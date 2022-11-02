Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

The New England Patriots (4-4) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 2, 2022
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (4-4)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
C David Andrews - Concussion
RB Damien Harris - Illness
S Devin McCourty - Not Injury Related
WR DeVante Parker - Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DL Christian Barmore - Knee
S Kyle Dugger - Ankle
S Adrian Phillips - Shoulder
WR/ SPT - Matthew Slater - Hamstring
RB Pierre Strong Jr. - Hamstring
LB Josh Uche - Hamstring
DE Deatrich Wise Jr. - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (3-4-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Tony Brown - Hamstring
CB Stephon Gilmore - Rib
T Dennis Kelly - Calf/Ankle
RB Zack Moss - Not Injury Related - Travel
DE Yannick Ngakoue - Not Injury Related - Resting Player
QB Matt Ryan - Right Shoulder
LB Grant Stuard - Pectoral
RB Jonathan Taylor - Ankle
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
C Ryan Kelly - Knee
DE Kwity Paye - Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
DT DeForest Buckner - Shoulder
LB E.J. Speed - Ankle
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Participation = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Participation = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play