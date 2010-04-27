Ask PFW: Post-draft wrap

]()as a great corner and special teamer. My thoughts was Kyle Wilson is a better corner at this time than McCourty but that McCourty is a way better special teamer.*

*Stephen Smith

Well, if you are correct than McCourty will turn out to be a bad pick because as a rule you don't want to be taking special teams players who are just average at their position in the first round. If Wilson is the superior corner then he should have been the pick. I'm not sure Belichick saw it that way otherwise he wouldn't have coveted McCourty the way he did. Personally, from an admittedly limited viewpoint since I didn't see a whole lot of either player, I don't see much difference between the two. I feel both McCourty and Wilson will be solid corners who should help their teams right away, at least in subpackages. The special teams stuff is just an added bonus but in no way should have been the deciding factor for such a high pick. I doubt Belichick would pick an inferior corner based on his special teams ability.

Paul Perillo

Not one person picked whom the Patriots would draft in the first round. All the speculation and still no one knew whom they would pick.

Mark Gargano

Sorry Mark, but it isn't as easy as it looks. There are dozens of factors that go into the draft – from off-field issues to medical concerns to football intelligence and many more. The teams have the opportunity to sit down with the players and gather all of this information before deciding which players they want to take. The media doesn't get that chance and therefore a situation like what happened to Texas' Sergio Kindle can take place. Kindle may need microfracture surgery on his knee, a situation that was common knowledge among the 32 teams but only learned by the media on draft day. So figuring out exactly which direction a team in going in not a simple process, but we'll keep trying.

Paul Perillo

With it looking increasingly likely that the Raiders are going to cut JaMarcus Russell, is there any chance that the Patriots would take him on as a backup QB? He obviously showed some potential at one point to warrant being drafted No. 1 and if anyone could instill a work effort into him it's Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. The Pats are very thin behind Brady and could do with another QB, would Russell be worth a minimum salary contract?

Sam Whelan

This post is proof that any player, regardless of ability, that is cut by another team will automatically become of interest to the Patriots. How could anyone who has watched Russell play with the Raiders even contemplate signing him? He was overrated coming out of LSU and he's been a major flop. I'll stick with Brian Hoyer, Jeff Rowe and Zac Robinson.

Paul Perillo

I heard a lot of complaining from you guys on draft day. I was equally disappointed with the Patriots trading down. I too wanted to see our defense get stronger, unlike you I am not sure we failed. It seemed to be you guys wanted to see the Patriots draft a pass rusher. My question is which draftee do you think we could have drafted and see start as outside linebacker in our system? Please make sure your selection was around at pick 22. My hopes are the Patriots did not see an OLB that would have started this year, and they are going to fill the void through a trade.

John Howard

Well, they aren't likely to fill any void through trade unless you're looking for someone else's scraps. In terms of the first round, I don't think your characterization of "PFW in Progress" was accurate. We all agreed that McCourty is a solid player but were curious about the decision to go with a cornerback in the first round. With Sergio Kindle out of the equation due to health concerns, I would have gone with Dan Williams, Jared Odrick or Brian Price and bolstered the defensive line. I also would have given Jerry Hughes some thought as a pass rusher. I think he has the tools to make the switch to outside linebacker, although I don't like him as much as Kindle. All three were available at 27 let alone 22. But honestly I didn't have a huge problem with the pick because I think McCourty will be a solid player. I just thought corner was reasonably set while linebacker and defensive end were lacking.

Paul Perillo

While I would love to say that the Pats had a great draft, I can't with a straight face. With obvious needs at LB, WR, DL, TE, DB and OL (in that order), the Pats pass on Dez Bryant, Sergio Kindle, Jerry Hughes and Kyle Wilson to draft Devin McCourty? At best he'll be a nickel back and special teams player. Is that "value" to waste a first-round pick who has no chance of making an immediate impact, especially when the Pats are in such need of a playmaker? Then, with their first pick in the second round they choose a TE who didn't even play in 2009 because of a serious back injury. If they were going to risk a second-round pick on a player coming off a serious injury, they would have been better off signing Leon Washington in the offseason. He would have been an upgrade in the return game and the successor to Kevin Faulk. Finally, with Alan Faneca having been released by the Jets, any chance the Pats pick him up? He'd be a tremendous upgrade over Stephen Neal.

Gary Goldstein

Other than Kindle and Hughes, I pretty much disagree with everything you wrote. No way I would have taken Dez Bryant in the first round. There's just too much risk there. I think he's got the talent but I'm not sure he has everything a player needs to go with it. McCourty is not a nickel back at best, as you put it. He may not crack the starting lineup immediately but he and Darius Butler figure to form a pretty formidable duo at corner in the future. Gronkowski had surgery to repair his back issues and that's why he didn't play in 2009. There's no reason to believe he won't be fully healthy heading into the 2010 season. His ability is obvious and he'll get every opportunity to start at tight end right from the start. Leon Washington was traded for a fifth-round pick and you wanted to give the Jets a second? That doesn't sound like good value to me. And the Faneca that played last season couldn't hold a candle to Neal. Other than that, I'm with you.

Paul Perillo

With question marks still at OLB despite drafting Jermaine Cunningham, any chance of moving Gary Guyton to the outside and use his athleticism at that position instead? Even with Tyrone McKenzie coming off an injured rookie year and Brandon Spikes being a rookie, I feel they are a better fit along side Jerod Mayo inside.Kyle Witkowski

I agree that Spikes and McKenzie are better fits inside next to Mayo and I think Belichick will have the potential to have his old "three for two" theory going with that trio. Back in the day the Patriots used to use a rotation of Ted Johnson, Tedy Bruschi and Roman Phifer at inside linebacker and Belichick could effectively choose his lineup based on matchups. I think the potential to do so exists once again with Mayo, McKenzie and Spikes – but there's a long way to go for the latter two. However, I don't think Guyton is big enough to hold up as an outside linebacker. Guyton is just 245 pounds, which is pretty light to set the edge against the run. He's fast enough to cover ground in coverage, though, and that's why I feel Belichick will use him in subpackages in the underneath zones. Guyton isn't a perfect fit as a 3-4 linebacker in either spot, but his athleticism, as you mentioned, is good enough to create a role for him.

Paul Perillo

Is Derrick Burgess still with the team? If not, do they plan to re-sign him?Cory R.

Burgess is a free agent and not currently with the team. During the owners meetings last month there were reports that a decision regarding his status would be forthcoming within a week. Several weeks have past since so it doesn't look like he'll be back, but Belichick often makes moves well into the offseason and perhaps could do so with Burgess. Personally I'd rather move on and go with some fresh faces.

Paul Perillo