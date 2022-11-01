Patriots Assistant Coaches Praise Mac Jones for Things That 'Won't Show Up on the Stat Sheet' in Sunday's Win

By combining run-blocking schemes with bubble and "fast" screens on the perimeter, the Patriots created yards by putting the Jets defense in conflict on early downs. Jones ran RPOs at a high rate in college at Alabama, and that was an off-season emphasis to install those plays.

"I like RPOs. They're cool. I think it puts stress on the defense. I definitely learned in college just watching Coach Saban sometimes explode at practice. He's trying to tell someone to do something, but his guy is running a route, but it's also a run, or is it a pass? So there is a lot of cool grey area there from an offensive perspective," Jones told Patriots.com before his injury.

With the Patriots and Jets set to square off at Gillette Stadium after New England's bye in Week 11, Patricia didn't want to go into much detail about Sunday's shift away from a vertical-based passing game to one we are more accustomed to seeing from the Patriots.

The Pats unofficial offensive play-caller chalked most of it to the Jets defense taking away big plays in the passing game with their zone coverages. In other words, we'll see if the strategy sticks.

Ultimately, scoring 22 points and kicking five field goals when they had four possessions start in Jets territory is not good enough for the Patriots offense. And this game would've changed dramatically had Michael Carter's pick-six before the half stood without a flag on the play.

The Patriots now rank 29th in red zone scoring efficiency. Despite winning the turnover battle against the Jets in the Meadowlands on Sunday, they are also tied for the league lead in offensive giveaways. There's still a long way to go for this group, and the bottom line is that they're 17th in scoring at 22.1 points per game.