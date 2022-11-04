Analysis: How will the Patriots Offensive Line Look Without David Andrews and Marcus Cannon vs. Colts?

After allowing a 38.6% pressure rate and struggling to generate rushing yards before contact last week, New England could have multiple backups start along the offensive line on Sunday. Based on the sense we get in the locker room, the starting five most likely puts Isaiah Wynn back at right tackle, with James Ferentz once again filling in for Andrews at center.

Andrews has been back in the facility since last Thursday, and teammates have noted that he's helping as best he can while in concussion protocol. But he still hasn't practiced and will now miss his second-straight game.

During practice this week, third-year tackle Yodny Cajuste mixed in at right tackle, but stand-out right guard Mike Onwenu primarily stayed inside. The Pats have finally found a permanent home for Onwenu, and although he might help the team best in the short-term at tackle, they don't seem eager to move Onwenu around now that he has settled in at guard.

The questions for the Patriots are how long of a leash Wynn has and how do the Pats prevent Indianapolis's talented defensive line from taking over the game?

Among tackles who have played at least 50 percent of their team's offensive snaps, Wynn has the sixth-worst pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus this season (51.9). Along with allowing four sacks and 14 total pressures in pass protection, Wynn is also tied for the league lead in penalties by an offensive lineman with eight flags on the season.

Based on his film, it's clear that Wynn's transition to right tackle is impacting his play. With his feet now flipped, the fifth-year pro is struggling to gain ground in his kick slides when he comes out of his stance, so he's giving up the edge too easily or getting overpowered by bull rushes.

From there, you can understand why he's false starting often because he's trying to over-compensate for his lacking footwork by getting out his stance early. However, Wynn's vibe has also been off going back to the spring when he was informed of the switch to right tackle.

Ultimately, the Pats most talented five along the offensive line includes Wynn. But if the coaching staff can't get him to buy into playing on the right side, Cajuste's athleticism and foot speed flashed in training camp and might be worth an in-game look at this stage.

The West Virginia product was a highly-touted prospect coming out of college who specialized in pass protection in the Mountaineers' air raid system. After three years of injury issues, Cajuste has recovered from a severe thumb sprain that landed him on injured reserve.

The Colts feature one of the NFL's best interior tandems in two-time Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner and underrated nose tackle Grover Stewart. Indianapolis also keeps you honest on the edge, with Yannick Ngakoue leading the team with 27 quarterback pressures and Rhode Island native Kwity Paye coming on as of late in Gus Bradley's even front system.

This season, the Colts are sixth in Football Outsiders' rush defense DVOA and rank 12th in pressure rate despite being near the bottom of the league in blitz percentage. In other words, they generate enough pressure with four-man rushes to impact the quarterback.

Running right at the Colts defensive front with a depleted offensive line is not a likely avenue for success this week while dialing up deep shots in the passing game won't work either.