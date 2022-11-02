Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Nov 02 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. New York Jets

Patriots Assistant Coaches Praise Mac Jones for Things That 'Won't Show Up on the Stat Sheet' in Sunday's Win

Patriots players get in Halloween spirit with group family costumes

Matt Patricia 11/1: "We are always trying to get better"

Patriots Mailbag: How to deal with QB situation

NFL Notes: Pats should sit this one out

Peppers makes presence felt for Pats defense, special teams

Jabrill Peppers 10/31: "I just try to make the plays that came to me"

James Ferentz 10/31: "At the end of the day it comes down to fundamental play"

Matthew Slater 10/31: "I hope we all appreciate what we have in Coach Belichick"

After Further Review: Breaking Down Mac Jones's Performance, Defense's Big Day vs. Jets

Why earning NFL interception milestone in New Jersey was special for Devin McCourty

Devin McCourty reacts to Patriots Week 8 win vs. Jets

'Continuous improvement' fuels Stevenson's rise

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots at Jets

Locker Room Celebration and Game Ball Presentation Following Win Over Jets

Bill Belichick 10/31: "We knew this was going to be a physical game"

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Jets presented by CarMax

5 Keys from Patriots road win over Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Colts at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.

Nov 02, 2022 at 08:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2022-wk8-BroadcastInfo-16x9

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/06 · 1:00 PM EST

Colts

Indianapolis Colts

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
GILLETTE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Greg Gumbel will handle play-by-play duties with Adam Archuleta as the color analyst. AJ Ross will work from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Jonathan Segal and directed by Mark Grant.

Click to see if the game is broadcasting on TV in your area.

MOBILE WEB AND IN-APP STREAMING

NFL+

Watch live out-of-market Preseason games, live local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more.

Free Trial

PARAMOUNT +

Stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount Plus! Subscribers can watch their live local games across devices all season long.

WATCH PARAMOUNT +

NFL SUNDAY TICKET

NFLSUNDAYTICKET.TV offers unlimited streaming of live out-of-market Sunday afternoon games. Live outside of New England? This is your best option to stream Patriots games.

GET NFLSundayTicket.TV

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 33 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

Listen Live (FREE - Local Market Only)

NATIONAL RADIO

Sunday's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Sports USAWayne Randazzo will call the game with former Patriots kicker and New England's all-time leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski providing analysis.

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 813 (IND) | SiriusXM: 230 (NE), 389 (IND)

NOTE: Sirius-XM app has a three months free promo that will allow you to listen to the games this season.

GAME PASS INTERNATIONAL (OUTSIDE U.S.)

Watch every game live and on-demand, plus RedZone and NFL Network! *Blackout restrictions apply.

International Fans, click here

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 10:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Cybereason: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

For more ways to watch and stream the game, view our Ways to Watch Guide.

Related Content

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Bears at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Lions at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Packers

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Ravens at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Steelers

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Dolphins

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Panthers at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Giants at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How to Watch/Listen: Colts at Patriots

Patriots Make Changes on the Practice Squad

Patriots Mailbag: How to deal with QB situation

Patriots Assistant Coaches Praise Mac Jones for Things That 'Won't Show Up on the Stat Sheet' in Sunday's Win

Peppers makes presence felt for Pats defense, special teams

Patriots players get in Halloween spirit with group family costumes

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays from Week 8 vs. Jets

Bill Belichick along with Scott Zolak break down the top plays from the Patriots win over the Jets.

Sights and Sounds: Week 8 vs. New York Jets

Get an inside look at the Patriots 22-17 win against the New York Jets on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

Vinnie Sunseri on the running backs making an impact 11/1: "Everyone in that room kind of collaborates"

Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri addresses the media on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Matt Patricia 11/1: "We are always trying to get better"

Patriots offensive line coach Matt Patricia addresses the media on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Brian Belichick on making improvements 11/1: "Obviously for us, we need to come downhill and be physical"

Patriots safeties coach Brian Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

DeMarcus Covington on coming to work with the Patriots 11/1: "It's a blessing being in the right time and the right place"

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising