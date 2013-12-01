Analysis: Patriots-Texans

…Stevan Ridley's deactivation was mildly surprising. Yes, he's had fumbling issues of late, but to bring him on the trip to Houston, then announce just before kickoff that he wasn't playing, appeared to be a clear message-sending move. Ridley was forced to watch the game from the sideline, in a long-sleeve t-shirt and shorts, with a football tucked under his arm the whole time.

…Special teams co-captain Matthew Slater said this week, "[The Texans] special teams unit really embarrassed us last year." The Texans picked up where they left off on the opening kickoff almost to midfield.

…New England lined TE Rob Gronkowski up in the backfield, left of Brady, on the opening series 3rd-down. Shane Vereen was flanked to Brady's right. At the snap, Gronk ran an an angle pattern (45 degrees out of the backfield), but Brady did not look his way. This was something we haven't seen from Gronk and the Patriots offense before.

…CB Aqib Talib was manning up on Texans receiver Andre Johnson early on, but would pass him off when he went in motion or ran a route against zone coverage. Johnson was getting wide open as a result on Houston's second possession, which ended in a touchdown run. In the second half, Talib was mostly covering rookie DeAndre Hopkins.

…Field conditions at Reliant Stadium were atrocious, much like the last time New England played here in 2009, when Wes Welker tore up his knee after it got stuck in the sloppy grass.

…Rookie Josh Boyce, often inactive this season, was in the lineup and returning kickoffs. He provided a bit of a spark there in the first half, but also showed up in the passing game with a catch for 6 yards. He followed that up with a nice downfield block on the next play to help Gronk get extra yards after his catch.

…Already without rookie WR Aaron Dobson (foot), the Patriots lost fellow rookie pass catcher Kenbrell Thompkins in the closing minutes of the first quarter. He appeared to injure his right groin while leaping for a catch and coming down awkwardly on the ground. He stayed on the field for one more play before limping off to the sideline, where the medical staff evaluated him for several minutes. Thompkins eventually went to the locker room, but managed to return on the next possession. However, the injury caught up to Thompkins again in the second half and he was unable to play the rest of the way.