Ask PFW: Receiving criticism

Hey Guys. With all the issues the Pats are having at WR, why didn't Josh Boyce see the field on Monday night? Both Dobson and Thompkins were struggling, so I expected to see more of Boyce. Why do you think he didn't get any playing time? Thanks.*

*Bob Malloy

I'll be honest, I have no idea. So I'll just pass along Belichick's answer when asked about that very issue in last Friday's press conference the day after the game. Belichick said it was "the way it unfolded" and not something specific to the game plan. "We did all the things in the game, whatever they were, that we thought were best at that time or in that situation. We did what we thought was best," Belichick said. As I've said before I'm not sure that Boyce is ready to be an every-down aspect of the offense, but I would like to see him get a few more chances in the coming weeks.

Andy Hart

Hey guys, thanks for providing this wonderful forum for Pats Fans to discuss our beloved team. Now on to my question/comment. Let's call a spade-a-spade! While Belichick is one of the greatest coaches the NFL has ever seen, he is a colossal failure as a GM. Yes, you may say he's had some successes, but he has consistently blown 2nd and 3rd round picks, which is crippling the progress of this team. All while having one of, if not the greatest QB (Tom Brady) in NFL history. Brady has not consistently had an elite receiver, while other QBs of his level have. As a Pats fan this is very disappointing. This is robbing the team of more Super Bowls. Shame on Belichick. Your thoughts? Thanks.

Mel Buford

I think you are being a little harsh. Clearly Belichick, like all GMs, has had plenty of swings and misses over the years in the draft. I agree that, for whatever reason, he seems to struggle mightily with his second-round selections. But we have to remember that when you take Belichick, you get the whole package. You can't have Belichick the coach without Belichick the GM. And the combination has been as successful as any in the game for the last decade-plus. Plus, I'd urge you to take a look at some of the other teams in the NFL and their GM's decisions. I think you'll find plenty of bad draft picks, questionable free agent moves and cap problems. How many times have we heard it's an inexact science? It is what it is.

Andy Hart

I read an online rumor we are looking to bring back Brandon Lloyd due to the injury situation at WR. While I'm not totally against it, why not bring back Deion Branch or Donte' Stallworth instead? Their hearts are probably in it more

Erik L.

I don't have any interest in Lloyd, and I'm not sure the Patriots ever did either. Plus, he's now apparently given up football to pursue an acting career. Good luck to him with that one! I also agree that both Branch and Stallworth would likely bring far more heart to a return to New England. I'm not worried about their heart, it's their bodies and their abilities that concern me at this point. I just don't think they have anything left to offer.

Andy Hart

Hey guys, greetings from across the pond in rainy Ireland. Just wondering about Josh McDaniels and what your take on him is? Certainly hope Belichick is a long way from retirement but many have touted McDaniels as his future replacement & he certainly is a talented OC. But surely he has had major input into some of the guys that the Pats have brought in, Greg Salas, Brandon Lloyd, Tim Tebow, Danny Amendola. Now I know it is still early days with Amendola but our fears about his injuries have proved right, all these other players have not worked out at all. Just wondering what this tells us about McDaniels if anything & his ability to run this football organization? Cheers.

Rob Masters

I am a big fan of McDaniels' work. I think he's one of the most impressive offensive minds in the game. That said, his track record as a head coach and personnel guy is obviously questionable. I think he was thrown into a situation in Denver that wasn't exactly what he expected when he took the job. That didn't play out well in the end. Back here in New England it's hard to know exactly how much input he's had in some personnel moves, but from afar it looks like he's had a say in bringing in guys he had a history with. But a lot of coaches do that, and to varying degrees of success. Belichick brought a lot of "his guys" with him early in his time in New England and not all of them worked out. I'm also not sold that the organizational plan, if there even is one at this point, is to transition to McDaniels at whatever point Belichick is no longer in power. I think that day is still a ways away and it's not a decision that the Kraft family needs to make right now. That obviously gives McDaniels more time to make his case – for better or worse.

Andy Hart

Andy, I'm wondering if maybe the Patriots should reach out to Richard Seymour, who is still unsigned and I think has something more to give on defense….he knows the system and unless he's completely lost it, should be a big plus. I'm not sure about Brandon Lloyd, from everything I have read, he maybe the wrong kind of influence especially on the young receivers.

Mark, *

*Laconia, NH