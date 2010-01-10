Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 01 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 03 - 05:55 PM

Patriots All Access: Buccaneers Preview

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview, Lawrence Guy One-on-One

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

J.J. Taylor ready if opportunity knocks

Player 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Press Pass: Ramping up for prime time matchup 

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Notebook: Red zone, ball security top offensive priorities

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Belestrator: Breaking down the Buccaneers defense

Mac Jones 9/29: "It will be a great atmosphere"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs New Orleans Saints

Patriots Mailbag: Brady, Bucs coming to Foxborough

Analysis/reaction: A first-round knockout

Jan 10, 2010 at 09:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH – In a clear effort to gain the emotional advantage right from the start, New England trotted out Wes Welker.

Hobbled out, to be more precise. It was a portent of the Patriots impending doom.

They knew their injured wide receiver wouldn't be able to suit up for their Wild Card Playoff Game against the Baltimore Ravens, so they introduced Number 83 as the teams' honorary captain for the coin toss.

But the Ravens responded with an 83 of their own.

On the game's first play from scrimmage, from the Ravens' 17-yard line, Baltimore's Pro Bowl running back, Ray Rice, took a handoff from quarterback Joe Flacco, darted through a hole up the middle, cut to his left, and ran untouched to the New England end zone for an 83-yard touchdown.

The game was barely 20 seconds old and it was essentially over, via TKO.

From there on in the first quarter, the Ravens absolutely dominated the Patriots. Quarterback Tom Brady, Pro Bowl-bound himself, looked nothing like an all-star. He lost a fumble and threw two interceptions, which led to Baltimore's next 17 points. All before the first 15 minutes were completed.

"Yeah, we just put ourselves way behind the 8 ball," Brady told reporters afterward. "Just too many turnovers … it was just too tough to overcome.

"Playing the way we played today, we're not going to beat anybody, no less a good football team."

The Patriots came out flat, while the Ravens were feisty. The contrast couldn't have been more evident, even to many of the players.

"We never got anything going," linebacker Adalius Thomaslamented. "It's very disappointing. This was probably our worst game of the season."

"The way we played today is the worst we've played all year," nose tackle Vince Wilforkdeclared. "I thought we prepared well, but it didn't show. We got beat up. … We didn't even play like it was a playoff game. More like a preseason game.

"It's just a tough loss. It's not like they came out and did anything different. They did exactly what we thought they were going to do."

Which was run, run, run. The Ravens ran 52 times for 234 yards. Flacco threw just 10 times for 34 yards. That gave some of the Patriots just enough hope to fight on.

"Yeah, we were playing to the end. We're not going to quit," insisted rookie Julian Edelman, subbing for Welker at wide receiver. "Tom Brady told us not to quit, and that's what we tried not to do."

"I was encouraged throughout the whole game," added running back Kevin Faulk. "I was trying to get everybody going no matter what the score was, no matter how much time there was. There's always that hope."

"We still had a chance. You see comebacks all the time," observed Thomas. "There was a chance for us to make a great comeback, but we couldn't make the plays. Everything always swung back the other way. Anytime we made a play, they would make a play. The fans would cheer, then boo, and then cheer. It was up and down. We'd make good plays and then bad plays. We just played a bad game."

That was the general mood in the Patriots' post-game locker room: half the players said they felt hopeful, while the others conceded defeat from the beginning.

"We didn't come to play – point-blank. Never had a chance, from the first play to the last play. They came in and they wanted it more than us. It showed," said Wilfork.

"I hope not," Brady continued. "I didn't feel that way coming in. I wanted to win this game more than anything, and a lot of the guys on offense did, too."

"They wanted it more than we did today," linebacker Tully Banta-Cainasserted.

"I don't think so," countered cornerback Leigh Bodden. "In my heart, I wanted it as bad as anybody. I prepared all week to have a great game and was very focused and played hard. This was my first playoff game and I put it all on the line. And I hope my teammates did the same. For the most part, I think everybody did."

"Nobody played well enough for us to win," Faulk stated.

"This is not how I envisioned it – this team with a lot of talent, good coaching," Bodden remarked. "It kind of hurts to go home this early, when I know that we're better than we showed today."

"It's going to make for a long offseason," Brady concluded.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Day Roster Update: Harry activated, but will he be active?

How to Watch/Listen: Buccaneers at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Game Preview: Buccaneers at Patriots

So you're coming to Gillette Stadium for a Patriots game? Here is what to expect

Patriots activate WR N'Keal Harry to the 53-Man Active Roster; Elevate DB Myles Bryant and LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview, Lawrence Guy One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Saints and preview the upcoming battle against the Buccaneers in Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Lawrence Guy.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Saints and preparing for the Buccaneers

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints and preview their upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Patriots All Access: Buccaneers Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with defensive back Devin McCourty and we catch up with Julian Edelman to see how he is enjoying retirement. Plus, Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Bucs on the Belestrator.

Adrian Phillips 10/1: "You step out on that field, you know it's time to go"

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Friday, October 01, 2021.

Julian Edelman reflects on his 12 year career

On All Access, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman reflects on his 12 year career with the team and discusses his life after football.

Damien Harris 10/1: "It doesn't matter who we're going up against, we have a job to do" 

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Friday, October 01, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising