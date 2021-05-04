Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue May 04 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen

Belichick makes his move for Barmore

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Mac Jones 4/29: 'I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along'

In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Mac to the future

Patriots select Mac Jones with No. 15 pick in 2021 draft

College Highlights: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Mac Jones on joining Pats: 'This is what I wanted all along'

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Draft Forecast

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Andrews excited to start team-building process

May 04, 2021 at 10:12 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-david-andrews-eja
Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

For a brief moment during the first week of free agency it looked like David Andrews was on his way out of Foxborough. After the Patriots signed Ted Karras early on, it seemed to be a signal that Andrews might be following fellow teammate Joe Thuney to a new team. Comments from teammates on social media all seemed to point to his departure, until suddenly, Andrews was back in the mix with New England, assuring the team captain and key cog would remain the man in the middle upfront for the Pats.

"We're super excited to be back, super excited to see all the new faces we've added, especially now that the draft just ended," said Andrews on Tuesday morning, meeting with the media via Webex. "This is home, it's a special place to me."

Andrews' leadership and experience will be counted on heavily this season after losing Thuney, but two familiar faces returned to the Patriots in the offseason and should help any potential transition, starting with Karras.

"Teddy's a great teammate and become a great friend of mine," said Andrews of his then and now teammate. "Excited to work with him, you get a friend back. You lost one in Joe, you get Teddy back."

Along with Karras is monstrous tackle Trent Brown, who helped lead the Patriots to the Super Bowl title in 2018. After two years away, Andrews admitted Brown's size was newly shocking to him

"You forget how big Trent is," said Andrews. "I kind of got used to it in 2018 and then I saw him the other day, he was lying down, getting some treatment, I just could not believe how big that human is.

"He's a great player... physical, big."

Brown will combine with Isaiah Wynn at the tackle spots this season, with Wynn just securing his fifth year with the Pats after they reportedly picked up his option on Monday. Teammates going back to college, Andrews appreciated what Wynn brings to the group.

"He can do a lot of different things with his athleticism," pointed out Andrews. "It's interesting to watch him, I enjoy it because people say his size doesn't benefit him but then you watch him block the crap out of people."

With the 2020 season in the rearview mirror, things are starting to get back to normal around the NFL. Despite the continuation of some restrictions and guidelines, Andrews was glad to get the chance to start working together with his teammates in the spring, something many NFL players lamented the lack of last year during the initial outbreak of COVID-19.

That, coupled with a major free agent haul and eight draft picks, had Andrews energized to get going.

"You gotta be excited looking at it," said Andrews. "Now it comes down to the stuff people don't want to talk about, how much work you put in now over the next few months. Learning to work together. We just have to become a team."

Related Content

news

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

The Patriots head coach spoke with the media for the first time since the end of the 2020 season to preview the upcoming NFL draft.
news

Godchaux looks to Wilfork as Pats newest "dog in the middle"

One of the Patriots newest defensive signings is ready to take over a role perfected by one of his mentors.
news

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

The Super Bowl champ is proud to be able to put the Patriots jersey on again.
news

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

One of the newest Patriots tight ends is ready to build off of what he learned under Mike Vrabel in Tennesee.
news

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Fresh off a throwing session, Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne are excited to see where things will go in New England.
news

Anderson, Mills excited to jump into Belichick's versatile defense

Two new Patriots free agent additions look like excellent fits for Bill Belichick's versatile defense.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 1/4: Pats close the notebook on 2020

The Patriots coaches and captains made their final appearances of the 2020 season to wrap up a challenging year.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

With one final game against the Jets, Lawrence Guy sees his team playing for each other and finishing the year on a high note.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

The Patriots leading tackler has made a big impression in his first year with the team, blossoming in the defensive scheme and embracing the culture.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Rookies stay resilient in a challenging year unlike any other

Despite a lack of preseason preparation, a handful of Patriots rookies have still found a way to make an impact.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/29: McDaniels eyes strong finish

The Patriots offensive coordinator is hoping for the Patriots best effort of the season as they quickly turn the page to the Jets.

Latest News

Joejuan Williams graduates from Vanderbilt University over the weekend 

NFL Notes: Patriots have hope with Mac Jones

Andrews excited to start team-building process

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Assessing Mac Jones, trading up and looking for WRs

Patriots News Blitz 5/4: Ernie Adams impact won't be forgotten

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

Patriots honor a legend prior to their final selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Lauren Spencer sits down with the New England Patriots second and third round draft picks, Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins to discuss draft day and playing for the Patriots.

Recapping Day 3 of the NFL Draft for New England

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss the New England Patriots draft picks on the third day of the NFL draft.

Bill Belichick 5/1: 'We'll continue to work through the draft and rookie process and try to improve the team in any way we can'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his post-Draft press conference following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Patriots select Tre Nixon with No. 242 pick in 2021 draft

The New England Patriots select University of Central Florida wide receiver Tre Nixon with the No. 242 pick in Round 7 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

College Highlights: Joshuah Bledsoe, S, Missouri

The Patriots selected Missouri, S, Joshuah Bledsoe in the sixth round (188th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Watch his college highlights. Joshuah Bledsoe is #1 in this video
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising