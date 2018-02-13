Ask PFW: Looking ahead to 2018

Let's not forget that McDaniels has head-coaching experience in the NFL. Like Belichick, it didn't go well for him the first time around. In the long run, though, BB became a better coach as a result of that failed experiment in Cleveland, and I believe McDaniels will be better served by his failure in Denver than anything else.

McDaniels doesn't necessarily need to be tutored by Belichick. Josh has been around this team and this head coach long enough to have learned through osmosis and observation what Belichick knows and believes when it comes to running a football team. Having an extra title might eventually come, but as long as Belichick and McDaniels are together on this staff, the latter will be the OC and no one else.

On the other side of the ball, yes, it seems Flores is the most popular candidate for that vacant position of DC, but I would not be stunned if, like his predecessor, he isn't immediately named to the post. Matt Patricia served as the de facto coordinator for a couple of seasons (2010 and '11) before being given the title outright. The same could happen to Flores, but I also wouldn't be surprised if he is promoted this offseason. Especially after he received head coaching attention last month from the Arizona Cardinals. Belichick might believe Flores is ready to assume control of the D, or he could go in an entirely different direction. One never knows for certain when it comes to Belichick's thinking. Erik Scalavino

I will be interested to see if Bill [Belichick] drafts a QB because I could see him being a guy where, of course there is a need in the near future, but if there isn't one he likes this year, and the value of that draft pick addresses a more urgent team need, and the Patriots see better QBs in next year's 2nd or 3rd round, I wouldn't be surprised to see them pass on drafting one this year. I don't think the Patriots are in a position that they have to rush it this year if they don't love what's there. If Brady goes down with injury next year, I don't think they're any more likely to be Super Bowl contenders with a rookie QB than Brian Hoyer. Austin Evans

I don't see any QB draft prospects to be in [Jimmy] Garoppolo's league, never mind Brady's. They all lack one thing or the other more so than Jimmy G. Would BB consider trading for some talented "damaged goods" or "system failed" QB currently in the league? Stanley Lugarski

I will be astonished if the next New England starting QB is "damaged goods" who "failed" elsewhere in the NFL. In all likelihood, he will be a draft pick, whether that's this year or in the near future. Austin is probably right that New England's chances of winning it all this coming season would be severely diminished without Brady, but the Patriots still need to find a viable long-term alternative to him sooner rather than later. Erik Scalavino

The Patriots were killed in SB LII on 3rd downs, so, would it be worth it if BB splashed on another top free agent CB to upgrade on [Malcolm] Butler? Do you really have confidence in Eric Rowe being a quality second corner? I don't, and I don't see how [safety Jordan] Richards got on the field in the Super Bowl over Butler?Jason McCluster

What are the chances the Patriots go after Colts free agent CB Vontae Davis? With tensions high between the two teams, this makes perfect sense to solidify our pass coverage. Pat Keogh, Fairfax, VT

Getting back to the discussion about the defense, cornerback is absolutely among the areas that need to be addressed, be that in free agency or the draft, or both. Especially in light of Butler having likely played his last game in New England. Which free agent might be the best fit remains to be seen. We're in the early stages of our annual examination of the veteran class and will offer our analysis of each position in the near future on patriots.com. Erik Scalavino