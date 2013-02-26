Ask PFW: Free agent frenzy

With [Alfonzo] Dennard possibly being sent off to prison for 6 years, what do the Patriots do to replace him? We have only been talking about replacing [Aqib] Talib. Who is going to step into Dennard's place (assuming he is sentenced) and who will step into Talib's place if he goes to free agency? Are people taking this into consideration? Does this make signing Wes Welker essential? Or do we take that money and invest in some defensive backs to build some depth? The talk around New England has been we have to sign Welker or Talib, well what happens if we lose both?

Corey Harrigan

We're always considering all angles here at PFW, Corey, including the one's you listed. First, though, I'll say I'll be stunned if Dennard gets the maximum six-year prison term after being convicted of assaulting a policeman and resisting arrest (the incident happened last year, before the draft, in Nebraska, where Dennard went to college). He may end up doing some time behind bars, but we won't know exactly how much until his sentencing in April.

Regardless of what becomes of him, the Patriots need to address the cornerback position. They were already lacking in quality depth and talent there, so, New England needs to upgrade via free agency and the draft. The concerns in the secondary have no bearing on Welker's situation, however. It's somewhat similar to the corner conundrum in that, even if Welker re-signs with New England, the team still needs to improve its roster at that position.

And that's really the bottom line for both positions. It would be nice to retain both Welker and Talib, but even with them back in the fold, the Patriots have work to do to get better at receiver and corner.

Erik Scalavino

There's a lot of speculation about what position and whom to draft this year. If, and that is a very big if, Josh Barrett and Ras-I Dowling can stay healthy, would that solve the problem at strong safety and cornerback, respectively? I have not seen enough of either to know if they are capable when healthy. What are your impressions having seen them in practice and on film?

Mark O.