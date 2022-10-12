Game Preview: Patriots at Browns

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

The physical nature of the Patriots offense has been impressive to watch, particularly when Rhamondre Stevenson is involved. Stevenson rumbled for a career-high 161 yards on the ground against the beleaguered Detroit defense on Sunday, and now he gets to face a Browns unit that isn't much better when it comes to stopping the run. Cleveland enters the game allowing 138.2 yards per game on the ground (28th in the league) and 5.3 yards per carry, which ranks 30th. Stevenson got the full load against the Lions after Damien Harris was limited to four carries due to a hamstring issue. He figures to get the bulk of the work again with Harris likely limited as he works his way back. The offensive line punished the Lions, opening plenty of holes throughout the day as New England averaged a healthy 5 yards per carry on 35 attempts. The Browns have struggled for much of the season, especially after linebacker Anthony Walker was lost for the season due to a leg injury suffered in their Thursday night win over the Steelers in Week 3. The Browns made a deal with Atlanta over the weekend to bring in former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Regardless of personnel, the Browns have struggled to stop the run and the Patriots should continue to enjoy success.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Browns

Bailey Zappe enjoyed a solid if unspectacular afternoon in his first career start against Detroit. He moved effectively around the pocket, patiently found open receivers and delivered accurate passes throughout the day to keep the chains moving. Zappe had some struggles in the red zone, and he might find the Browns secondary a bit more challenging than the toothless Lions defense. Corners Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome join safeties Grant Delpit, John Johnson and Ronnie Harrison to form a solid group. Cleveland allows 215.6 yards per game through the air, which ranks 14th in the league. They haven't been able to come away with many turnovers, however, with just two picks through five weeks. The Browns pass rush hasn't gotten into gear as of yet either, but with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney on the ends the potential for an uptick exists. Garrett leads the team with three sacks in four games after missing one following a car crash. Zappe was happy (sorry) to have Jakobi Meyers back in the fold against Detroit as the steady wideout led the way with seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. He also welcomed Tyquan Thornton into the mix after the rookie spent the first four weeks on injured reserve thanks to a broken collarbone. That gives the Patriots a full complement of weapons to choose from, whether Mac Jones is able to return from his ankle injury or Zappe is forced to make a second start.

When the Browns run - Edge: Browns

As impressive as the Patriots running game has been, Cleveland's is on another level. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt form a potent pair and together they've helped the Browns lead the league in rushing, averaging 192.4 yards per game. Chubb gets the bulk of the work and averages 6.1 yards per carry with 593 yards and seven touchdowns. Hunt is an excellent complement, averaging 4.3 yards per rush and adding a pair of scores. As a team the Browns average 5.3 yards on 180 carries, so it's no surprise what Kevin Stefanski will be trying to do on Sunday. The Patriots have been inconsistent stopping the run in 2022, ranking 22nd in the league allowing 128.8 yards per game and 23rd with an average of 4.8 yards per carry. Those numbers won't do against a Cleveland team that likes to run behind a physical front that features center Ethan Pocic, guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller and tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills. Davon Godchaux, Carl Davis and Deatrich Wise rebounded from a couple of tough games with a stronger effort against Detroit, especially in short-yardage situations. That will need to continue, and it wouldn't hurt to get Lawrence Guy back after the defensive tackle missed the last two games with a shoulder injury. With backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett still running the show, Stefanski leans on Chubb, Hunt and the guys up front to control the tempo, and that will most certainly be the game plan in Cleveland once again on Sunday.

When the Browns pass - Edge: Patriots

Brissett has all the leadership qualities and other intangibles necessary to succeed, but he simply lacks the skills needed to consistently throw the ball effectively and produce. He's completing 64 percent of his passes and has five touchdowns against three interceptions and has only been sacked five times all season. But Brissett hasn't been able to make enough plays to keep the Browns offense on schedule, although he has had his moments. Most of those involve former Raiders and Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper, who leads the Browns with 27 catches for 304 yards and three touchdowns. Jalen Mills and Jack Jones should see plenty of Cooper as Mills continues to deal with a nagging hamstring problem that forced him to miss the Green Bay game and had him in and out of the lineup against Detroit. Tight end David Njoku (24-289-1) also is dangerous, as are both running backs as receivers, especially Hunt. But this isn't a sophisticated passing attack and it's one the Patriots secondary should handle. Jonathan Jones is nursing an ankle injury but played well against Detroit in limited duty. The Patriots pass rush, led by Matthew Judon's six sacks, has been outstanding thus far with 13 sacks. Brissett isn't the most mobile quarterback but he will move around the pocket to buy some time. Brissett usually manages the game well and Cleveland wants to run the ball, so containing this limited passing attack, which ranks 24th in the league at 204 yards per game, shouldn't be a problem.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots