Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Catch-22 Replay Wed Oct 12 | 03:15 PM - 11:58 PM

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/12

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns

Bill Belichick on the Cleveland Browns 10/12: "This is a good, very talented group, and very well coached"

Matthew Judon Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Belichick Breakdown: Fourth down stops vs. Lions

Sights and Sounds: Week 5 vs. Detroit Lions

Patriots Release WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey from the 53-Man Roster; Release OL Sebastian Gutierrez from the Practice Squad

Tavai's versatility making an impact for Patriots defense

Rhamondre Stevenson Emerging as All-Purpose Back in Second Season With Patriots

Breaking down Patriots fourth-down defensive dominance

NFL Notes: Pats enjoying Zappe Hour

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Zappe days are here

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Lions presented by CarMax

After Further Review: How the Patriots Changed the Offense for Rookie QB Bailey Zappe

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/10

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Here are the key things to watch for as the Patriots travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

Oct 12, 2022 at 02:28 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

PlayersToWatch_16x9 (4)

Fresh off their second win of the season, the Patriots travel to Cleveland for their third contest in five games against the AFC North. The Browns are also 2-3, coming off another close loss, this time to the Chargers, with just six points making the difference in their three defeats. Even with fill-in quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the Browns have been turnover averse while riding one of the most dominant ground games in the NFL. Like the Patriots with Bailey Zappe, they've gotten solid play from their backup quarterback who has kept them in every single game by avoiding mistakes and delivering in some key spots.

One team will manage to even their season record at .500, while the other will drop to two games under as NFL teams begin to hit their stride and discover themselves over the month of October. Could the Patriots be on their way to starting another midseason win streak like they had last year? They'll look for their second-straight win in Cleveland.

Here's what to watch for in the Week 6 contest.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) hands off to running back Nick Chubb (24).
AP Photo By David Richard
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) hands off to running back Nick Chubb (24).

Nick Chubb, with a dash of Kareem Hunt

Nick Chubb is in a class by himself this season, leading the league in rushing yards (593), rushing touchdowns (7) and 20-yard-plus rushes (7). Behind a big, physical offensive line, Chubb and teammate Kareem Hunt (247 rushing yards) are the engines that have kept the Browns afloat, and any Patriots gameplan must start with finding a way to contain them and all the damage that they are capable. Good tackling and sound run fits will be critical. Last year, the Pats caught a break when they faced the Browns without Chubb or Hunt. They won't be so fortunate this week.

Amari Cooper still a threat

Cooper (27 catches, 104 yards, three touchdowns) joins with Donovan Peoples-Jones (16 catches, 191 yards) as the Browns top receiving options. While Jacoby Brissett shouldn't be expected to light the league on fire through the air, his receivers have been valuable outlets and contributed in some key spots as Cleveland battled through five close games so far. Cooper still has elite receiving ability and will get his share of targets if the Patriots are able to contain the Browns' rushing attack.

David Njoku, settled in

Tight end Njoku has been productive as well despite playing with a backup quarterback, with a reliable 24 catches on 28 targets for 289 yards. Last week, the Patriots had an excellent play against the Lions, holding tight end T.J. Hockenson to just one catch. They'll need a similar effort against Brissett's safety blanket, with tight ends Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips expected to play a big role in keeping the short passing game under wraps.

Myles Garrett, game wrecker

Garrett returned to the field last week after getting in a scary car accident from which he sustained a collection of minor injuries. Usually, Garrett is a world-class game wrecker, but he had a quiet day last week against the Chargers, registering just one tackle and no sacks though he was able to play 82% of the snaps. Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are really good bookend edge players who should test Patriots offensive tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn. Last season they were able to contain the duo, holding them to just a single sack and three combined tackles.

Jacoby Brissett, the backup

Patriots fans shouldn't be surprised to see their former draft pick holding the fort for the Browns while they await the return of Deshaun Watson. Brissett has started 40 games since departing New England via trade to the Colts in his second season. Though he's 15-25 in those games, his touchdown-to-interception rate is still over 2-1 (41 touchdowns, 20 interceptions) as the veteran tends to avoid the kinds of game-killing mistakes that overshadow even a strong performance by a shorthanded team. Stopping the run and putting the game in Brissett's hands seems like a good formula, but the Patriots defense will need to be on their game if they're to get any takeaways in this one.

Related Links

Patriot's RB Rhamondre Stevenson running through an open hole.
Photo By Eric J. Adler
Patriot's RB Rhamondre Stevenson running through an open hole.

Zappe, round two

It was a solid first start for the rookie fourth-rounder, as Zappe kept the ball out of harm's way, delivered when he had to and mostly let his offensive line and ground game go to work on the Lions. This week against the Browns, the formula won't be much different. With a suspect Browns run defense, Zappe should get plenty of ground support that will keep him in front of the chains and out of third-and-long situations. But with two games of experience now under his belt, Zappe could make some strides if he's asked to throw the ball a bit more, but the primary objective remains to avoid turnovers and taking what the defense gives him. Some growing confidence would be nice to see as well, as Zappe looks to build a foundation that at least includes a steady job as a back-up quarterbcak.

Tyquan Thornton, need for speed

With LJ Humphrey's release from the active roster and Nelson Agholor dealing with a hamstring issue, rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton could be due for an increased workload after playing 25 snaps in his first NFL game action against the Lions. Thornton's quickness and speed immediately translated to the practice field, while he also showed a knack for tracking deep balls as well. He possesses the kind of speed the Patriots have gone too long without in their offense and more experience should only help bring that element to the forefront of the attack. It seems like just a matter of time before Thornton makes the kind of "wow" play he made quite a bit this summer during training camp.

Rhamondre Stevenson, keep breaking out

What more is there to say about Stevenson's epic 161-yard rushing day against the Lions? With Damien Harris ruled out with a hamstring issue and no other running backs to turn to, Stevenson admirably carried the load, making multiple would-tacklers miss while playing a big part in holding the Lions off the scoreboard. With Harris expected to miss time with his injury, the spotlight will once again be on Stevenson as he lines up against one of the statistically worst run defenses in the league. Stevenson should get plenty of carries and chances to break 100 yards for a second-straight game.

Matthew Judon, pressure machine

The AFC Defensive Player of the Week is off to another white-hot start for the Patriots this season with six sacks in five games and consistent quarterback disruption through all of them. Judon, with Deatrich Wise across from him, have been the biggest playmakers on the Patriots defense, combining for 10 total sacks while working in conjunction with their interior defenders to make life difficult on the opposing quarterbacks they've faced. The defense currently comes in with the eighth-ranked pass defense in Football Outsiders DVOA and Judon's pressure has played a big part in that. While he'll need to be strong on the edge against the run, getting after Brissett will be a big key for Judon in Cleveland.

Bill Belichick, winning

Once again, Belichick and his coaching staff have done a great job during difficult injury circumstances, navigating their team to a much-needed win with a third-string quarterback. The challenges will continue for Belichick et al this weekend, in a city where he landed his original head coaching opportunity. More intriguing is that Belichick (323 career wins) sits just one win behind George Halas (324) on the all-time list. A win against his former team will move Belichick into a tie with Halas, with a chance to surpass him against the very team Halas made famous, the Chicago Bears. Don Shula's 347 wins continue to top the list.

Related Content

news

11 to Watch: Patriots look for throwback win vs. Lions

Here are the key things to watch for when the Patriots welcome the Detroit Lions for a Week 5 matchup.

news

10 to Watch: Rodgers, tough Packers D provide another big test for Pats

Here are the 10 key players to watch as the Patriots travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers.

news

10 to Watch: Patriots look to slow down Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Here are the 10 key things to watch for as the Patriots host the Ravens in their home opener.

news

10 to Watch: Potent Steelers defense awaits Patriots

Here are the 10 key things to watch for as the Patriots take on the Steelers in Week 2.

news

10 to watch: Patriots look to break Dolphins win streak in opener

Here's 10 key things to watch as the Patriots open the 2022 season on the road against the Dolphins.

news

10 to Watch: Pats conclude preseason in Vegas

As the Patriots finish off the 2022 preseason against the Raiders, here are 10 things to watch as the team prepares for final cuts.

news

10 to Watch: Starter intrigue as Pats face Panthers

Here are the 10 key things to watch as the Patriots take on the Panthers in Week 2 of the preseason.

news

10 to Watch: Patriots kick off preseason vs. Giants

Here's what to watch for when the Patriots open up their 2022 preseason slate against the New York Giants.

news

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

Here are the key players to watch as the Patriots take on the Bills in the AFC Wild Card round!

news

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

Here are the key players to keep an eye on as the Patriots wrap up the 2021 regular season against the Dolphins.

news

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jaguars

Here are the 10 players who play a key role in the Patriots-Jaguars Week 17 clash.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is 'Taking Advantage of Reps' as Mac Jones Nears Return

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/12

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Massachusetts General Hospital receives record gift from Kraft family benefitting community health and health equity

Patriots Sign LB Calvin Munson to the Practice Squad

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

Patriots players Deatrich Wise Jr., Devin McCourty, David Andrews and more addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Deatrich Wise 10/12: "There's always something that we can learn from"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

David Andrews on winning Sunday's game 10/12: "Just got to keep building"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/12: "It's hard to win in this league"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Bill Belichick on the Cleveland Browns 10/12: "This is a good, very talented group, and very well coached"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising