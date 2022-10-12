Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Replay Wed Oct 12 | 03:15 PM - 11:58 PM

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/12

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns

Bill Belichick on the Cleveland Browns 10/12: "This is a good, very talented group, and very well coached"

Matthew Judon Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

Breaking down Patriots fourth-down defensive dominance

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Zappe days are here

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Lions presented by CarMax

After Further Review: How the Patriots Changed the Offense for Rookie QB Bailey Zappe

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/10

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-3) and the Cleveland Browns (2-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Oct 12, 2022 at 04:08 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-InjuryReport-16x9

The New England Patriots (2-3) and the Cleveland Browns (2-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (2-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
No Players Listed.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring
C David Andrews - Back
DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
RB Damien Harris - Hamstring
CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle
QB Mac Jones - Ankle
LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

Related Links

CLEVELAND BROWNS (2-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
G Joel Bitonio - Elbow
DE Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle, Knee, Elbow
WR Amari Cooper - Not Injury Related (rest)
S Ronnie Harrison - Illness
CB Denzel Ward - Concussion

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Taven Bryan - Hamstring
DE Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps, Hand
DT Perrion Winfrey - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Demetric Felton - Wrist

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Related Content

news

Week 5: Patriots - Lions Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-3) and the Detroit Lions (1-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Week 4: Patriots - Packers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-2) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Week 3: Patriots - Ravens Injury Report

The New England Patriots (1-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Week 2: Patriots - Steelers Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-0) and the Miami Dolphins (0-0) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-7) and the Buffalo Bills (11-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

NFL Week 18: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

NFL Week 17: Patriots - Jaguars Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

NFL Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-5) and the Buffalo Bills (8-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

NFL Week 15: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

The New England Patriots (9-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (7-6) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

NFL Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-4) and the Buffalo Bills (7-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Reps' as Mac Jones Nears Return

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/12

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Massachusetts General Hospital receives record gift from Kraft family benefitting community health and health equity

Patriots Sign LB Calvin Munson to the Practice Squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

Patriots players Deatrich Wise Jr., Devin McCourty, David Andrews and more addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Deatrich Wise 10/12: "There's always something that we can learn from"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

David Andrews on winning Sunday's game 10/12: "Just got to keep building"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/12: "It's hard to win in this league"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Bill Belichick on the Cleveland Browns 10/12: "This is a good, very talented group, and very well coached"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising