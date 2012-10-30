Ask PFW: Weathering the storm

Are the Patriots running the ball too often? Would the fourth-quarter leads be significantly larger (and maybe hold up) if the Patriots went back to more of a quick-strike offense to generate a bigger lead come, say, the mid-point of the fourth quarter? Even if the opponent gets increased possession time? The Patriots have one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history in Brady, the greatest possession receiver in NFL history in Welker, a tight end who may end up as the greatest tight end in NFL history in Gronkowski and the greatest tight end combination in NFL history in Gronkowski and Hernandez. So... they run more often?! How about running about one-third of the time instead of half of the time? I thought Josh McDaniels was going to make this offense more explosive. Has the opposite occurred? Would you rather have a 5-yard gain or a 12-yard gain? Remember, every running play takes the ball out of Brady's hands.

Joe Theban

This is a very interesting question. Some would argue that the team's inability to run the ball has prevented it from achieving its ultimate goals in recent seasons. When the passing game breaks down, and inevitably there will be games when that happens, then the offense has no running game to fall back on. I would not be one of those people, however. I tend to agree with you, Joe. While it's great that the running game has improved tremendously, I honestly think there are some defensive coordinators out there that are just fine with that. In others words, I think some teams – like the Jets a couple weeks ago – were perfectly content to let the Patriots run the ball 31 times. That made it easier for the undermanned Jets secondary to stay competitive and remain in the game with the score much more manageable. I would even argue that the 45-point explosion in London was the result of abandoning the running game early to put up points before Stevan Ridley piled up his yards in the second half when the game was over. While I wouldn't go as far as you and suggest running the ball is bad, I do see your point where the increased emphasis on running the ball has oftentimes left the opponent hanging around.

Paul Perillo

I have been one of the many Patriots fans that have been blasting the Patriots secondary for its poor play this season. And of all the offenders to choose from by far the most frustrating player to watch thus far has been Devin McCourty (although Kyle Arrington is making a recent push for that honor). I used to think that Devin McCourty's play was so poor that he had absolutely no place on the field, anywhere. His one-on-one play is atrocious, however he does have the size and the speed needed to play safety, and he's a strong tackler as well. I like the thought of putting Devin McCourty back there at safety full time, what do you think?

Ryan Collins

McCourty continues to be the most polarizing player in the Patriots secondary. Now he's been at safety the past two games and people seem to think that's a better fit for him. I've grown somewhat frustrated with his inability to stick with receivers at cornerback but I haven't seen much of an improvement at safety. He hasn't made many glaring errors there – although he was unable to help Tavon Wilson on a deep ball to Chris Givens against the Rams in London – but he also hasn't made many plays. McCourty has the tools to be a successful member of the secondary and I'm not ready to give up on him. I would keep him at safety for now and use Alfonzo Dennard in his place until the group gets healthy. But at some point he needs to show some consistency wherever he plays.

Paul Perillo

I love reading your comments. Good writing indeed. Last Sunday I watched the Giants game before Pats, envying their WRs. It got worse after the passes Brandon Lloyd dropped. He and Deion Branch are supposed to play that part but they don't help Brady at all with big catches. Another thing, do you also think that the front line in defense give the opponent QB too much time in important plays?

Isler Ba

I bet Eli Manning would gladly change places with Brady and throw to the Patriots receiving corps over the Giants in a heartbeat. Hakeem Nicks is better than Lloyd as an outside threat, but Victor Cruz and Welker are a wash in the slot and the Giants simply have nothing even remotely comparable to the two tight ends. Your larger point about Lloyd may be a bit unfair. He hasn't wowed anyone through the first half of the season but he has made some plays. Thus far he hasn't made any catches on deep balls and that was one area where many felt he would improve the offense, but he has chipped in with some production outside the numbers – mostly on deep outs and back-shoulder fades near the sideline. But with the way the offense has operated thus far, leading the league in scoring, I find it hard to nitpick every little aspect of the group. Lloyd is solid as Brady's fourth option, and Branch is a reliable fifth option as well.

Paul Perillo

Hi, Chris from England here. My question is while I only get to watch what games British Sky Sports put on the television I follow the Patriots games through the app and it seemed to me Brady was missing a lot of deep passes. Is this something you have noticed or am I making something of nothing?

Chris Anderson

Brady has been pretty solid for most of the season. There have been times within games when his accuracy seemed to abandon him – in the fourth quarter of the Seattle game as an example – but for the most part he's been pretty effective. I don't think the deep ball has ever really been a huge strength of his game. Not that he can't complete bombs or doesn't have the ability to do so, but overall I'd say he's more effective underneath the coverage in intermediate zones. To be honest, I don't remember him missing too many this season, though. He missed Lloyd twice early in the season and Gronkowski once against Arizona. He also has made some really good deep throws to Lloyd and the wideout was unable to catch them. Like I said, I don't think Brady is the best deep-thrower in the game but it certainly isn't a problem.

Paul Perillo

The Patriots played mostly a 4-3 defense last year as well. However just before the playoffs they switched back to their traditional 3-4 defense. They seemed to have better situational play in this setting than they did in the early part of the season. With one of the best nose tackles in football and some young players familiar with the 3-4, do you see a change coming?

Jeff Dayger

I'm going to channel my inner Bill Belichick and say the defense is versatile and can operate out of multiple fronts. For the most part it's been a 4-3 but at times Rob Ninkovich has been used as a linebacker in place of Dont'a Hightower and they've shown 3-4 looks. I don't really think it makes a difference. As Belichick often explains, Ninkovich is an "end of the line player" and whether you call him an end or a linebacker is largely irrelevant. I like the four-man fronts with Wilfork and Kyle Love taking up space inside and Chandler Jones and Ninkovich having the ability to both anchor against the run and bring some heat as well. I don't anticipate any major changes unless they are specifically related to that particular week's game plan.

Paul Perillo

Why is Brandon Lloyd still in starting line-up? All I here about is circus catches, all I see is circus attempts!

