Barber misses practice, but Cowboys still hope he'll play vs. Vikes

Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Oct 27 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Hunter Henry 10/27: "I think we are always anxious to get back out there"

Davon Godchaux 10/27: "It's going to be very important for us to start fast"

Matthew Judon on facing the Jets 10/27: "We just have to go out there, and just play sound defense"

Belestrator: Previewing the Jets Pass Rush

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Devin McCourty

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Mac will be our quarterback"

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots Get Back on Track in New York?

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: A Three-Step Plan to Get the Patriots Back on Track

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Press Pass: Turning the Page to the Jets

Mac Jones 10/26: "Big week for the entire team"

Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones Expected to Start vs. Jets on Sunday

Patriots Re-Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the Practice Squad; Place DL LaBryan Ray on Practice Squad Injured Reserve

Devin McCourty 10/26: "We've got to be able to turn the page and go out and play"

Matthew Slater on Mac Jones 10/26: "I think he's done a tremendous job in terms of being a leader for this team"

Deatrich Wise 10/26: "When you can win in an opponent's stadium, that is a great feeling"

Patriots players wear costumes and bring Halloween spirit at Patriots Foundation's annual Halloween party

Sights and Sounds: Week 7 vs. Chicago Bears

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

The New England Patriots and New York Jets announce the following inactives for their Week 12 game on Sunday, November 27, 2016.

Tom Brady im Pressegespräch – 25.11.2016

Vor dem Duell mit den New York Jets spricht Quarterback, Tom Brady, über seinen Gesundheitszustand, Darrelle Revis, und die Einstellung eines NFL Rekordes.

Patriots release DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Shamiel Gary from the practice squad.

Stimmen vom Gegner: New York Jets

Am Sonntag steigt das AFC East Duell zwischen den Patriots und den New York Jets. Die Stimmen vom Gegner.

La Previa: Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots viajan a NJ para medir fuerzas con su clásico rival de división.

Tom Brady regressa aos treinos e outras notas de sexta-feira

O regresso de Tom Brady aos treinos foi talvez a nota de maior destaque de sexta-feira, mas houve mais assuntos de interesse a ocorrer durante o dia, desde as declarações de Jabaal Sheard, ao fim da temporada para dois jogadores.

News Blitz 9/27: LeGarrette Blount off and running

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.

As primeiras antevisões da equipa técnica dos Patriots sobre o jogo com Buffalo

Na segunda-feira o treinador e os dois coordenadores do New England Patriots participaram em conferências de imprensa para revelarem as suas primeiras impressões sobre o jogo de domingo, frente ao Buffalo Bills. A questão de quem será o quarterback ficou adiada por uns dias.

Patriots cortan al DT Anthony Johnson

Equipo realiza un ajuste en su plantilla.

Analysis: Minus Garoppolo, QB plot thickens

Observations about New England's home opener from the press box at Gillette Stadium.

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

Latest News

Bill Belichick Confirms QB Mac Jones Will Start for Patriots vs. Jets

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/27

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Scouting the Jets: How do the Patriots Get Back on Track in New York?

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 10/26

Trending Video

Hunter Henry 10/27: "I think we are always anxious to get back out there"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Matthew Judon on facing the Jets 10/27: "We just have to go out there, and just play sound defense"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Davon Godchaux 10/27: "It's going to be very important for us to start fast"

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux addresses the media on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Belestrator: Previewing the Jets Pass Rush

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the New York Jets pass rush and Sauce Gardner on this episode of the Belestrator.

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Devin McCourty

Devin McCourty speaks with Tamara Brown about how the team is moving forward and approaching their matchup with Jets. Devin also talks about his family's Halloween plans, and his preferred choice of candy.

Bill Belichick 10/27: "Mac will be our quarterback"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

In Case You Missed It

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

