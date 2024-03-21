Austin Hooper Excited to Reunite with Alex Van Pelt

The Patriots have been searching for a suitable complement to Hunter Henry for three seasons now, with Jonnu Smith and Mike Gesicki unable to carve out a significant role in the offense during that time frame. This year the team will spin the dial again with tight end Austin Hooper, an eight-year veteran with 68 career starts and 25 career touchdowns.

A 2016 third-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons, Hooper posted career years in 2017 and 2018, making the Pro Bowl in both seasons while posting over 70 catches in both. But his experience with Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt over two years with the Browns offers the most intrigue towards his fit in New England.

"We worked together for two years, really smart guy," said Hooper of working with Van Pelt. "It's good energy in the building and that's a huge part of it. Most people just think that it's the three hours you see on Sunday, but there's many more hours throughout the week where you're spending a lot of time together and it makes work so much better when you enjoy the people you work with. So, in his style, his approach, his offense, his understanding of personnel, who he is as a man and a coach, it's going to make it really fun to be in the building every day."

Hooper signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in the initial days of free agency and now hopes to form a potent twosome with Henry, giving New England a two-tight end set that can be difficult for defenses to contend with. His experience with Van Pelt and six different NFL offenses should help Hooper adapt.