Ask PFW: Draft on tap

First off great work especially with all the draft questions. Everyone is asking the same questions and have the same concerns come draft day. Patriot fans and media are suggesting defensive backs, wideouts, d line depth, o line depth, which are all fair concerns. This draft is weak up top but has good depth. I suggest the Pats take what they really need, a potential successor to Brady. I know if the Pats can get EJ Manuel in the first round it's a steal and a godsend for him to fall. We can't miss this opportunity. I have him rated now as the number 2 QB in the draft, but with way better upside than Geno Smith. This guy is amazing and has the it factor. We have to take advantage of this, he can be elite ready in 2 years. If no one else can see this, you read it here first. EJ Manual is the future a hidden gem and will surpass all QBs drafted in the last 3 years.**

Marcus Clinton

Wow. This is another email I can't agree with on a number of levels. I don't think the Patriots "need" a successor for Brady right now. He may be on the back nine of his career, but I'd like to see the team actually address other needs and try to win the Super Bowl while Brady is still around. I certainly can't see the team taking a quarterback in the first round. I don't think there is a sure-thing starting quarterback in this draft, so for a team that doesn't absolutely need a quarterback to go after one early would be crazy. I think Manuel is an intriguing talent and athlete. But he's never put it all together as a quarterback. I also don't think he'd be a "steal" in the first round. He'd be a disastrous reach for the Patriots at that point. And I assure you it would be the most widely criticized pick of the Belichick era. I'm all for thinking outside the box, but this idea can't even see the box.

Andy Hart

With the lack of talent at DT why don't the patriots sign John Abraham? I know he is getting older, but he still had 10 sacks last season. A two-year deal for solid pass rusher in Abraham would be a good move in my opinion.

Joseph Kellar

Abraham is a defensive end, not a tackle. And the team visited with Abraham, who remains an unsigned free agent. There is clearly interest on both sides. I still hold out hope that the veteran pass rusher lands in New England, because I do think he has something left in the tank and could help out the defensive front.

Andy Hart

Would you like the draft pick of the Honey Badger in the second round and draft somebody like J. Hunter with the 29th pick

Robert Davis

Am I the only one that hopes we take a flyer on the Honey Badger if he is there at the right time in the draft?

Matt Mroczek

I've been clamoring all offseason for the Patriots to add playmakers. That's what Tyrann Mathieu is, so I'd be hypocritical to shoot down the idea of drafting the Honey Badger. He claims he's cleaned up his drug problem and is focused fully on football now as the most important thing in his life. There are questions as to what position he'd play in the NFL given his size and skills, but I'd still like to see how Belichick would put him to use in New England. As a third-round pick I'd love him. In the second round I'd like him. Any earlier than that, as some have suggested, and I think it would be a reach and a dangerous pick.

Andy Hart

I think Andy will agree with me with my idea that the Pats will trade out of the first to stack picks for later rounds. Which would be more likely though? Pats drafting first round or trading for 3 or 4 picks from teams like San Fran, or Cleveland who have a lot of picks? BB doesn't risk high draft valued players so getting lots of them is more their style.

Jacob Gobeille

To a degree, Andy does agree with you. Andy thinks in an ideal world Belichick would find a trade partner willing to move into the 29th spot in exchange for a package of other valuable picks. But Andy isn't sure just yet that is going to happen given the uncertainty of the draft and the varied opinions on the various prospects. In general and based on history drafting in New England, Andy does believe that Belichick would prefer to have a variety of multiple draft picks. And in this particular draft, Andy hope Belichick gets his wish.

Andy Hart

Why would you not draft a wide out in first round? Your defense is fine right now, work on the defense in the 2 round or 3 round. Trust me, dog, it will work. You need wide outs and then draft like 2 more wide outs in the 7 and 8 round and boom you got wide outs. Fans happy and u also

Vishal Pandey