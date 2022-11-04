Matthew Judon Doesn't Know What the 'Remedy or Ingredient' is To His Success, But it Sure is Working With the Patriots

One of the most productive edge rushers in football plays for the New England Patriots.

When most hear that, they probably think of Browns stud Myles Garrett or Defensive Player of the Year favorite Micah Parsons. But there's another former Pro Bowler among the elites who deserves recognition.

According to Pro Football Focus, Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is currently tied for second in quarterback pressures (39) and is tied for the league lead in sacks (8.5) through eight weeks.

Since signing with the Patriots last offseason as a free agent, Judon has blossomed into a quarterback's worst nightmare. His explosiveness to turn the corner and counter-rushes when offensive tackles over-compensate for an excellent first step has awarded him more freedom in Bill Belichick's system to impact the quarterback in the passing game at a high level.

After ranking near the top of the league for most of the 2021 season in pressuring the quarterback, Judon is at it again and is hoping to sustain his level of play. Last season, a bout with COVID-19 late in the year and a rib injury caused his production to wane down the stretch, with COVID impacting his breathing and playing strength in the final three games of 2021.

Speaking exclusively to Patriots.com, Judon isn't looking for the "why" of how he has been so successful since joining the team but is trying to keep the positive momentum rolling.

"I don't know. But whatever it is, I'm going to keep doing it. Sometimes when you work hard, you don't really know what the remedy or ingredient is, you just kind of continue to go with it," Judon said. "I'm going to go with it and continue to do what I'm gonna do."

Judon divulged earlier this season that there are specific play calls where the coaching staff gives him the green light to pin his ears back to go after the quarterback.

For the most part, Belichick preaches rush lane discipline and quarterback containment. However, there are times when the Patriots want to dial up the pressure, and they let Judon pick his spots, while others in the pass rush contain once Judon gets the QB off his spot.

"We have plays called and put in to allow me just to go, and sometimes I've got to run a game and loop things of that nature. But when I get those calls and I hear those calls, I'm excited. But I don't take any play for granted. I play full speed, try to full tilt, but when I know I get to go, it's a little extra off the line. Just because I know my defense got my back."

"We've just been talking throughout the plays and how the game plan is sometimes, I'm chasing, and sometimes he [Josh Uche] has the green light. We are kind of building chemistry with me, him, and Ant [Anfernee Jennings]. As time progresses, that's kind of what it looks like based on how the game progresses," Judon said.