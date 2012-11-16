Aqib Talib not the answer, but Tom Brady will school young Andrew Luck

We noted the breakdowns and failures in the secondary as early as 2006. It's now accepted Gridiron Gospel that the Patriots have huge issues to overcome.

And right now it might be even worse than you think. The Patriots enter Week 11 No. 28 league-wide in Defensive Passer Rating (97.3). Put another way, opposing quarterbacks torch them for a 97.3 passer rating week after week.

For a little perspective, future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, the leader of the most consistently prolific offenses in football history, boasts a career passer rating of 96.6.

That's right: the 2012 Patriots make every quarterback look better than Tom Brady.

The numbers are so bad we have to look at them in historical context. Here is the list of every team in NFL history (excluding other 2012 teams for the moment) that surrendered a Defensive Passer Rating of 97.0 or worse.

Team Year DPR Record 1 Detroit Lions 2008 110.9 0-16 2 Minnesota Vikings 2011 107.6 3-13 3 Houston Oilers 1982 107.3 1-8 4 Detroit Lions 2009 107.0 2-14 5 Minnesota Vikings 1984 104.4 3-13 6 Indianapolis Colts 2011 103.9 2-14 7 Atlanta Falcons 1968 101.3 2-12 8 Tennessee Titans 2005 100.7 4-12 9 Baltimore Colts 1981 100.6 2-14 9 Atlanta Falcons 1996 100.6 3-13 11 Houston Texans 2010 100.5 6-10 12 Houston Texans 2005 100.0 2-14 13 Cincinnati Bengals 2002 99.9 2- 14 14 San Francisco 49ers 1999 99.8 4-12 15 Oakland Raiders 2004 99.4 5-11 16t Minnesota Vikings 1963 99.1 5-8-1 16t Green Bay Packers 2004 99.1 10-6 18t Denver Broncos 2008 98.5 8-8 18t Jacksonville Jaguars 2010 98.5 8-8 20 Carolina Panthers 2011 98.3 6-10 21 Washington Redskins 2006 97.8 5-11 22 Kansas City Chiefs 2004 97.5 7-9 23 New Orleans Saints 1969 97.4 5-9 24t Baltimore Colts 1982 97.3 0-8 -1 24t New England Patriots 2012 97.3 6-3 26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2011 97.2 4-12 27 N.Y. Giants 1966 97.2 1-12-1

Two things jump off the list:

One, most of these teams played in very recent history. The NFL has neutered defenses in recent years, making it easier than ever to pass the football. As a result passer rating numbers are higher than ever. Relative to the context of their era, those 1966 Giants (97.2 DPR) were certainly a hell of a lot worse defensively than the 2012 Patriots.

Two, and most importantly, almost all these teams were terrible. Two of them went .500, while 23 of 27 teams had losing records.

This list of unlovable losers includes the only two winless teams in modern football history: the 0-8-1 Colts of 1982 and the 0-16 Lions of 2008, who top the list. It's absolutely no coincidence that the team with the worst pass defense in history also had the worst record in history.

This list proves a simple truism of football: Winning in the NFL is all about the passing game. It's hard to win consistently if your defense is getting carved up like a Thanksgiving turkey every Sunday.

Only two of 27 teams on the list produced winning records: Brett Favre and the 2004 Packers went 10-6; your 2012 Patriots currently sit at 6-3.

So this team is battling against a heavy statistical tide right now, fighting a current of defensive ineptitude that makes it difficult to win in any era.

The Patriots win only because of their Hall of Fame quarterback and a historic offense.

Football fans in New England seem to have grown blasé about the offensive fireworks we see week after week. They should embrace it because it won't last forever.

The Patriots are not only No. 1 in the NFL in scoring this year (33.2 PPG), they are on pace to be the No. 7 scoring offense in NFL history.

Here are the top-scoring teams (total points) in league history:

No. 1 – 2007 Patriots (589)

No. 2 – 2011 Packers (560)

No. 3 – 1998 Vikings (556)

No. 4 – 2011 Saints (547)

No. 5 – 1983 Redskins (541)

No. 6 – 2000 Rams (540)

No. 7 – 2012 Patriots (531)* projected

All of which brings us back to Talib. Certainly, he's good enough to make an impact on this defense, right?

Well, maybe not. He was the starting cornerback last year on a Tampa Bay defense that posted a 97.2 Defensive Passer Rating – that's right, almost exactly the same as the number produced by the Patriots this year. If he was such a great impact player, you wouldn't have known it last year.