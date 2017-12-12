Ask PFW: Gronk suspension, Miami meltdown and Steelers showdown

You may have missed it, but Brady indeed led off his weekly press conference last Saturday with an apology to McDaniels for his outburst on the sidelines a week earlier in Buffalo. "One thing I do want to say, first, is I want to apologize to Josh for last week in Buffalo," Brady said. "I know our coaches work really hard. They're responsible for putting us in a great position to succeed, so I just wanted to get that off my chest." That said, I don't think it's a huge deal. Brady has his outbursts at times, but they haven't been that frequent for a guy now in his 17th season as a starter in a competitive environment. I do think, to some degree, the fire that leads to the outbursts is part of what makes him great. I know I'm not perfect and have had outbursts in both my personal and professional life, they just aren't caught on camera on national TV. We all lose our cool at times. He apologized. McDaniels seemed to understand it. I don't think there is more to it than that. But you are certainly entitled to your opinion and read on the situation. I would never question that.

Andy Hart

I saw a video this morning about the lost articles from the Super Bowl, it had the writers from the Boston Globe read what they had written before the comeback. That got me wondering if the guys of PFW had their own lost articles. Would love to hear them if you did!

Joe DeCrescenzo

Since we are not on a deadline (as a weekly/website) like the traditional daily papers, we don't do as much writing on running stories during the games as those writers do. That said, I did have some things written for a story on a Patriots Super Bowl loss. Sadly…or fortunately…I deleted that all and wrote about the historic comeback. I didn't think it was something worth saving, but it probably would have been a fun read in hindsight.

Andy Hart

Hi guys. Long time Pats fan from Canada's West Coast. Thanks for the always great job!

My question is: What's up with Geneo Grissom? He was a high draft pick, looks very physically able, but just can't live up to his potential. I think if he could turn the corner, the D will be solid for years ahead. Thanks.

Mike Sexton

Grissom has simply never shown an ability to be a contributing player on defense, either against the run or the pass. He's had his chances both in preseason action and training camp practice – he was the "starting" defensive end early in camp this past summer – but has never been able to take advantage of the opportunities that he's been given as a former third-round pick. At this point after the number of times he's been cut and time spent on the practice squad Grissom is what he is and that's a special teams player with limited backup potential on defense.

Andy

In that's the worst I have ever seen Tom play since I first started watching him at Michigan. It reminds me of another player another idol and it's about all I could think of as I watch that game on Monday night Johnny Unitas in his last year I guess were all entitled to a bad day but there was more to it than that, I'm 79 years old and it even made me feel older. There are young lions out there records are made to be broken and so many other clichés. I for one am happy for the thrills that I have seen played out on the field I'm sure there will be another lion. Now if we could only get rid of Roger.

Patrick Behan

Brady did not have a good night in Miami. He looked off front the very start and never recovered. But I think this is a bit of an overly dramatic reaction to a guy in the midst of one of his best seasons, one that could still end with him taking home the NFL MVP award. My money is on Brady bouncing back with a big game this coming Sunday in Pittsburgh, where he'll have Rob Gronkowski back in the mix. I'm not worried about Brady at this point in the least. But, we can agree on Roger. I was disappointed to see Goodell get his contract extension and really don't understand what he's done to deserve earning a possible $200 million on a five-year extension. I must be missing something I guess. It's certainly way above my pay grade.

Andy Hart

What was the deal with the onside kick last night in Miami? I know that the Patriots don't often have the need to employ this play, but, I'm sure that they do practice it. Gostkowski put the ball flat on its side and really just rolled it forward. Even if it did make the minimum 10 yards, the only thing the Dolphins would need to do is fall on it.

Gary Abrams

It didn't work. I don't know what more to tell you. There are many different onside kick ideas, gimmicks and styles. Some work. Some don't. This one didn't. The Patriots have successful used the slow, straight-ahead style in the past. The Dolphins appeared ready for it and made the recovery that didn't seem to catch them off guard in any way. Though it may have been slightly slower than intended, otherwise I think Gostkowski executed exactly what he was supposed to do. If you have a problem with the onside attempt, and you surely do, I think the criticism should fall on Bill Belichick and special teams coach Joe Judge.

Andy Hart

Brady had only 2-3 practices over the past 2 weeks due to leg injury. Patriots have 14 players on IR and probably that many with various injuries. That's probably twice as many as an average NFL team? Now we can talk about bad luck for Wentz and Rogers, but Patriots historically limp into the playoffs and lose due to depleted personnel. And when they are fairly healthy, they win SBs. Isn't that partly true?

Jason Lucas

Clearly the Patriots are dealing with injuries, just like almost every other team this fall in what feels like the year of the injury in the NFL. It's amazing how many QBs, stars and key cogs have been lost across the league. And that doesn't even take into account lesser players like in Washington where they've had just about every lineman who's played for them get hurt. You're right, though, winning the Super Bowl is often about staying healthy and winning the battle of attrition. Last year the Patriots stayed pretty healthy other than the Gronkowski injury. This year, more pain is piling up. Edelman and Hightower are big-name losses. But cumulative losses – like guys on the edge of the defense – can be equally as tough to deal with. Without crunching the numbers I would think the Patriots are in the middle of the injury pack this year. It's been an issue, but it hasn't been season derailing as it has been in other locales.

Andy Hart

Hey guys, I've had high expectations for Cooks this year, and he's had good numbers. However, he hasn't passed the eye test, and it seems like the only thing he does well is run fast in a straight line. He reminds me of Chandler Jones. He has good numbers, but it feels like those numbers are better than how he's actually performed. What are your thoughts on the comparison and Cooks this year?

Joseph

Hillsboro, OR

I agree completely. I had huge expectations and hopes for Cooks in his first season in New England. He's been good but not great. As you said, I don't think he's been as good as his numbers might suggest from afar. He's seemingly struggled to be on the same page with Brady at times and the pair has had plenty of missed connections. I was surprised that Cooks was so easily held in check by Xavien Howard in Miami on Monday night. I thought with Gronkowksi out to his suspension that Cooks might get more chances to prove himself an elite option for Brady. Quite the contrary, he had just one late catch on seven targets and two throws in his direction led to interceptions. I think Cooks is capable of more but until we see it all I can go on is the sum total of his action this fall. And that action has been good but not great. I think he can do a better job catching the ball, in his route running, in his rapport with Brady and fighting for the ball at times. Improvements in those areas could take him to the next level of the truly elite. I will say his teammates and coaches have nothing but good things to say about Cooks.