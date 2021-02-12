Analysis: Thanks, but no thanks on J.J. Watt

Watt is a terrific player who in his prime impacted games on a regular basis. But he's no longer in his prime and more importantly, he'll enter the 2021 season at 32 and it's tough to rebuild by signing players on the back nine of their career, and likely having to use significant revenue to do it.

I know it's hard to resist the temptation of looking for a quick fix, especially after what happened in Tampa last week. The Patriots took some heat after the Bucs title run, but that shouldn't affect how the organization approaches a very critical time in their post-Tom Brady life. Rebuilding is not an easy process, and it often takes time. Teams that succeed usually set forth on a plan and stick to it, regardless of outside pressures that are seemingly enticing you to do something you don't necessarily want to.