Ask PFW: A variety of offseason tidbits

]() **Attitude and off-field issues aside, so based on skill only, do you think Corey Dillon is a top 5 RB in this league?** Bob

New York, N.Y.

No. My top five, in no particular order would be LaDainian Tomlinson, Ricky Williams, Jamal Lewis, Priest Holmes and Ahman Green. But if Dillon can return to his healthy form of two years ago he will clearly be the best running back to play in New England since Curtis Martin and he definitely adds an element to the Patriots offense that it hasn't had in recent years.

Andy Hart

Ted Washington ate up blockers like a mammoth. Do you think Wilfork can be just as dominant? Also how much does Wilfork weigh? I have heard that he weighs between 220 and 230, and I also heard he weighs between 340 and 350.

Steven

Coral Springs, Fla.

Wilfork definitely has the potential to be every bit the mammoth that Washington is both literally and figuratively. He is listed at 344, but as with most guys of his size no one outside the Patriots staff will ever really know how much he weighs. As long as he can play with the speed and athleticism that he has shown in college, it doesn't really matter. He will have to learn the intricacies of life as an NFL nose tackle, but Wilfork has all the abilities and potential to be a dominating force along the middle of the New England defensive line for many seasons.

Andy Hart

I was wondering how do I go about putting my name on the waiting list for season tickets? Thank you. You guys are great.

Gabriela

Pittsburgh, Pa.

Gabriela you can go to the ticket section on Patriots.com to find out about adding your name to the season ticket waiting list. Act now though, because the list gets longer every day and I am sure you want to start actually working your way up the list and not keep falling lower with each day you wait.

Andy Hart

Is there any real information as to whether Ty Law will be leaving the Patriots or not?

Alex

Billerica, Mass.

A good question with no real answer. Unless you can somehow worm your way into the head of either Bill Belichick or Scott Pioli everything is speculation. I personally believe that Law will line up at cornerback for the Patriots this year, but I also wouldn't be surprised to see him get sent packing. But as I said it is all speculation right now.

Andy Hart

My dad and I have bet 10 bucks about how many Patriots are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I said there was two, but my dad said just John Hannah is there. I'm pretty sure there are two, one is Hannah, but I don't know who the other is. Can you please tell who it is and what position he played.

Jess

Groveland, Mass.

Hannah is the only Hall of Famer who played his entire career in New England (1973-1985). Corner back Mike Haynes is also in the Hall of Fame, but he split his career between the Patriots (7 seasons) and the Los Angeles Raiders (7 seasons) from 1976-1989. Likewise, linebacker Nick Buoniconti also split his career spending his first seven seasons with the Patriots and his final seven seasons with the Dolphins. So I guess you are both right and the winner depends on the rules you set up for your bet. Let me know who ends up with the 10 bucks. And if you can't decide, I'd be happy to take it off your hands.

Andy Hart

Alright, I'm not going to suck up to you guys, whine about not getting my questions posted, or tell you my name is Bryan. I am going to point out that reading your Q&A is becoming a waste of time and an utter bore. How about this for some research. Last week, based on my lenient grading system, you posted 3 questions that could be easily found on the internet, 4 posts that didn't have a question, and a whopping 8 Stupid Questions (what is the difference between a Strong Safety and a Free Safety!? Thats football 101! And one guy wanted to cut Deion Branch! These people call themselves football/pats fans?! Unbelievable!) Anyways, my questions revolve around the draft. Why did that Patriots pass on Karlos Dansby with the 32nd pick? He wasn't a reach at that position, filled a need (getting younger and faster at LB) and was a perfect fit for an OLB in BB's system. On Ben Watson: how is his blocking? Given his speed and size, could we see him lining up as a WR, much like Jeremy Shockey and Tony Gonzalez? Thanks for your time guys. I know its fun to post clever responses to stupid questions, but can you focus a little more on football for the real fans?

Jake

The Cape, Mass.

Boy I guess there really are some elitists on the Cape. I hope we don't offend you too much by trying to answer a wide variety of questions and by forcing you to read such nonsense that is beneath your vast football knowledge. Maybe we should send you the expert version of Ask PFW? But enough with my defensive remarks and on to the topics at hand. As for the Dansby question, I think a lot of factors could have led the Patriots to pass on the Auburn linebacker. Not only is he represented by the infamous Poston brothers, but he also didn't necessarily fill the biggest need on the New England defense (although the same could be said for Watson on offense). Watching film, Dansby is indeed a very impressive, athletic player on the outside. But with the expected return of Rosevelt Colvin, as well as Mike Vrabel, Willie McGinest, Matt Chatham and Tully-Banta Cain all on the depth chart I am not sure how great the need was for a player with Dansby's skills. I also think the Patriots fell in love with the total package that Watson brought both on and off the field including, according to his tight end coach at Georgia David Johnson, solid blocking skills with the potential of getting even better. But you are right, Watson presents an incredible athletic weapon for the offense thanks to his strong versatility. He can line up as a wide out, fullback, H-back, motion across the formation or just as a tight end and do endless things in both the running and passing games. I think he may just test Charlie Weis' creativity in terms of the many ways he can help the New England offense. If he can put it all together on the field it should be fun to watch because the unlimited potential is clearly there.

Andy Hart