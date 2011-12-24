Analysis/reaction: Dolphins-Patriots

Welker, at halftime, took it upon himself to inspire his teammates, he revealed after the game in remarks to reporters.

"That was a pretty poor first half on myself. That was pretty bad. I just wanted to let them know that that was bull on my part and in the second half, I wanted to come out and play the way we needed to play to win the game and that's what we were able to do. We were able to make some plays and everyone chipped in, and that's what it's all about and that's how you win games. It takes a full effort from the whole team and nobody really was holding us back and I felt like in the first half, I really did that."

"There was never a doubt in our minds, especially mine, that we were going to pull this game out," insisted defensive tackle/co-captain Vince Wilfork. "We went to the sideline and we talked, coming into halftime, basically all we need is one play to get us started as a team."

"We never panicked. We never panicked," stressed right guard Brian Waters. "There was no panic on the sidelines. People were probably thinking, 'You guys are too calm.' Wasn't any yelling, wasn't any screaming. It was just about getting to the things we knew we could do well."

"We always talk about putting a good 60 minutes together," added Mayo. "We didn't do that, but we put together a good 30."

Today, that was good enough. It might not be in the playoffs, though, and the Patriots only have one more tune-up to fix what's been a problem for the past several weeks - slow starts.

"There's nobody playing perfect football right now. We're no different than any other football team," Waters pointed out, "outside of the fact that we know we have an extended season in front of us. Next week is an opportunity for us to get even better going into that part of the season."

"We're at the end of the road and we still have room for improvement. Good football teams respond, which we did. Once again, this team just showed you its character," Wilfork concluded.