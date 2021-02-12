Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Feb 12 - 12:00 AM | Sun Feb 14 - 11:59 PM

J.C. Jackson faces restricted free agent crossroads

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

Healthcare Workers Get Super Treatment

Analysis: Marcus Mariota the latest name added to quarterback carousel

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How to get the Patriots back to the playoffs?

The Journey Comes Full Circle

Crafting a 2021 Patriots offseason plan via advanced stats

Do Your Life: Brandon Copeland

10 Senior Bowl standouts who could help Patriots

Patriots Pro Bowlers surprise local football programs with donations

NFL Notes: Quarterback carousel already turning

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How blockbuster QB deal could reverberate 

Analysis: NFL's quarterback carousel worth watching

Patriots look to reload again at Senior Bowl

2020 Patriots Rookie Review

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Trade for a QB?, Young leaders stepping up, NFL Draft talk

NFL Notes: Conference Championship Edition

Analysis: Is Stafford sweepstakes worth winning?

Report: Matt Patricia returns to Patriots coaching staff

10 Takeaways from Dante Scarnecchia on Pats from the Past podcast

All-Pro/Pro Bowler Bailey reflects on 2020, eager for '21 

2021 Senior Bowl will be the key scouting event of the offseason

Analysis: Thanks, but no thanks on J.J. Watt

Feb 12, 2021 at 10:47 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

notebook-watermarks-template

The Houston Texans offseason problems continued with the latest big-name casualty coming in the form of J.J. Watt's release. Actually, the Texans did right by Watt, who will soon be 32 with a long injury history and high salary (was set to earn $17.5 million in 2021) wasn't going to factor into the team's rebuilding plans. Instead of holding onto the veteran defensive end and perhaps sending him somewhere undesirable, the team agreed to release him, allowing Watt to choose his destination and the timing gives him plenty of time to do so.

The question closer to home is: Should New England be among those interested? The easy answer is yes, as a sturdy two-way defensive lineman like Watt should be able to set the edge against the run while also providing some pressure on the passer – even if his production has diminished in recent years.

Watt's credentials are impressive: three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, five-time All-Pro and Pro Bowler, Walter Payton Man of the Year winner with 101 career sacks, 61 passes defensed (no, they weren't all against Cam Newton in November), 25 forced fumbles and even three receiving touchdowns.

AP21004113297771
Sam Craft/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

That said, I'll pass.

Watt is a terrific player who in his prime impacted games on a regular basis. But he's no longer in his prime and more importantly, he'll enter the 2021 season at 32 and it's tough to rebuild by signing players on the back nine of their career, and likely having to use significant revenue to do it.

I know it's hard to resist the temptation of looking for a quick fix, especially after what happened in Tampa last week. The Patriots took some heat after the Bucs title run, but that shouldn't affect how the organization approaches a very critical time in their post-Tom Brady life. Rebuilding is not an easy process, and it often takes time. Teams that succeed usually set forth on a plan and stick to it, regardless of outside pressures that are seemingly enticing you to do something you don't necessarily want to.

AP20363238614333
Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

That's how I would view Watt at this point. He's a shiny new toy that would no doubt quiet some of the criticism, but would the player be a significant part of the future? More likely he'd make the 2021 defensive line a bit better while not really impacting the bottom line much either way.

Therefore, stick with the draft and younger free agents who potentially could be key contributors down the road when the Patriots are ready to contend again.

Related Content

news

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

A breakdown of the New England Patriots current Draft capital.
news

J.C. Jackson faces restricted free agent crossroads

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson hits restricted free agency this offseason as the Patriots weigh long-term plans for their leading interceptor.
news

2021 Patriots Unrestricted Free Agent Rundown

Breaking down the 2021 list of internal unrestricted free agents that the Patriots will have to make decisions on.
news

Analysis: Marcus Mariota the latest name added to quarterback carousel

Raiders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota could make sense in New England as a veteran fill-in.
news

NFL Notes: Brady's seventh the most impressive of all

Tom Brady's first season in Tampa ended with the most impressive of his seventh Super Bowl titles.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How to get the Patriots back to the playoffs?

Patriots fans are looking ahead to the 2021 offseason, wondering how to best spend in free agency, maximize their draft pick capital and get their team back in the playoffs.
news

McCourty: Key opt-outs will be returning

Patriots veteran Devin McCourty tells Tom E. Curran that he believes all of the team's 2020 opt-out players will return in 2021.
news

Crafting a 2021 Patriots offseason plan via advanced stats

A deep dive into some advanced statistics shows which strengths the New England Patriots should maintain and which weaknesses they must address in the 2021 offseason.
news

10 Senior Bowl standouts who could help Patriots

The 2021 NFL draft will be a critical one for the New England Patriots and these standouts from the Senior Bowl should be on their radar.
news

NFL Notes: Quarterback carousel already turning

In what figures to be a busy offseason in the quarterback market, Matthew Stafford kicked things off when he was dealt to the Rams.
news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How blockbuster QB deal could reverberate 

Fans' questions in this week's mailbag center around the Lions blockbuster trade of Matthew Stafford to the Rams and how that changes the QB landscape.  Plus, we answer questions on the wide receivers.

Latest News

Professor Justin Bethel teaches 'Uninterrupted' followers South Carolina lingo

Analysis: Thanks, but no thanks on J.J. Watt

Patriots News Blitz 2/12: Questions about the offseason 

Patriots Foundation and Highland Street Foundation to Provide Free Opportunities during February School Vacation Week

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Healthcare Workers Get Super Treatment

On Sunday, the Kraft Family and the New England Patriots Organization sent healthcare workers throughout New England to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay.

Bringing Cheer to the Pandemic 

With the conclusion of the 2020 season, New England Patriots cheerleaders reflect on the game-day experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and share what cheering means to them.

Slater: 'The quest here will always be about winning'

Matthew Slater's powerful words from his end of season media availability provide inspiration for the Patriots 2021 season

The Journey Comes Full Circle

Jonathan Kraft, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater and two of the 76 vaccinated healthcare workers traveling to Super Bowl LV talk about their trip to Tampa. Ten months after the team plane brought essential PPE for healthcare workers in April 2020, the plane takes another journey, bringing 76 vaccinated healthcare workers to the Super Bowl.

Legends of the Playoffs: Julian Edelman and the legend of Super Bowl LI

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman retells the story of the team's legendary 25-point comeback in Super Bowl LI from his intimate perspective.

Memorable Moment: Patriots bring home third Lombardi

Watch the highlights from the Patriots thrilling 24-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl XXXIX. From Rodney Harrison's two interceptions to Mike Vrabel's touchdown catch, re-live all the best moments from Super Bowl XXXIX.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO

Advertising