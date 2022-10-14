Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable For Sunday's Game vs. Browns

With the team traveling to Cleveland on Saturday, they might be heading for a situation where Belichick, in conjunction with Jones and the medical staff, will have to decide whether or not the second-year quarterback at less than 100 percent is a better option than a healthy Zappe.

Although he declined to comment specifically on Jones, Belichick spoke in general terms on how those decisions are made when a player is medically cleared but not yet at a full go.

"Once the player has been medically cleared to play, then I would say in consolation with the player and the medical staff, what is the player being asked to do? So, a kicker has a sore leg, and the decision is, well, he can kick field goals up to a certain range but wouldn't be able to kickoff. Alright, then, as a coach, that's your decision."

"You could say, alright ok, we'll take this player at, let's call it, 80%, and here's what his field goal range would be-80%. And he's not going to kick off and play under those circumstances assuming that the player also felt comfortable doing that. Right, so that kind of would be an example of a player playing at less than 100% but functional to a point," Belichick explained.

With the Patriots laying out a winning formula with Zappe last week, they could play it safe with Jones for one more week and rely on the rookie to manage the game again.

The Patriots coaching staff leaned more on the running game, shorter throws, and play-action pass attempts to limit the number of tight windows and downfield passes Zappe threw vs. the Lions. Although the offense isn't as explosive, the first-year QB had zero turnover-worthy plays, leading the Pats to scores on six of their nine drives in Week 5.