains his role on the defense, and how they are heading into their game against the Jets.

Michael Onwenu 11/18: "We just have to do our jobs"

Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 11/18: "Getting back to what we do the best"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 11/18: "We want to make sure we start fast"

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

Bill Belichick 11/18: "There's a number of areas we can improve in"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, November 18, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising