Scouting the Colts: How the Pats Offense Catches Fire and Slows Down Indy's Rushing Attack

The Patriots are back on the right track following a much-needed divisional road win over the Jets last week.

New England's defense once again turned Jets quarterback Zach Wilson into a turnover machine, while the offense was far from perfect but did enough to earn a 22-17 victory and snap New York's four-game winning streak.

However, the long road back to the playoffs will get significantly more challenging. According to Football Outsiders, the Patriots have the ninth-hardest remaining strength of schedule, while other prognosticators say they've got the toughest remaining slate in the league.

With two games against the Bills and home tilts vs. Miami and the reigning AFC Champion Bengals, Sunday's more mundane matchup against the Colts is a near-must-win at Gillette Stadium.

Although it's a stretch to call an early November game at 4-4 a must-win, given that wins will be hard to come by after the bye week, it's certainly a take-care-of-business week against an Indianapolis team in a transition period offensively. Over the last ten days, the Colts have pulled the plug on veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. The team acquired Ryan via trade this past offseason but has already turned to second-year QB Sam Ehlinger after a turbulent start to the season for the former Falcons star. Indy has also fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, traded receiving back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo at the deadline, and blew a nine-point fourth-quarter lead at home to the Commanders last Sunday.

To say Indy is in transition is putting it kindly, but that doesn't mean the Patriots can sleep on a Colts team that controlled a 27-17 win over the Pats at Lucas Oil Stadium last season. Indianapolis led 20-0 heading into the fourth quarter before the Pats made it interesting late. The Colts handled the Patriots in all three phases and won despite a horrible performance by former quarterback Carson Wentz, who only needed to throw for 57 yards to get the W.

On paper, Indianapolis is a tough matchup for Bill Belichick's team with many of the same pieces still in place from that win a year ago. The Colts are a better running team than the stats indicate and now have a QB who can keep defenses honest with his mobility. Indy also has big wideouts capable of winning at the catch point downfield, is sixth in DVOA against the run, features one of the NFL's best interior D-Line tandems, and has good team speed on defense.

"I think for us, kind of start with last year, that was obviously a good football team. A lot of those parts are still in place, a lot of the players. Changed the defense a little bit but still the defense is pretty good, and they've added some key players like [Yannick] Ngakoue and [Stephon] Gilmore, guys like that. So overall, they took the ball away from us last year, they ran the ball, and they made plays in the kicking game. It's a well-balanced team," Belichick said in his weekly press conference on Wednesday.

For a Patriots team that has struggled with the designed QB run game and blocking along the offensive line, there's a formula for the Colts on Sunday.

Let's get into how the Pats avoid another home upset to finally climb above .500 for the first time this season:

When the Patriots Have the Ball

With Mac Jones back at the helm full-time, the Patriots offense struggled to finish drives in the end zone in a bumpy performance last Sunday.

But Jones and the Pats found a passing script that focused more on their bread-and-butter short passing game rather than the vertical approach that should be the plan moving forward. Plus, run-pass options gave them an early-down wrinkle to stay ahead of the chains in the second half.

Finding their groove is critical, and they'll try to do so this week against a system that will look familiar under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. Bradley, of course, is Jets head coach Robert Saleh's mentor and one of the architects of the Seattle-3 defense. As you'd expect, the Colts are a four-down line even front defense that plays cover-three on 51.1% of their passing plays.

With a formidable four-man rush and New England's recent struggles up front, this is another week where taking a profit against Indy's zone structures is the best approach. The Pats will need to grind out yards on the ground against this group, with DTs DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart anchoring the sixth-ranked rush DVOA defense.

Despite ranking near the bottom of the league in blitz rate, the Colts are a respectable 12th in overall pressure rate and got to Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke on an alarmingly high 43.6% of his drop-backs. This is a tough front to block.

The Colts will likely try to replicate the Jets two-high spin zone defense with a four-man rush to force Mac and the Pats offense to chip away.

However, the Colts are more vulnerable defensively than the Jets when Indianapolis mixes in their man coverages on just over 17% of their opponents' passing plays. In man coverage, the Colts allow a completion rate of 61.5% and nine yards per pass attempt. When the Colts play man coverage, primarily on third downs, that's when Mac attacks.