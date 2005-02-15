Ask PFW: Peak to valley Pt. I

]()The Patriots are really looking good as far as defense, even if they decide to not extend Law's stay here. Even with a young secondary, Samuel and Gay proved capable, and giving more time to Reid and Guss Scott, should allow the diaper DBs to improve. But I have another question. Looking back at the last few years, is Tedy Bruschi actually PEAKING as a linebacker at age 30? His play has been phenomenal over the last three years, and it really proves that the Pro Bowl selection process is a sham that he only got elected as a replacement just this year. Aside from another CB for depth, and a LB to replace Roman Phifer who might retire, this defense is looking great.*Dave Isaacson*

Bruschi is definitely playing the best football of his career in his 30s. Over the last two seasons his totals of 265 tackles, 4.5 sacks, six interceptions, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery are as impressive as any player's in football. I think a big reason for that is Bruschi is now comfortable at his inside linebacker spot, after playing as an outside linebacker, defensive lineman, special teamer early in his career. His instincts and playmaking ability have found a home and they are producing at a Pro Bowl level. But with that in mind, the age of the New England linebackers is a big concern moving forward. Bruschi, Ted Johnson, Phifer and Willie McGinest are all getting on in years. If Rosevelt Colvin can continue to return from his hip injury, he adds some youth to the group, but look for the position to be a target area in the coming offseasons. If the team can add some young players at linebacker, to work in conjunction with a deep, young defensive line and a secondary that now boasts some experienced young players, the overall defensive should move in a positive direction for many years to come.

Andy Hart

My prior attempt sent itself before I knew what was happening! Many people have been commenting on the sweatshirt the coach has been wearing. I have noticed it, and cannot decipher it even with a magnifying glass!!! WHAT DO THE WHITE LETTERS ON THE FRONT SAY??Marion Meenan

Sorry to disappoint you, but the sweatshirt says "New England Patriots Equipment." Nothing fancy. Occasionally he wears one that has his initials, "BB", under the team name. Other than that, a Patriots logo and a Reebok logo, it's just a normal sweatshirt.

Andy Hart

This is in response to the earlier question of last week answered by Paul (who didn't seem to know much) regarding the Gorin salary cap move. A rule exists that allows teams, in essence, to move unused salary cap space from one season into the next. Salary cap rules state that any incentive added after the start of the regular season — no matter how unreachable — is automatically deemed Likely To Be Earned and immediately counts against the cap. The amount is prorated over the remaining years of the contract, which is why the loophole is most often used with a player in the final year of his contract. The rule makes it possible for teams to add unreachable incentives late in the season, thereby using up any leftover cap room. Since the money is charged against the cap but never paid to the player, the team is credited back that amount the following season — effectively pushing cap space from one year into the next. Really, this $3M unplanned extra cap space came from the Milloy cut late in the offseason. The incentive itself was for $6 million and was added to Gorin's contract on Dec. 26. Since incentives added to the cap after the start of the regular season are prorated, the Pats were charged $3 million for 2003 and $3 million for 2004. Gorin also got a $2,500 bonus, prorated at $1,250 each season. That left the Patriots $3,802 under the 2003 salary cap. The incentive dealt with special teams tackles, which Gorin wasn't going to achieve because he didn't play on kick teams. In 2004, the Patriots were credited back the $3 million they were charged in 2003 for the unearned incentive. All in all, a good move for the Patriots cap. This year however, they are tight against the cap, so minor restructuring to get under the cap will be needed before the March 1 deadline, obviating the need for this tactic this year. Thanks Miguel - hope this helps.J. Lemmer

Thanks for helping Paul out, he must have been too busy when he answered that one. But if you are looking for a more detailed account of the move you are talking about I wrote one in an Ask PFW from last year that is available in the archives on the web site. Thanks again for the info and keep up the good work.

Andy Hart

When exactly did the salary cap era begin? I thought it was in place during the early 90's and the 49ers and Cowboys are now paying for their win now, pay later type of approach.Scott E.

The salary cap became a part of the NFL landscape in the collective bargaining agreement between the players and owners that was approved in 1993. The actual cap was put into place for the 1994 NFL season.

Andy Hart

I've been reading about the various restricted and unrestricted free agents the Pats have on their roster. Who do you see as prime targets to be re-signed, deals restructured (Brady, Seymour), cap casualties etc? In other words, who do you think is staying and who's going?Ross

I think that David Givens (RFA), Adam Vinatieri (UFA) and Joe Andruzzi (UFA) are all locks to be back. I think there is a good chance that David Patten (UFA) and Jarvis Green (RFA) end up testing the free agent waters. I think there is a chance that Roman Phifer will retire and I also think there is a good chance that Tyrone Poole will not be back either. While I am sure the team will get to work on contract extensions for Brady and Seymour, I am not sure it will be able to get either done before the start of next season. And keeping an eye on cap renegotiations always means keeping track of such veterans as Willie McGinest, Troy Brown (who will likely have to do something to reduce his $5 million cap hit and $2.5 million salary to stick around) and even Rosevelt Colvin who has a salary of $2.6 million for next season. With all this going on, along with free agents from other teams and the always-entertaining draft speculation, it should be an interesting offseason.

Andy Hart

Seeing as how the Pats have won three champs in 4 years, they are now worthy of naming their fabulous defense. Two years ago the "Homeland Defense" name came up, but doesn't really seem fitting anymore. I figured maybe they should go with the "Ironman Defense" since you have several guys working on the offense as well (Troy Brown, Vrabel, Seymour, etc). What do you guys think?Dave Isaacson