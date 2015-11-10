Ask PFW: Dealing with the loss of Dion Lewis

I'm glad the team won, but what a peculiar game on Sunday? We saw the onside kick, a lot of screen passes, an end around, going deep for the fun of it, and things like that. Dare I say it looked as if the Patriots had better things to do on Sunday than play this game, so they opted to "play games" on the field and get it over with. Why was the dynamics of this game so lackadaisical and whimsical even?

Shawn McMickle

While I don't think lackadaisical is the right description, I do think there was a bit of an opening up of the playbook early on against the Redskins. I won't say the Patriots were looking past Washington or treating it like a preseason game, as I've heard some people describe it. But I do think there was an effort to try a lot of things early on and maybe use it as a chance to get some things on tape in a way that might benefit the team down the road. That all changed, though, after the injury to Sebastian Vollmer (head) and then loss of Lewis. Then it was tightened up a bit a more conservative approach to get the win and move on.

Andy Hart

Hey guys, with all the injuries to the offensive linemen I keep expecting to see an announcement of a free agent OT picked up. How late into the week do you think they can afford to go before it's too late to be able to play this week?

S Cro

I think it's already too late to pick up a guy off the street, with no history in the New England offense and expect him to play this week. The team did add a couple linemen to the practice squad, though. I also think there is a chance that we see Marcus Cannon (toe) return to practice, which would boost the depth at tackle. There is also a chance that tight end Michael Williams, a 300-plus pounder who was playing tackle this summer in Detroit, gets practice reps at the position. And the most likely addition to the roster at tackle would be the call-up of a practice squader, such as Blaine Clausell. It's not ideal, but it's probably more likely than a guy coming in off the street and being ready to help in any way at all.

Andy Hart

Do you guys rue the missed opportunity to trade for help on the o-line or do you see any free agents coming in to help? Maybe coax someone out of retirement?

Thanks

Mark

The situation at tackle might be looked at differently if the trading deadline had not passed last week. Then the team may have been able to add a proven, experienced veteran at a relatively low cost to help out the depth at the position. But that's not an option. And any guy that's on the street right now, given a pretty severe lack of tackle depth across the league, is probably not a great option, either. It's why it's important for Cannon to get healthy, Vollmer to get back as soon as possible and the rest of Dave DeGuglielmo's options to get up to game-ready status ASAP.

Andy Hart

I'm big fan from Brazil, and I heard that Brazil has one of the biggest official Patriots fan clubs worldwide. (American) Football in Brazil is an emerging market, what is the possibility in a near future that we have preseason or pro ball game here??

Lucas Carvalho

Given the NFL's plans to hold more international games in places other than just London and Canada, I think there is a decent chance that South America, and Brazil in particular, could be in the mix for at least a preseason game. There is already talk of places like Germany and Mexico. There are a lot of big sporting events – World Cup and Olympics – that have probably put in place avenues to help host an NFL game. Keep your fingers crossed, but I don't think it's a crazy idea. And with Tom Brady's wife, Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen, a part of the mix, maybe the Patriots would be just the team to fly south and put on a show for its Brazilian fans!

Andy Hart

I would prefer losing a game in the regular season than going for the next undefeated one. Pressure would grow and grow, everybody talking about a 19:0. We saw it last year: the brutal loss in KC woke them up. Thoughts?

Regards from a long time fan from Germany, keep up the good work!

Thorsten Geil

This is a common theory among fans and media alike. It's not one I believe in. I think a team plays each game to win and makes decisions in the best interest of the team each week. (Right Bill!?) While injuries and player safety in the final weeks are always a consideration, I can't see the Patriots just throwing a game to alleviate pressure. I don't think it works that way. I also don't think they lost Super Bowl XLII because they were undefeated or feeling the pressure of the undefeated record. They had a bad day and got beaten by a team that had a better day. And I don't think this Patriots team needs any kind of wakeup call. The mission is obvious and being executed well so far. Steady is the course.