10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Zappe, round two

It was a solid first start for the rookie fourth-rounder, as Zappe kept the ball out of harm's way, delivered when he had to and mostly let his offensive line and ground game go to work on the Lions. This week against the Browns, the formula won't be much different. With a suspect Browns run defense, Zappe should get plenty of ground support that will keep him in front of the chains and out of third-and-long situations. But with two games of experience now under his belt, Zappe could make some strides if he's asked to throw the ball a bit more, but the primary objective remains to avoid turnovers and taking what the defense gives him. Some growing confidence would be nice to see as well, as Zappe looks to build a foundation that at least includes a steady job as a back-up quarterbcak.

Tyquan Thornton, need for speed

With LJ Humphrey's release from the active roster and Nelson Agholor dealing with a hamstring issue, rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton could be due for an increased workload after playing 25 snaps in his first NFL game action against the Lions. Thornton's quickness and speed immediately translated to the practice field, while he also showed a knack for tracking deep balls as well. He possesses the kind of speed the Patriots have gone too long without in their offense and more experience should only help bring that element to the forefront of the attack. It seems like just a matter of time before Thornton makes the kind of "wow" play he made quite a bit this summer during training camp.

Rhamondre Stevenson, keep breaking out

What more is there to say about Stevenson's epic 161-yard rushing day against the Lions? With Damien Harris ruled out with a hamstring issue and no other running backs to turn to, Stevenson admirably carried the load, making multiple would-tacklers miss while playing a big part in holding the Lions off the scoreboard. With Harris expected to miss time with his injury, the spotlight will once again be on Stevenson as he lines up against one of the statistically worst run defenses in the league. Stevenson should get plenty of carries and chances to break 100 yards for a second-straight game.

Matthew Judon, pressure machine

The AFC Defensive Player of the Week is off to another white-hot start for the Patriots this season with six sacks in five games and consistent quarterback disruption through all of them. Judon, with Deatrich Wise across from him, have been the biggest playmakers on the Patriots defense, combining for 10 total sacks while working in conjunction with their interior defenders to make life difficult on the opposing quarterbacks they've faced. The defense currently comes in with the eighth-ranked pass defense in Football Outsiders DVOA and Judon's pressure has played a big part in that. While he'll need to be strong on the edge against the run, getting after Brissett will be a big key for Judon in Cleveland.

Bill Belichick, winning