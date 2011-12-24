 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered & Patriots Catch 22 Thu May 14 - 01:58 PM | Tue May 19 - 11:55 AM

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

Dametrious Crownover has his best football ahead of him

Behind-the-Scenes of Patriots 2026 Schedule Video Shoot

Patriots Fans vs. Our 2026 Opponents

Photos: Behind-The-Scenes From the Patriots 2026 Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

The CUTEST Schedule Release Video of All Time 🐶

2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2026 Schedule Ready for Prime Time, Littered with Tough Road Tests

Photos: Phase 2, Week 2 of the Patriots Offseason Training Program presented by New Balance

Mike Brown, Jared Wilson and Julian Hill Media Access 5/14

Prunty's Senior Surge Aligned Himself with the Patriots Vision

Patriots to Face Lions in Week 10 International Game on November 15, 2026

Patriots Catch-22 5/13: Rookie Minicamp Observations, Schedule Release Week, 2026 Opponents

Hunter Henry hooks local teens in foster care up with new bicycles with support from Patriots teammates Drake Maye, Mack Hollins, and Efton Chism III

Eli's coming to Foxborough

Patriots Unfiltered 5/12: Rookie Minicamp Recap, Team/Roster Updates, Schedule Release Week

Patriots content team shortlisted for three Hashtag Sports Awards

Relentless Jacas Fits the Patriots Edgy Protoype

Patriots Sign Two Rookie Free Agents

MORE LATEST PATRIOTS NEWS & ANALYSIS

Analysis/reaction: Dolphins-Patriots

By coming from way behind to beat Miami, New England earned itself an early Christmas present -- a bye in the playoffs.

Dec 24, 2011 at 08:19 AM
500x305-20111224-deaderick.jpg

Christmas Eve hasn't seen this dramatic a turnaround since Ebenezer Scrooge.

In Foxborough Saturday afternoon, New England couldn't do anything positive offensively in the first half against Miami. Quaterback Tom Brady was getting pressured consistently - thanks in part to a banged up o-line that lost two starters (left tackle Matt Light was inactive and left guard Logan Mankins left in the first quarter with a left knee injury). He was also sloppy, misfiring on several passes to open receivers.

Their defense didn't fare much better, giving up a number of long plays and 17 points. The brightest spot for the Patriots was punter Zoltan Mesko, whose booming kicks at least made the Dolphins work a little extra for the points they scored.

In the second stanza, however, New England looked reborn. Following an opening-drive field goal to make it 17-3, the Patriots defense recovered a fumble by Dolphins QB Matt Moore at the Miami 38-yard line. Brady and the offense then took immediate advantage, converting the turnover into seven points.

The defense held on the next Dolphins possession, forcing a three-and-out with two sacks of Moore. Again, New England's offense converted (the first of two Tom Brady touchdown runs) and the score was suddenly tied.

Brady and his receivers - particularly Wes Welker - found their rhythm and put up 10 more points in the fourth quarter, while the defense played stout, allowing a late touchdown drive to cut their lead to three with under two minutes to go. However, the Patriots offense was able to run out the clock on their final possession.

Ghosts can't be credited with this reclamation project, as they were with Charles Dickens' fictional character. So, what was the difference?

"We were flat. We weren't ready to go," admitted linebacker/co-captain Jerod Mayo. "We didn't really change that much at halftime, we just got the job done in the second half. Just better execution."

"Just execution," echoed tight end Aaron Hernandez. "We just knew we had to come out and compete and play a little harder. And that's what we did.

"Wes and Tom started clicking, and when they're clicking, everyone else starts clicking. They got it going and we just followed their lead. The defense stepped up, and when they step up, it's time for the offense to make plays, and that's what happened."

"I thought we executed better in the second half," Brady agreed. "We just had a hard time getting going. We obviously didn't play very well in the first half. I think we made a pretty big commitment at halftime to each other to go out and everyone do their job and quit worrying about everybody else and go out and play better and we did that."

500x305-20111224-welker.jpg

Welker, at halftime, took it upon himself to inspire his teammates, he revealed after the game in remarks to reporters.

"That was a pretty poor first half on myself. That was pretty bad. I just wanted to let them know that that was bull on my part and in the second half, I wanted to come out and play the way we needed to play to win the game and that's what we were able to do. We were able to make some plays and everyone chipped in, and that's what it's all about and that's how you win games. It takes a full effort from the whole team and nobody really was holding us back and I felt like in the first half, I really did that."

"There was never a doubt in our minds, especially mine, that we were going to pull this game out," insisted defensive tackle/co-captain Vince Wilfork. "We went to the sideline and we talked, coming into halftime, basically all we need is one play to get us started as a team."

"We never panicked. We never panicked," stressed right guard Brian Waters. "There was no panic on the sidelines. People were probably thinking, 'You guys are too calm.' Wasn't any yelling, wasn't any screaming. It was just about getting to the things we knew we could do well."

"We always talk about putting a good 60 minutes together," added Mayo. "We didn't do that, but we put together a good 30."

Today, that was good enough. It might not be in the playoffs, though, and the Patriots only have one more tune-up to fix what's been a problem for the past several weeks - slow starts.

"There's nobody playing perfect football right now. We're no different than any other football team," Waters pointed out, "outside of the fact that we know we have an extended season in front of us. Next week is an opportunity for us to get even better going into that part of the season."

"We're at the end of the road and we still have room for improvement. Good football teams respond, which we did. Once again, this team just showed you its character," Wilfork concluded.

"To be down by that many points ... we believed in one another and stepped up. You never know how you'll win, but good teams always find a way to. That's what we have to continue to do."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Dametrious Crownover has his best football ahead of him

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2026 Schedule Ready for Prime Time, Littered with Tough Road Tests

Prunty's Senior Surge Aligned Himself with the Patriots Vision

Patriots to Face Lions in Week 10 International Game on November 15, 2026

2026 NFL Schedule Powered by AWS to be Released Thursday, May 14

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Behind-the-Scenes of Patriots 2026 Schedule Video Shoot

Patriots Fans vs. Our 2026 Opponents

The CUTEST Schedule Release Video of All Time 🐶

2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

Patriots Unfiltered 5/14: Pats-Lions in Germany Reaction, Reviewing the 2026 Opponents Ahead of Schedule Release

Mike Brown, Jared Wilson and Julian Hill Media Access 5/14

Hunter Henry Gifts New Bikes to Local Foster Care Teens

Patriots Catch-22 5/13: Rookie Minicamp Observations, Schedule Release Week, 2026 Opponents

MORE VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Forged in Foxborough - Season 2, Episode 1: Building on the Identity

2026 New England Patriots Schedule Release at Six Flags New England

Patriots Announce 2026 Schedule

Analysis: Patriots 2026 Schedule Ready for Prime Time, Littered with Tough Road Tests

Rob Gronkowski Voted by Fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

Meet the Patriots 2026 Draft Class

Advertising