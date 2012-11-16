Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 03 - 12:00 AM | Mon Sep 06 - 11:55 PM

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Analysis: Patriots assemble initial 2021 practice squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

Assistant coaches: Jones earned Patriots QB job

Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach 53-Man Roster Limit; Acquire OL Yasir Durant in a Trade with Kansas City

Snapshot: Initial Patriots 53-man roster

Breaking down Patriots initial 2021 53-man roster

NFL Notes: Newton's reported release opens door for Jones

Good Guy: Lawrence Guy receives Ron Burton Community Service Award

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats face tough roster decisions

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Devin McCourty represents 'Rutgers living legend' Carli Lloyd, wears jersey to Sunday's game

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 2.0

Aqib Talib not the answer, but Tom Brady will school young Andrew Luck

Nov 16, 2012 at 01:19 AM
60x60-kerry-byrne.jpg
Kerry J. Byrne

Cold Hard Football Facts
Email
Follow on Facebook

500x305-coldhardfootballfacts.jpg

Aqib Talib steps on the field in a Patriots uniform for the first time Sunday as your New England Patriots host rookie media darling Andrew Luck and the surprising Indianapolis Colts.

The hope is that the talented cornerback will revive New England's systemically broken pass defense.

But don't book your Super Bowl tickets just yet says our postseason travel agent, the Cold, Hard Football Facts.

New England's struggles to stop the pass are well documented, as we discussed early in the season in this space and on CHFF Radio on Patriots.com.

500x305-brady-20120923.jpg

We noted the breakdowns and failures in the secondary as early as 2006. It's now accepted Gridiron Gospel that the Patriots have huge issues to overcome.

And right now it might be even worse than you think. The Patriots enter Week 11 No. 28 league-wide in Defensive Passer Rating (97.3). Put another way, opposing quarterbacks torch them for a 97.3 passer rating week after week.

For a little perspective, future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, the leader of the most consistently prolific offenses in football history, boasts a career passer rating of 96.6.

That's right: the 2012 Patriots make every quarterback look better than Tom Brady.

The numbers are so bad we have to look at them in historical context. Here is the list of every team in NFL history (excluding other 2012 teams for the moment) that surrendered a Defensive Passer Rating of 97.0 or worse.

Team

Year

DPR

Record

1

Detroit Lions

2008

110.9

0-16

2

Minnesota Vikings

2011

107.6

3-13

3

Houston Oilers

1982

107.3

1-8

4

Detroit Lions

2009

107.0

2-14

5

Minnesota Vikings

1984

104.4

3-13

6

Indianapolis Colts

2011

103.9

2-14

7

Atlanta Falcons

1968

101.3

2-12

8

Tennessee Titans

2005

100.7

4-12

9

Baltimore Colts

1981

100.6

2-14

9

Atlanta Falcons

1996

100.6

3-13

11

Houston Texans

2010

100.5

6-10

12

Houston Texans

2005

100.0

2-14

13

Cincinnati Bengals

2002

99.9

2- 14

14

San Francisco 49ers

1999

99.8

4-12

15

Oakland Raiders

2004

99.4

5-11

16t

Minnesota Vikings

1963

99.1

5-8-1

16t

Green Bay Packers

2004

99.1

10-6

18t

Denver Broncos

2008

98.5

8-8

18t

Jacksonville Jaguars

2010

98.5

8-8

20

Carolina Panthers

2011

98.3

6-10

21

Washington Redskins

2006

97.8

5-11

22

Kansas City Chiefs

2004

97.5

7-9

23

New Orleans Saints

1969

97.4

5-9

24t

Baltimore Colts

1982

97.3

0-8 -1

24t

New England Patriots

2012

97.3

6-3

26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2011

97.2

4-12

27

N.Y. Giants

1966

97.2

1-12-1

Two things jump off the list:

One, most of these teams played in very recent history. The NFL has neutered defenses in recent years, making it easier than ever to pass the football. As a result passer rating numbers are higher than ever. Relative to the context of their era, those 1966 Giants (97.2 DPR) were certainly a hell of a lot worse defensively than the 2012 Patriots.

Two, and most importantly, almost all these teams were terrible. Two of them went .500, while 23 of 27 teams had losing records.

This list of unlovable losers includes the only two winless teams in modern football history: the 0-8-1 Colts of 1982 and the 0-16 Lions of 2008, who top the list. It's absolutely no coincidence that the team with the worst pass defense in history also had the worst record in history.

This list proves a simple truism of football: Winning in the NFL is all about the passing game. It's hard to win consistently if your defense is getting carved up like a Thanksgiving turkey every Sunday.

Only two of 27 teams on the list produced winning records: Brett Favre and the 2004 Packers went 10-6; your 2012 Patriots currently sit at 6-3.

So this team is battling against a heavy statistical tide right now, fighting a current of defensive ineptitude that makes it difficult to win in any era.

The Patriots win only because of their Hall of Fame quarterback and a historic offense.

Football fans in New England seem to have grown blasé about the offensive fireworks we see week after week. They should embrace it because it won't last forever.

The Patriots are not only No. 1 in the NFL in scoring this year (33.2 PPG), they are on pace to be the No. 7 scoring offense in NFL history.

Here are the top-scoring teams (total points) in league history:

No. 1 – 2007 Patriots (589)
No. 2 – 2011 Packers (560)
No. 3 – 1998 Vikings (556)
No. 4 – 2011 Saints (547)
No. 5 – 1983 Redskins (541)
No. 6 – 2000 Rams (540)
No. 7 – 2012 Patriots (531)* projected

All of which brings us back to Talib. Certainly, he's good enough to make an impact on this defense, right?

Well, maybe not. He was the starting cornerback last year on a Tampa Bay defense that posted a 97.2 Defensive Passer Rating – that's right, almost exactly the same as the number produced by the Patriots this year. If he was such a great impact player, you wouldn't have known it last year.

The bottom line is that the Patriots have a 3-13 defense that is lucky to be paired with one of the great offenses of all time.

500x305-andrew-lock-colts-calls.jpg

That offense should find some easy pickins against the Colts this week; Indianapolis is nearly as bad on pass defense as the Patriots, with a 96.5 Defensive Passer Rating.

Brady and that offense give the Patriots a huge advantage this week. Colts rookie QB Luck has generated plenty of headlines but rumors of his greatness are far from confirmed. In reality, Luck and the Colts bring to Foxboro a very below-average passing game:

No. 15 in Real Passing Yards Per Attempt (6.53 YPA)
No. 24 in Real Quarterback Rating (76.0)
No. 25 in Offensive Passer Rating (79.1)

Meanwhile, Luck has thrown just 10 TD and 9 INT this year, including just 3 TDs with 4 INTs in his last five games. Those are far from great numbers in this day and age.

He'll put up some nice numbers on Sunday. But he'll likely be schooled by the old master Tom Brady.

Listen to Kerry and Cold Hard Football Facts every Wednesday at 4pm on Patriots.com Radio.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

Notebook: Mills ready for any role in the secondary

Patriots Claim RB/WR Malcolm Perry Off Waivers from Miami; Place WR N'Keal Harry on IR; Sign Three Players to the Practice Squad

Patriots Sign 12 Players to the Practice Squad

Notebook: Nordin bounces back to secure undrafted rookie streak

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Remembering David Patten: Highlights from a clutch career

An essential part of three championship teams, David Patten was a self-made player who defied the odds to become a key player on the Patriots first three Super Bowl championship teams. In 2001, he became the 2nd player in NFL history to throw, catch and run for a touchdown in the same game.

Former NFL WR David Patten passes away at age 47

Former NFL wide receiver David Patten has passed away at age 47.

Quinn Nordin 9/2: 'I'm trying to be the best I can'

Patriots kicker Quinn Nordin addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 9/2: 'I definitely have my own energy'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Jalen Mills 9/2: 'Wherever they want to play me, I'm comfortable'

Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

J.C. Jackson 9/2: 'I'm going to embrace the challenge'

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Thursday, September 2, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising