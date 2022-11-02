10 to Watch: Changing Colts ride into Foxborough

Sam Ehlinger - The second-year quarterback was inserted into the lineup last week in replacement of the ineffective and turnover-prone Matt Ryan but it was a grind for the Colts offense, producing just 16 points in a loss to the Commanders. Still, Ehlinger is completing 73.9 percent of his passes though he has yet to throw a touchdown or an interception this season. With a team in transition around him, Ehlinger must avoid the major mistakes against the Patriots defense and if he does that he could keep the game close, but a reduced running back group must make plays for him.

Jonathan Taylor - Taylor has been battling injuries this season, sustaining another against the Commanders but it won't get any easier for him this week after the team shipped Nyheim Hines to Buffalo. Patriots fans need no reminder of what Taylor did to them last year, when he rolled up 170 rushing yards and a touchdown in a season-altering win. The Colts best, and perhaps only way to take this game will require a similar kind of dominant performance. The Pats run defense should play with something to prove against Taylor, while his ankle's injury status could be a significant factor.

DeForest Buckner - Buckner was a force last year against the Pats with a sack and two quarterback hits and his disruptive presence should be a major point of emphasis this week for a beleaguered offensive line that struggled to sufficiently protect Mac Jones last week. Buckner's size and power jump off the field as he leads the Colts with four sacks and 10 QB hits this season. Expect him to be lined up over the Patriots right tackle plenty.

Shaq Leonard - Leonard has been limited to just two games this season, Week 4 against the Titans and last week against the Commanders. The captain and leader of the Colts defense showed his playmaking ability in his return, picking up an interception and three tackles while easing his way in with 24 snaps. He was a monster last year vs. New England, tallying an interception and 10 total tackles. The Patriots can't let him be making plays all over the field again this year.