Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-3) and the Cleveland Browns (2-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring
C David Andrews - Back
DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
RB Damien Harris - Hamstring
CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle
QB Mac Jones - Ankle
LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
CLEVELAND BROWNS (2-3)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
G Joel Bitonio - Elbow
DE Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle, Knee, Elbow
WR Amari Cooper - Not Injury Related (rest)
S Ronnie Harrison - Illness
CB Denzel Ward - Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Taven Bryan - Hamstring
DE Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps, Hand
DT Perrion Winfrey - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Demetric Felton - Wrist
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play