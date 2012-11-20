Ask PFW: Life without Gronk

Great job week in and week out guys! My question is regarding our secondary. I keep hearing that it is more a lack of talent than anything which is causing our lackluster performance back there. The problem I have with that logic is we have had some talented guys that we've spent high picks on. Guys like Jonathan Wilhite, Terrence Wheatley, Darius Butler, etc. Now I know that only one of the guys I mentioned is currently playing in the NFL, but they were all taken in the first three rounds of the draft, so the coaches saw something in these guys coming out of college. Is it the transition of playing corner in the NFL as opposed to college or what? What did the scouts/coaches see in these guys that didn't pan out? I know every guy coming out of college can't make it in the NFL but we have had a pretty bad track record with DBs. I guess my real question is: is there something BB and the defensive coaching staff can do to make the less-than-talented players we have better? Or do we just have to wait for one of our future draft picks to flourish in this system? Oh and by the way, I'm not convinced that Aqib Talib is going to be the savior of this defensive backfield.

Jay Robertson

I think you sort of answered your own question with regard to the talent. Yes the Patriots have spent a lot of draft picks on DBs recently, but it's also true than those player who are no longer here aren't doing anything anywhere else, either. For the record, Wilhite was a fourth-round pick, but I still understand your point. The problem has been the talent evaluation. If Butler, Wheatley, Wilhite and Brandon Meriweather were worthy of their draft status they'd almost certainly have made their mark elsewhere but they haven't. Meriweather's on his second team since leaving. Butler has been cut by two other teams and only recently made it back in Indy due to injuries. These guys are not as talented as the Patriots thought when they drafted them. I don't have any inside analysis of why the evaluations seem to be off. One of my theories is we too often look for all-around players at the position – guys who can cover, tackle, play the run, play man, play zone, play on special teams, etc. I think at cornerback it's better to just find a guy who excels in one thing and find a way to accentuate that. Now, finding quality corners is tough for every team – all you need to do for proof of that is watch any other NFL game and see how the quarterbacks light it up. But there's no question the Patriots have missed on too many picks in recent years.

Paul Perillo

Why can't the New England Patriots handle the defensive secondary? I mean, where is the defensive coordinator in the games? Why can't the defense get pressure to the QB? The problem is the defense. The Patriots will not go anywhere to the wild card or the divisional round, but if they make it, go to the Super Bowl, they will lose for the defense.

Juan Carlos Del Valle

I understand your frustration Juan. The Patriots offense is so explosive and productive it's hard to watch the defense giving up chunks of yards and points. But you also have to remember the offense is capable to overcoming some of these shortcomings. The defense has been able to play in a complementary fashion by causing some turnovers and making a stop here or there. When they do that the offense usually creates separation from the opponents and that's enough for the Patriots to win. New England isn't going to turn into a stout group this season. The best we can hope for is improvement in the pass rush, and there were some positive signs of that against the Colts, and maybe Aqib Talib can provide some stability in the secondary. But offensively New England is just so good that even allowing 450 yards and 24 points is good enough.

Paul Perillo

Do you think the Pats would look into signing Aaron Maybin? He could play opposite of Chandler Jones. He has the size Bill Belichick likes -- 6-4, 240. I'm pretty sure Bill can get some production out of him low risk. Or Mike Sims-Walker? He hasn't had impressive career numbers but look at the QBs he's played with. What if he teams up with Tom?

Marshall Elim

I was actually quite high on Maybin coming out of Penn State but my enthusiasm has clearly been dampened. He hasn't made the kind of impact I thought he would. In watching him I believe he has intriguing athleticism but is just too small to make a consistent impact. You suggest putting him opposite Jones. Do you feel Maybin is better than Rob Ninkovich? I don't, not even close. I wouldn't be opposed to signing a player like Maybin, or Sims-Walker for that matter, during the offseason and seeing what they can do in training camp. But at this stage of the season I don't think either represents and upgrade over what the Patriots have.

Paul Perillo

Hey Paul, thanks for taking the time to answer. Notre Dame's Manti Te'o went to my high school and I was just wondering what were the chances of the Patriots drafting him?

Nick Suzuki

Te'o is a terrific college linebacker and I'm eager to see how his game translates to the NFL. He definitely has the instincts to play the position and has shown significant improvement on pass defense, which will obviously be important at the next level. I in no way consider myself a draft expert but it would seem his monster senior season would have him rated as a top-10 pick – some are saying potentially No. 1, although I can't see that happening. Luke Kuechly went 10th last season to Carolina and I believe Te'o is a better all around player than Kuechly. So, barring a significant trade, I don't see the Patriots getting the chance to draft him.

Paul Perillo

The Pats have five TEs on the roster, and Jake Ballard on PUP. Next year, who do you think they will keep? Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez are givens, and I think they will keep Ballard, what do you think?

Phil Carlson