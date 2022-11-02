Game Preview: Colts at Patriots

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Colts

The Patriots running game has slowed significantly over the last few weeks, most recently during Sunday's win over the Jets. Since racking up a career high 161 yards against the lowly Lions, Rhamondre Stevenson has been held in check against Cleveland, Chicago and the Jets with only an occasional big play allowing his numbers to remain respectable. Against the Jets he broke several tackles on a 35-yard run, but otherwise was limited to 36 yards on his 15 other carries. Even with the chunk play the Patriots managed only 3.7 yards per carry on 34 attempts for the game as Damien Harris was held in check as well with 11 carries for 37 yards. Indianapolis can be stout against the run. For the season the Colts rank 18th in run defense allowing 120 yards per game, but they jump to third with an average of just 4 yards per carry. Those numbers become more impressive when considering they've taken on Derrick Henry and Titans twice already this season. Up front the Colts have DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart protecting linebackers Shaquille Leonard, Bobby Okereke and Zaire Franklin. That group has held up well, particularly when Leonard has been healthy and in the lineup. The Patriots are dealing with some problems along the offensive line with David Andrews missing the Jets game due to a concussion, and rookie Cole Strange getting benched after struggling most of the day. Isaiah Wynn moved inside to left guard after losing his right tackle job to Marcus Cannon. Regardless of personnel, the blocking needs to improve if Stevenson and Harris are to get back on track.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Colts

The Colts secondary has also played well for the most part, ranking eighth in the league allowing 199.8 yards per game. A pair of former Patriots, Kenny Moore and Stephon Gilmore, are the starting corners with Rodney McLeod and Rodney Thomas working at safety. Isaiah Rodgers also plays a full-time role as the nickel back, and the group has been aided by a solid pass rush led by Buckner and Yannick Ngakoue, who lead the team with four sacks apiece. Kwity Paye, who missed last week's loss to the Commanders, chips in with three sacks and the Colts have 19 as a team. Meanwhile the Patriots are coming off a miserable game in pass protection that saw Mac Jones get sacked six times and pressured on countless others. The Jets managed to create havoc without blitzing and the Colts may try to use similar tactics and keep extra bodies in coverage. Other than Jakobi Meyers, who was his usually effective self on third down, Jones didn't have many options in the passing game. Stevenson was available for checkdowns, but otherwise it was a struggle. Given the Colts success on defense thus far this season, coupled with the struggles of the Patriots passing game, it's hard to expect much to change this week.

When the Colts run - Edge: Patriots

Injuries and inconsistency up front have really limited the Colts vaunted rushing attack in 2022. Jonathan Taylor ran roughshod over the league a year ago but this year he's been held to rather pedestrian numbers – 462 yards on 197 carries for a 4.3-yard average and just one touchdown. Taylor has missed time due to an ankle injury and was forced to sit out portions of the loss to Washington, and he will likely be at less than 100 percent on Sunday as well. But the real surprising element of the Colts struggles has been the play of the offensive line. Stalwarts Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly haven't been their dominant selves and that has led to Indianapolis ranking 29th in the league with just 87.8 yards per game on the ground. The Patriots have been inconsistent stopping the run this season but are coming off a solid effort in which they limited the Jets to 3.4 yards per carry on 15 attempts. Lawrence Guy and Davon Godchaux helped fill the void left by Christian Barmore's absence as both performed well up front. In addition, the edges did a better job of containing attempts to get outside the tackles, particularly Deatrich Wise. That group will be counted on to contain Taylor, especially with Indy going with second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger for just his second career start.

When the Colts pass - Edge: Patriots

Indy was simply turning the ball over too often throughout the season so head coach Frank Reich was forced to make a change. Matt Ryan tossed nine interceptions and had 11 fumbles, although the Colts lost only three of them, then he suffered a shoulder injury. But the decision to make the switch to Ehlinger had already been made. Ehlinger was a standout dual-threat quarterback at Texas, but he lacks size at 6-1 and polish as a passer, so he is very much a work in progress. He performed well in his debut, completing 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He did lose a costly fumble in the red zone, but otherwise he had his team in position to win up 16-7 with less than five minutes to play. Michael Pittman was his favorite target as the two connected seven times but for only 53 yards. Pittman leads the team with 51 receptions for 528 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Alec Pierce has emerged as a deep threat lately and he averages 15.5 yards on his 24 catches. Parris Campbell (30-282-2) and running back Nyheim Hines (25-188-0) are also big parts of the passing game, assuming Ehlinger gets the time to throw. The Colts have allowed 26 sacks on the season, including two for Ehlinger last week, and the Patriots have done a solid job of creating pressure.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots