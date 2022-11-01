Patriots Mailbag: How to deal with QB situation

After our New England Patriots marginally beat the New York Jets where does that performance leave us in terms of the tiring drama at the quarterback position and also what is your view on the team's overall identity which I feel has been lacking a bit, and in most seasons gone by we could usually at this point in the season commit ourselves to saying exactly what kind of team our franchise has. What's your views on these subjects after Sundays win?

Marc Saez

I think the 2022 Patriots have been inconsistent for most of the season. At times during games they move the ball well, especially on the ground, and they play tough defense. At others, they're sloppy with the ball and allow teams to convert on third down at an alarming rate. That spells inconsistency and right now that's the team's identity. I think they want to be a physical running team and play smart football and avoid mistakes. Unfortunately during the first half of the season they've turned the ball over too much and committed too many unnecessary penalties. We'll see how things go during the second half of the season to see if they can change that.

Paul Perillo

The Patriots defense has struggled in the last few years against a team that can run the ball and is unable to contain a running QB. There is no gain in getting a sack and obtaining a third-and-long, when in the next play you give up the yardage for a first down via a running play. What is wrong with the run defense. Is it the defensive scheme or the personnel, or is it both? What are your views on the Patriots run defense and how can it become better heading into the rest of the season.

Mohammed Ijaz

There is no question the Patriots have struggled to consistently stop the run in recent seasons. Going back to the 2019 season when Derrick Henry ended Tom Brady's illustrious run in Foxborough in the playoffs, New England's defense hasn't handled the run as well as it needs to. I am by no means an expert on the various schemes that are necessary to compete better against the run but I do feel the Patriots could use more bulk up front and more active linebackers. At times I feel the discipline on the edges has been lacking, like last Monday night against Chicago when Justin Fields was able to turn the corner consistently for positive yardage. Running quarterbacks have taken advantage of the lack of depth at linebacker as well. The Patriots have often tried to use safeties in that role but sometimes those players aren't able to fight through the blocks as consistently as necessary. Like I said, I'm no expert on this topic but the bottom line is the performance needs to improve, especially against running quarterbacks. And to be fair, many of these running quarterbacks – like Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen – are productive against virtually every team they face. The Patriots defense needs to find some consistency, but at times the performance against the run has improved.

Paul Perillo

This question may border on blasphemy on this site, but I'll ask anyway. With Bill Belichick passing George Halas, and on the heels of Don Shula: Is Bill Belichick really a great coach, or is he the beneficiary of the greatest offensive (Brady) and defensive (LT, when he was the Giants DC) players of all time. His non-Brady, head coaching record (Browns, Pats) is pretty dismal, except for the 11-5 Cassell year (but Brady was 16-0 with the same roster, so that's a five-win difference with Brady. However, I'm sure he had a lot do with player development to improve players roster, and drafting players (his record is hit and miss in this area, though). Thoughts?

RD Reddy

I hear this question get asked a lot and my simple answer is yes, Bill Belichick really is a great coach. He's won in so many ways with a variety of personnel over the years that I feel he's been a big part of it. Obviously he won the most when he was alongside Tom Brady, the best quarterback in the history of the game. Most of the great coaches have always had a great quarterback alongside. Bill Walsh with Joe Montana. Chuck Noll with Terry Bradshaw. Tom Landry with Roger Staubach. The list goes on and on. I understand that the numbers indicate that Belichick is average without Brady but watching him prepare the team over the past 20-plus years I am convinced that he's exceptional at what he does.

Paul Perillo

Given that the game is constantly evolving, is it possible it's starting to pass Bill by? The defense can't seem to stop mobile QBs and the offense has no true playmakers. In my opinion both key in the faster, higher scoring games we see today. It's no shame if it has, it's happened to the best, Chuck Noll, Tom Landry, great coaches but couldn't field winning teams at the end of their careers.

Michael Mitchell

Again, I'm not ready to say the game has passed Belichick by. I still see a team that has solid game plans most weeks (obviously the Chicago game was not one of them), opens with some really effective drives at the start of games and consistently makes solid adjustments when things aren't going well (start of second half against Jets). Again, most of the time, not every time. There are some things I wonder about, and stopping mobile quarterbacks is one of them, but overall I watched Belichick find a way to go 10-7 with a rookie quarterback in 2021 and make the playoffs. I'm not sure that could have happened if the game had passed him by.

Paul Perillo

Why start Mac Jones against the Jets. He couldn't handle the Bears? Zappe got the better arm.

Mark Tyler