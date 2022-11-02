Official website of the New England Patriots

Mac Jones 11/2: "We have to be ready to go"

Press Pass: Salute to Service

Bill Belichick 11/2: "They've put together a solid roster"

10 to Watch: Changing Colts ride into Foxborough

Game Preview: Colts at Patriots

Nick Folk Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

How to Watch/Listen: Colts at Patriots

Patriots Make Changes on the Practice Squad

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. New York Jets

Patriots Assistant Coaches Praise Mac Jones for Things That 'Won't Show Up on the Stat Sheet' in Sunday's Win

Patriots players get in Halloween spirit with group family costumes

Matt Patricia 11/1: "We are always trying to get better"

Patriots Mailbag: How to deal with QB situation

NFL Notes: Pats should sit this one out

Peppers makes presence felt for Pats defense, special teams

Jabrill Peppers 10/31: "I just try to make the plays that came to me"

James Ferentz 10/31: "At the end of the day it comes down to fundamental play"

Matthew Slater 10/31: "I hope we all appreciate what we have in Coach Belichick"

After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

The New England Patriots (4-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Nov 02, 2022 at 04:16 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-InjuryReport-16x9

The New England Patriots (4-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2022

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews - Concussion
RB Damien Harris - Illness
S Devin McCourty - Not Injury Related
WR DeVante Parker - Knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
S Kyle Dugger - Ankle
S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder
WR/ SPT - Matthew Slater - Hamstring
RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Hamstring
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (3-4-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Tony Brown - Hamstring
CB Stephon Gilmore - Rib
T Dennis Kelly - Calf/Ankle
RB Zack Moss - Not Injury Related - Travel
DE Yannick Ngakoue - Not Injury Related - Resting Player
QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder
LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral
RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C Ryan Kelly - Knee
DE Kwity Paye - Ankle

FULL PARTICIPATION
DT DeForest Buckner - Shoulder
LB E.J. Speed - Ankle

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

Latest News

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/2

Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/2

Salute to Service: Patriots get competitive hosting pickleball tournament for military

How complete stranger inspired Lawrence and Andrea Guy's annual baby shower for single moms

10 to Watch: Changing Colts ride into Foxborough

Trending Video

Press Pass: Salute to Service

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Lawrence Guy, Jalen Mills and more address the media on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

JaWhaun Bentley 11/2: "Right now our focus is solely on this game"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Mac Jones 11/2: "We have to be ready to go"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Devin McCourty 11/2: "I think it's one of those games where everyone needs to play well"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty back addresses the media on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Lawrence and Andrea Guy Host Second Annual Guy Family Foundation Baby Shower for Single Moms

Patriots captain Lawrence Guy and his wife, Andrea, hosted single mothers at the Guy Family Foundation's second annual baby shower to celebrate and supply local moms with their favorite baby items.

Patriots Foundation and Cross Insurance Unveil World War II Memorial at Patriot Place

As part of the Patriots and the NFL's Salute to Service campaign, the Patriots Foundation and Cross Insurance teamed up to dedicate a new temporary display at Patriot Place that will honor and remember World War II veterans.

